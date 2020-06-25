Arts

Student group hosts 'Art of Science' virtual exhibition

Stanford's Materials Research Society highlights 35 finalists from across 32 departments

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 25, 2020, 10:29 am
Stanford University senior Savannah Mohacsi won the top prize in the annual Art of Science exhibition for her collection of paintings on skin -- "The Body as Canvas." Image courtesy Savannah Mohacsi.

Materials Research Society, a Stanford University student organization, is hosting its 9th annual "Art of Science" exhibition, with the goal of "celebrating the aesthetic beauty of science" and featuring innovative ways of blending visual arts and sciences, across more than 30 scientific disciplines.

Out of 132 submissions, 35 finalists were chosen, with senior and human biology major Savannah Mohacsi receiving first place for her painting series "The Body as Canvas."

Other award winners include "Fluor Sonoescence," a video by Christopher Jette, Mark Broschinsky and James Buchholz that visualizes sustained tones of a trombone.

Due to COVID-19, this year's exhibition is being held in a virtual format, and can be accessed at mrs.stanford.edu.

