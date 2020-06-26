Unprecedented fireworks explosions frazzle residents

Each year around July 4, the skies above East Palo Alto resident Maureen Larsson's neighborhood fill with the colorful bursts of large fireworks and the deafening booms of exploding mortars. The nightly sounds, which can go on for weeks before the national holiday, can be heard all over town.
"We've been here a long time and every year it's the same sadly destructive predictable thing: My husband and I are disrupted and stressed by months of explosions. We see at least one fire a year and hear about others caused by fireworks and know people whose property has been destroyed," Larsson said.
"This year the fireworks problem has worsened. It's still June and the social media posts about lost dogs and lost sleep are nonstop. Neighbors who're grappling with COVID, financial challenges and work demands are even more frazzled and there's no relief," she added. "People doing fireworks ... don't care how they impact their neighbors."
Menlo Park residents and Palo Altans who live near East Palo Alto say they are similarly frustrated.
Beth Guislin counted 120 explosions an hour on a recent night, her husband, John, said. It upsets her sleep and their dog is terrified.
There are also three or four group homes for veterans near the Guislins.
"I can't imagine it's good for them. I feel we need to address it," he said.
The fireworks have already ignited fires, such as a 2-acre blaze in an East Palo Alto field on June 4 that threatened homes and apartments, according to Menlo Park firefighters.
Local police departments say they are responding in force. There are ongoing criminal investigations, East Palo Alto police Chief Albert Pardini said by email.
"The entire patrol division is working to locate and arrest individuals in possession of illegal fireworks in East Palo Alto. I have several investigations in progress, but I can't reveal the details as it would tip off the suspects," he said.
"There seems to be a pattern of behavior that people walk out of their home, discharge a device and then go back into their home. A few minutes later, a different neighbor does the same thing, almost as if they are trying to have a competition to see who can make the loudest noise or launch the biggest airborne device," Pardini said, noting that the activity is occurring throughout the city.
"Our biggest help has been neighbors calling dispatch or using the tip line to give us a precise location so we can get to the site more quickly," he said.
It's not just the Midpeninsula that's being plagued with people setting off pyrotechnics — it's happening across the country.
New York has had a 426% increase in complaints about fireworks, he said, referencing news reports. The same problems are occurring in Los Angeles and other cities on the West Coast.
And why is it happening?
"It is believed that because of COVID-19: All firework shows are cancelled so people are making their own shows," he said.
Palo Alto police think there's a supply issue at play this year.
"One hypothesis that we've heard, which seems reasonable to us, is that due to cancellations of Fourth of July fireworks shows, there may be an overabundance of professional-grade fireworks available on illegal markets" Janine De la Vega, public affairs manager for the Palo Alto Police Department, stated in an email.
"Note this is purely speculative, but it could explain the significantly louder 'booms' that our residents are reporting now, compared to years past," she said.
Pardini said information suggests people are traveling to other states where it is legal to purchase fireworks. They are then illegally transporting the fireworks back.
Nevada law allows bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, sparklers, missiles, aerial spinners, display shells and other aerial items, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
California prohibits these and other items: Only so-called "safe and sane" fireworks such as small items used on the ground — such as fountains, spinners and snap caps — are allowed in some counties. The "dangerous" fireworks, including bottle rockets and sparklers larger than 10 inches long or one-quarter inch in diameter, are banned.
Under California fireworks laws the possession or transport of illegal explosive devices is a misdemeanor subject to up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Possession of a large quantity of fireworks or explosive devices can result in up to three years in state prison and a fine up to $50,000.
Pardini said it's hard to catch violators because of the widespread activity.
"We attempt to track the discharges as they are occurring, but ... as my patrol officers hear or see the devices in the air, it is a challenge to determine which street they originated from," he said.
Palo Alto police haven't been able to verify any reports of fireworks or gunshots going off in Palo Alto.
"From ShotSpotter reports in East Palo Alto and from the observations of our own on-duty officers witnessing the fireworks occurring over East Palo Alto, we are confident that the source of the nightly issues is not in Palo Alto," De la Vega said. "We received one anonymous report over this past weekend that people were shooting fireworks off on the levees near our golf course. Our patrol division has been made aware of that tip and has stepped up patrols in that area as a result," she said.
FIreworks are also being set off in Menlo Park, and police there have seen an increase in complaints about them.
"The hotspots are in varied locations. While we have had a few calls west of El Camino, the bulk of the calls are throughout central Menlo Park and areas east of Middlefield Road and east of Highway 101," spokeswoman Nicole Acker said in an email.
