Caltrain, SamTrans launch COVID-19 customer surveys

Results to help inform transit agencies plans when stay-at-home orders loosen

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 29, 2020, 8:46 am
A man sits in the upper level of a train car traveling south from Menlo Park to Mountain View around 5:38 p.m. on March 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Caltrain and SamTrans launched customer surveys Monday to try to find out rider preferences and priorities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

People who fill out the surveys at caltrain.com/covid19survey and samtrans.com/covid19survey will be eligible for a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card, with five gift card giveaways from each agency.

The results from the surveys will help inform plans for the rail and bus agencies as local and state restrictions ease after being implemented earlier this year to limit the spread of the virus.

The San Mateo County Transit District is the administrative body overseeing SamTrans bus service, Caltrain rail service and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

