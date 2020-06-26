News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Report on Zero Waste Program; discussion on programs promoting electric cars

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 29.

CITY COUNCIL ...The council is not scheduled to meet this week.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ...The school board will hold twice-weekly special meetings to discuss reopening plans and hear COVID-19 updates. The virtual meetings will tentatively begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3. The meetings will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the 2020 Sustainability and Climate Action Plan, hear a report on the Public Works Zero Waste Program and review the Cameron Park improvement project. The virtual meeting will tentatively begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 960 1960 0106.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect officers, discuss the demand side management report for fiscal year 2019, discuss progress in implementing programs to facilitate electric vehicle adoption, consider a recommendation to amend the city's Carbon Neutral Plan and Electric Utility Reserves Management Practices. The virtual meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialling 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss proposed façade improvements to 4260 El Camino Real. The virtual meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using meeting ID: 994 1478 7737.