Menlo Park police have not made any arrests nor fined the lawbreakers.
"Officers warn if they make contact with individuals," she said.
Police in all three cities have launched information campaigns. Pardini said East Palo Alto has placed banners at the University Avenue/Donohoe Street and University Avenue/Bay Road intersections to remind people that possession and discharge of fireworks are prohibited. The department has disseminated information in Pardini's weekly newsletter and distributed flyers in English and Spanish.
Palo Alto sent out a message to the community on June 16, which included information about how to report violators and city animal control officers' tips on how to help pets with anxiety.
The city also launched a fireworks education campaign in multiple city departments, providing information on safety and how to report fireworks or gunfire violations. It's best to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 with an actual location, De la Vega said.
Acker said Menlo Park police have posted on social media and the city's blog, sent notifications and put up electronic sign boards regarding the city's no fireworks laws.
Menlo Park has not specifically coordinated any enforcement efforts with neighboring cities, Acker said. But Pardini said he has been communicating with other police chiefs and the San Mateo County sheriff.
Palo Alto officers have stepped up neighborhood patrols and in some open space areas during evenings as a deterrent, De la Vega said.
So far, the three cities' police chiefs have not pushed for new ordinances to address the illegal fireworks, however.
"A decision about stronger ordinances would be a decision of the council, but the current law makes it very clear it is illegal so it would be up to the council to evaluate whether the section needs to be changed," Pardini said.
Added De la Vega: "As we have had no verified reports of fireworks or gunshots being shot off in Palo Alto, stronger ordinances and fines in our city would have no impact on those in other jurisdictions.
"There are also a number of challenges to enforcement of fireworks laws. In order to make an arrest or to issue a citation, an officer needs to be able to witness the violation or otherwise catch those responsible in possession of fireworks, or alternately, have a witness who can identify the suspect who is willing to sign a private person's arrest.
"When we have very few witnesses overnight (other than aural 'witnesses'), and considering our officers have to be in the right place at exactly the right time to witness a violation themselves, enforcement is difficult."
Larsson said there are no easy answers.
"It's a very difficult problem to solve, preferably requiring a culture shift that doesn't include further gentrification," she said. "We'd like to see an annual meeting with city leaders, first responders, Community Emergency Response Team members, big landlords, neighborhood representatives and other stakeholders to ultimately reduce the usage of fireworks."
How illegal can these fireworks be if they were legally purchased in San Mateo County? This is the San Bruno city website: Web Link
"On behalf of your Mayor, City Councilmembers, and City staff, we hope you enjoy a safe 4th of July Holiday! San Bruno is one of two cities in San Mateo County that allow the sale and use of Safe and Sane ﬁreworks. The revenue from the sale of Safe and Sane ﬁreworks helps many community organizations provide a variety of programs that beneﬁt the community, including youth sports programs, booster clubs, and non-proﬁt groups. All of these organizations contribute to enhance the quality of life in San Bruno."
If we really don't want fireworks anywhere in the Bay Area, we need to pressure these scofflaw cities into stopping their sales.
I have seen here and on social media that there are rumors of sorts that the proliferation of these fireworks are a form of protest against the police.
I would like some research done to see if there is any truth to this. I think the fireworks around here have been going on since May and can't believe they are going to stop after 4th.
If this is a protest, what can be done about that to bring calm back to our peaceful neighborhoods in the evenings?
It is unbelievable how East Palo Alto Police lies when he says:
"There seems to be a pattern of behavior that people walk out of their home, discharge a device, and then go back into their home. A few minutes later, a different neighbor does the same thing, almost as if they are trying to have a competition to see who can make the loudest noise or launch the biggest airborne device," Pardini said, noting that the activity is occurring throughout the city.
Really? Around five people or more gather around outside their home, not just one, ignite the fireworks and stay there to ignite some more, then neighbors from next door come out too with more fireworks. We called the police ad give them the address where the fireworks are taking place, and wait, and wait, and wait, and wait, for them to come up while more fireworks go on, but the police never show up. Incidents like this have not happened once, but so many times we lost count. Most of the neighbors in our block are tired of it, and we are coming to realize that fireworks are not a priority to the East Palo Alto Police Department. I wish Padroni will tell the truth and not lie to look good in front of people. Both East Palo Alto Residents and Menlo Park have put a
hange.org/p/city-council-zero-tolerance-1000-fine-to-the-residents-of-east-palo-alto-who-set-of-fireworks?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22820261_en-US%3Av7&recruiter=1116884647&recruited_by_id=06099c10-aeb8-11ea-8b9d-add04f2e51dd&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_abi
More than 960 people have signed the East Palo Alto petition, but nothing has been done. Furthermore, Chief Padroni adds:
"Our biggest help has been neighbors calling dispatch or using the tip line to give us a precise location so we can get to the site more quickly," he said.
