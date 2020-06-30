'In-person instruction is essential.' Santa Clara County issues guidance for reopening schools

When Santa Clara County students return to schools this fall, they will enter their campuses through designated, supervised routes. Elementary school students will stay in the same classroom with the same teacher for the entire school day. Middle and high schoolers will be required to wear face masks inside and outside of the classroom. All students and staff must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms daily. There will be no choir, band or cheerleading.
These are among the requirements the Santa Clara County Public Health Department released on Tuesday for reopening K-12 public, private and charter schools. The 23-page document, which was developed in partnership with the County Office of Education, works to balance two competing interests: the benefits of in-person instruction and the potential health risks of offering it.
"We know that distance learning is not an equal substitute for in-person education," Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We encourage the implementation of an education model that recognizes that in-person instruction is essential to supporting the academic and social development milestones that are crucial to academic progress."
The guidance includes both mandates and recommendations for schools and "was designed to provide clear direction while allowing schools appropriate flexibility based on their own constraints and resources," it states.
The county acknowledges that reopening campuses is dependent on local public health conditions, including the number of current COVID-19 cases and the degree to which schools are contributing to the spread of the coronavirus in the community. Schools are also being asked to prepare for the possibilities of a hybrid model that includes distance learning and either a temporary or long-term return to fully remote teaching and learning.
But the message to local schools is to plan for in-person education "to the maximum extent practicable," Dewan said.
The county guidance notes that school closures disproportionately harm disadvantaged students who might not have access to technology or internet service at home or whose parents are essential workers.
"School closures magnify socioeconomic, racial and other inequities among students," the guidance states. "Disruption of normal childhood social interactions also have a profound adverse impact on students' social and emotional well-being."
Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Sara Cody said the guidelines were informed by an evolving understanding of the role children play in transmission of the coronavirus, including that children are less likely to spread the virus to each other as well as to adults. It's more likely that an adult would spread the virus to a child, Cody said during the press conference. COVID-19 disease prevalence is also lower among children than in adults.
"Young children aren't the engines of transmission as they are with flu," she said.
Teenagers, however, are thought to transmit the coronavirus more similarly to adults, meaning the county's guidance for middle and high schools is different than for elementary schools.
The public health department will require elementary school students to stay in "stable cohorts" with the same classmates and teachers for the entire school day. The direction acknowledges that it's less feasible for young children to wear face masks and always adhere to social distancing to minimize the risk of spread, Cody said. There is also a "greater need" for in-person interaction with younger students, the guidance states.
It is recommended but not required to have stable cohorts of students at the middle and high schools, which could include rotating teachers into classrooms to teach different subjects.
Classrooms at all levels will have teachers' and staff's desks at least 6 feet away from students. Students will have assigned seating to "ensure that close contacts within classrooms are minimized and easily identifiable," the guidance states.
All adults must wear a face covering at all times, except while eating or drinking. Students of all grade levels will be required to wear masks while arriving and leaving schools, in any area outside of the classroom (except when eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activity) and while waiting for or riding on a school bus.
Elementary school students won't be required to wear masks in the classroom but middle and high schoolers will, even if they're in stable cohorts.
The county also recommends staggered use of restrooms, libraries and playgrounds. Meals should be served in classrooms or outdoor spaces, the guidance suggests but doesn't require.
PE classes should take place outdoors "whenever possible" with social distancing, though students won't have to wear masks during exercise. Guidance on school athletics is forthcoming.
The public health guidance is requiring symptom screenings — not just temperature checks — which parents can do with their children at home before going to school. Cody said a visual symptom check is "much more likely to identify a student or staff member who may be ill." Symptom screenings do not need to be performed by a nurse or other health professional.
Public health and elected officials emphasized on Tuesday that the reopening of schools is dependent on a collective commitment to reducing the spread of the coronavirus through the wearing of masks, social distancing, limiting interaction with people outside of one's household and frequent hand-washing.
"The virus has done a great job adapting to us and moving in stealth fashion though our community. It is up to us to adapt to this virus and do everything possible to suppress the levels," Cody said. "The better that we do that, the more sure we can be that schools can safely reopen for in-person learning."
Shortly after Santa Clara County released the schools guidance Tuesday, the Palo Alto school district published its own plan for reopening schools in August. The district will bring elementary school students back to campuses in two alternating cohorts, while middle and high school students will primarily learn online but go to school in person for small-group activities.
Superintendent Don Austin said the county public health department's guidelines were mostly expected.
"I don't think there is anything in there that was a real surprise or creates any barriers for us that we weren't already planning to deal with," he said.
The district plan is subject to approval by the school board, which will discuss it at a special meeting on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 p.m.
The public can access the meeting via Zoom by going to https://pausd.zoom.us/j/94835656660 or by calling 669-900-6833 (enter Webinar ID: 948 3565 6660, then press #). If asked for a participant ID or code, press #.
Check Palo Alto Online later this evening for a story on the Palo Alto Unified reopening plan.
Comments
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Good to know. It is time for fleeing from Palo Alto. It is not true that they think in kids first. Online instruction has been a hell and students are isolated and sad. It is ok to have extra curriculum activities (because they are from external parties and they pay for them). It is ok to have summer camps, to have restaurants, offices, even shortly cinemas or gyms... but OMG how our teachers would be supposed to begin to teach again!!!
I have a kid who is 8 years old and she is an English learner. She wasn’t able to follow the power points because she doesn’t know english. We looked for help with her teacher and the answer was... “yes it is a very difficult time for everybody! We can not do anything! We will continue to have no classes at all (just a power point with 6 slides everyday!).
