Woman dies in Highway 280 crash near Alpine Road

Emergency responders find San Jose resident, who they pronounce dead at the scene

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 4:23 pm
Updated: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 5:46 pm
Three lanes of traffic are closed on southbound Highway 280 following a fatal crash on June 29. Courtesy California Highway Patrol.

A fatal car crash was reported Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. on southbound Highway 280 north of Alpine Road, not far from the Stanford Dish.

According to the CHP, a white Toyota was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, the motorist drove onto the right shoulder and up an embankment, crashing into a tree before the car came to rest between two lanes of traffic a half-mile north of Alpine Road.

The driver, a 23-year-old San Jose woman whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

More details were not immediately available about the crash, which were blocking the three left southbound lanes of Highway 280 at Sand Hill Road as of shortly before 4 p.m., CHP officials said. All lanes were reopened as of 5:35 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