Yeah Right? You ignored the calls and did not even come to see what is going on. The offenders do not suffer any consequences, which is the real reason why they continue to do it because there are no consequences.
A couple of years ago, there a fireworks show (kind of like a war zone) in an East Palo Alto Neighborhood. Neighbors called the police many times, but they never came, after a while, the fireman arrived, but to the neighbors' disappointment, it was only to sit down and watch the show, and then they left cheering and honking as a way to say they love the show. There was a video going around this ugly seen. I am wondering if it still exists.
I am sorry to say that at this point our police department is not doing their job to protect the residents of East Palo Alto, I am wondering if they too love the fireworks as the fireman did a couple of years ago. Someone needs to be held accountable.
Posted by resident, a resident of another community
>> How illegal can these fireworks be if they were legally purchased in San Mateo County? This is the San Bruno city website: Web Link
Although legal only in San Bruno and Pacifica, the "Safe and Sane" fireworks are not, according to the website, the kind that explode loudly. Thus, not the ones that are making loud bangs heard a half mile away. Also, even in San Bruno, use is restricted to "12:00 Noon until 9:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3, and from 12:00 Noon until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4." So, firecrackers etc. are illegal, fireworks illegal in EPA, illegal in San Bruno except in very restricted hours. That's how illegal. The fireworks you are hearing are illegal three times over.
As illegal as gasoline leaf blowers in our neighborhood.
People in Los Altos and Mountain View are hearing the fireworks as well.
Think about the number of fireworks these people have stored in their houses to have enough to fire many of them every night. It is a significant hazard for the people who l Iive close to their homes. They could explode any minute as it has happened in Mexico (where they are legal, but they are still a hazard)
Web Link
Is Chief Padroni waiting for our neighborhood to get burned to take action?
Why don't they do something now, before it is too late?
Some people claim that it is also loud in Palo Alto; it is never the same. When my dogs and kids are scared, I just go to Palo Alto, which is not so far, and wait until 2:00 am, when they are still going on, but on as often. So no, residents of Palo Alto and Mt. View hear them, but they are not as loud, because they do not live in the same neighborhood. The gun At least the shots do not go as often as the fireworks do. I guess the bullets must be more expensive or harder to get because they do go almost every night but never in the same amount as the fireworks.
To Chief of Police:
Please do your job, protect us so we can not just sleep, but be safe and keep our children emotionally healthy. Imagined, our kids are sleeping, then the big booms happened, and the kids wake up crying and scared, asking their parents to stop the noises while their bodies are shaking with fear. It has been happening for almost three months now. It is not just one week before the 4th of July. Time to stop it.
Across the country it is very suspicious that people have been able to get such high-grade fireworks... at least in NYC there’s a theory that the police are setting these things up as there are usually not fireworks so consistently at the same time and they’re more intense fireworks than most normal residents are able to get easily. Plus it’s still over a week until the 4th. I would recommend that everyone looks into the theory that the police are setting this up to deprive protestors and other residents of sleep.
We heard that PAPD discovered at least three cases where ShotSpotter verified gunfire originating in East Palo Alto landed in Palo Alto. EPAPD must have their hands full covering the worst cases before they can get to the many reports they're receiving nightly.
Also, I want to publicly thank Janine De la Vega, public affairs manager at the Palo Alto Police Department, for her service. De la Vega did a number of public facing jobs for the PAPD including running both the basic and advanced citizen's police academies. A lot of folks were able to interact on a positive level with the PAPD and learn a lot about the operations of the department. Unfortunately, her job will be eliminated with the citiy's current public safety budget cuts effective July 1. We'll miss you and thanks again!
Chill Out!
It has been 100 days of being cooped up with little outlet for all that is and has been occurring - things to anger, things to sadden, things to worry, things to frustrate, and very few things to encourage or provide happiness. Fireworks may not be the safest thing to play with, but it is an outlet that we can tolerate in these times. It will all subside by mid-July (likely by the 5th).
To Take a Deep Breath:
Easy for you to say. You live in Palo Alto, exactly the place I go to avoid the loud booms because over there they do not sound so loud. If you were living next to the house where the fireworks go on, you would not be saying that, specially if you have young kids who wake up crying in the middle of the night at the sound of the explosions.