I understand though why they don’t want to go back to work. Who will want? I would also prefer to receive my salary without working! Could we ask the Costco employees if they would prefer to stay at home and be paid? Uhmmm I guess that they would agree that they prefer to stay at home... or IKEA workers, or waitress and waiters ... need I to continue? No, kids are not in the center of anything. Teachers and unions are! At least tell the true.
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I am proud of Dr. Austin and the district for the way they navigated this perilous pandemic the last month. They took ample time to listen to stakeholders and analyzed that information quickly enough to give everyone about a month and a half to prepare for next year.
I also agree with the district's decision to have secondary students start with distance-only learning. No teacher gets into the profession and the classroom thinking, "I would rather do this from home." But ultimately, protecting my health and the health of my family while providing instruction online is the best solution to the intractable problems this pandemic presents.
I know that many teachers, including me, see the clarity of this decision as a green light to prepare how we can best serve and teach students come August.
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
[Post removed.]
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Susana—it is IN person instruction for your eight year old.
Menlo Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Really wish Sequoia Union High School District next door in San Mateo county followed the plan Palo Alto High schools are taking. SUHSD is forcing teachers to teach in person in classrooms, some with no ventilation. No stable cohorts. Lots of mixing of students. And no way for staff to enforce social distancing before during or after class. Before all this, they couldn't stop kids from vaping or having sex in the bathrooms. I'm 100% confident there will be groups of high school students at Menlo Atherton HS who will not adhere to the rules. It's easy to predict what's going to happen.
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This report is crystal clear that in-person school is essential and must resume for the well being of the future generation. [Portion removed.]
Crescent Park
46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
Look at these latest headlines. California smashes state coronavirus record with over 8,000 confirmed cases/We Have To Enforce, And We Will’; Newsom To Enact Stricter COVID-19 Enforcement, Roll Back Reopenings/Oh and this quote from UCSF Dr. Wachter, "The message from the governor was crystal clear: if we don’t turn things around, we may find ourselves back to widespread shelter-in-place soon." [Portion removed.]
If the pandemic worsened due to business reopenings why would it not worsen again due to school reopenings? We will soon really find out if kids spread it or not. Hopefully the science they are quoting here is actually correct. They were placating you by opening the doors due to your various protests about distance learning. You all got your way [portion removed] but remember that unfortunately, the virus is still here circulating in our community and school doors won’t be able to keep it out. Soon it will be in our homes. The pandemic is accelerating.
Midtown
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Yes @interesting. My 8 year old daughter would return to school twice a week I assume but I have a son un 6th grade and a daughter in 8th grade that are not going to have this possibility, but anyway I am not talking about my kids, I am talking about what anybody want to face. There is not a clear (or near) exit of this pandemic and we need to life with it. If live with it means to go to the school or to the gym taking new safety measure, we should do it.
Teachers are not best than other people who need to go to work everyday... it is really sad to listen that they have families who are going to die!! Because the rest of the world who need to go working don’t have families? Because there are going to be people with 10 year old kids who will need to go work and left their kids alone at home... uhmmm ... again it doesn’t look that we are putting kids in the center of nothing... kid centric education? Really?
But everything have consequences at the end of the day.
Reopening had consequences: there are going to be people who are going to be infected... yes, for sure... are they going to die? ... some of them sadly... as happens with the flu or other diseases every year. Reopening have consequences but not reopening have also consequences.
It is going to have consequences even in things like gender equality. Who is going to teach kids when they are at home? Do you think that both parents could go to the office (yessss there are still offices where people need to go for working) if they have a 6 year old kid who goes to the school two days a week? Who do you think is going to resign? Father? And obviously this is going to produce more inequality, because all of us go to demonstrations (are they safer than schools?) against racial inequality, but who really cares for kids who are not going to receive a proper education because either they don’t understand English or are left alone at home because both their parents need to go to work?
Everything has consequences and it is going to have consequences even in economy, because we are used to see rental / selling prices skyrocketing in Palo Alto... uhmmm i guess that with just one job it is going to be harder to pay this kind of prices...
I think that we are naive if we just think that we can wait and pause our lives till everything is over... because we don’t really know when is it going to be orne en if it is going to be.
Distance learning is NOT working.
As a Professor myself I am absolutely in favor of in person learning because you are not just taken out fro students their right to have a good education but specially their right of having friends, interact with other people, get in love... at the end of the day you are taking them out the possibility of grow in a proper way.
Sadly as it is, everything has consequences and kids are going to suffer most of them
Crescent Park
32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
[Portion removed.]
Reopening had consequences: there are going to be people who are going to be infected... yes, for sure... are they going to die? ... some of them sadly... as happens with the flu or other diseases every year. YOUR words. It’s NOT a cold or the flu.
Midtown
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Yes it is not a flu or a cold... but it is not going to magically disappear... we NEED to learn to live with it.
I am not in favor of people dying but it happens and living in a bubble doesn’t help.
We need to return to live our lives being as careful as possible but without leaving kids behind ... and this is what we are doing: We are leaving kids behind!
But facing a simple question: why are safe enough summer camps and not schools? Because the instructors of the summer camps don’t have unions and the teachers yes...
Simple questions... simple answers...
Crescent Park
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Summer camps are mostly outdoors not in a congregate setting and some summer camps have been shut down in other states due to Covid already these last few weeks. Try again. That’s exactly why teachers have unions to protect them in dire circumstances such as this. Simple questions..simple answers Professor. I just REALLY hope it doesn’t come to you.