Commissioner resigns after council declines to consider opening Foothills Park to non-residents

A member of the Parks and Recreation Commission who has led the effort to open Foothills Park to non-residents announced his resignation Tuesday, a day after the City Council decided not to take up the politically charged topic until after its summer break.
Ryan McCauley, who led an ad hoc committee that proposed a pilot program to allow a limited number of non-residents to Foothills Park, announced his resignation in a letter to Mayor Adrian Fine. McCauley criticized the council for ignoring the recommendations of both its Parks and Recreation Commission and its Human Relations Commission, which had both recommended that the council repeal a law that makes it illegal for residents outside of Palo Alto to enter the nature preserve unless they are accompanied by a resident.
The latest bid to repeal the policy appeared to have been gaining momentum, with the Human Relations Commission making its recommendation to abolish its restriction as part of a broader effort to promote social justice and inclusiveness. McCauley also pointed in his resignation to a letter from more than 130 faith, civic and environmental leader and organizations, including the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union.
The restriction on Foothills Park has been in effect since the 1960s. In recent years, several council members had proposed opening up access, though the council has not formally considered the proposal. Opponents of the restrictions have argued that the law is overly restrictive and discriminatory against those who have been historically kept out of Palo Alto by policies such as redlining and blockbusting. Supporters have argued that allowing more visitors would degrade the park's pristine natural setting, diminishing the very qualities that make the park special. Other opponents of expanding access have argued that because other cities did not help Palo Alto purchase the park in 1959, their residents should not be allowed to visit it.
The Parks and Recreation Commission issued its recommendation to allow non-residents to visit Foothills Park in November. The council was scheduled to consider it on Tuesday but voted on Monday to postpone its discussion until after its summer break, citing a heavy workload on its June 22 and June 23 agendas. Council members voted 5-2 on Monday night, with Fine and Councilwoman Alison Cormack dissenting, to take the item off its agenda. It did not set a new date for the discussion.
The decision to postpone the item drew instant rebukes from residents, including retired Judge LaDoris Cordell, a former city councilwoman who submitted a letter threatening a lawsuit if the council doesn't immediately agree to stop enforcing its ban on non-residents.
In his resignation letter, McCauley cited the resolution that the City Council passed earlier this month in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. In the resolution, he noted, the council cited its obligation "to protect and serve everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from." By moving to delay the Foothills Park discussion, he wrote, the council "hollowed out those thoughtful words."
"As our nation struggles to redress historic injustices, the City Council has sustained a policy that crudely discriminates by zip code, knowing that such discrimination disparately affects those whose racial and socioeconomic backgrounds do not match those of the typical Palo Altan," McCauley wrote. "I joined the Parks & Recreation Commission to help improve our community resources and I have worked faithfully with some great people to bring much needed reform on this issue. But I cannot abide the Council majority's deliberate and politically calculated inaction."
McCauley also requested that the person who replaces him on the commission reflect the diversity of the region.
Comments
Green Acres
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Doesn't make sense from the beginning. Service renders service pay. From the beginning we asked other cities to join, but no one join why has to open to outsiders now especially it is the last pristine place that Palo Altan owned and cherish!
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
McCauley claims that our park policy "crudely discriminates by zip code". Cry me a river; I'm so sorry that we discriminate against the Los Altos Hills zip code 94022, which is the 3rd MOST EXPENSIVE in the United States.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I thought I was done with this, but two things should be said in light of the resignation of Park Commissioner.
First, is that zip codes have nothing to do with this. EPA shares its zip code with part of Palo Alto and those residents are allowed in.
Second, The Park Commissioner should look into the funding allocated in the budget for parks and maintenance before getting so upset as to resign. He of all people should know about the difficulties of maintaining any park, of trail maintenance, of cleanup of litter, of the cost of keeping restroom facilities clean. He should know that more visitors would mean more costs and his pilot proposal would not bring in enough money to cover the costs of added visitors, probably not even cover the costs of implementing the machinery to collect the entrance fee. Has anyone even looked into how much the pilot would cost in person hours alone?
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lots of lip service, never an actual plan. No loss.
Adobe-Meadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Every one has a job description, a set of priorities dictated by the city government, and a budget from which to perform the job within the overall budget dictated for that job / location. The Parks and Rec Department has a large number of fields to maintain, and rent out to various organizations - both youth and adult. All of those locations require some manpower to maintain both the grounds and the buildings on the grounds - restrooms, etc. Right now there is not enough budget to keep a ranger at FHP to over see on a daily basis that people are not tearing up the place, harassing the animals, and destroying the plants, trees, and shrubbery. Also children in the lake - a potential problem. If the budget is not there then there is no deal.
And the comment about diversity - PA has a diverse population - my street is very diverse. Not sure if they have any interest in going to FHP - maybe they have other ideas concerning how to spend their free time. Does it occur to anyone that the people who they are referring to - the diverse people -would rather go to some other venue where all of their friends hang out? They would rather go to a sports complex? A ball park? Maybe "parks" are not their thing unless there is a large family barbecue like we see at Rinconada on a weekend. And those people like Rinconada - they have their spaces rented there and there is good parking.
We don't have to solicit diverse people from some other location just to provide the "appearance" of diversity. We have diversity - tired of hearing about it.
So what is the performance evaluation on this "manager" Have all of our parks been maintained correctly within the available budget? Do we have our summer baseball locations all signed up? Have we coordinated our playing field locations with SU where we are sharing fields? Has this "manager" done what is expected or was he hired by "special interest" to push an agenda? Why do I think that he was hired to push an agenda by a select number of people. Is he someone's brother? child?
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I agree with everything posted above.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
They used to say that false patriotism was the last resort of scoundrels. Now, it's apparently identity politics.
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Funny thing is, City Council didn't even say no. They just delayed the issue because of the tons of things on their plate. The last meeting ended at close to 1am.
Is he trying to score points for a council run? Is he really so impatient that he would remove his voice from the committee?
I am no fan of this council, and I actually support opening Foothill with a fee for cost recovery in place... but this seems theatrical. (I would prefer citizens chosen at random over every member except Tanaka and Kou.)
Midtown
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
Buy-bye, Ryan. Don't let the door hit you in the hindquarters on the way out.
Barron Park
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Adios, Have a Nice Park day in Los Altos for Los Altan's
Adobe-Meadow
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
So what do "Diverse People" like to do? The younger kids are at the classes put on by the city for dance, crafts, swimming, tennis, golf. Those are "activity classes" done with other children with adult supervision to have a fun event. The teen agers have picked their classes in sports, music, computer, theatre - or are out with a team sport for soccer, little league, basketball. Next age up is more aggressive soccer, baseball, basketball, band, computer skills.
So who are we talking about here? OLD PEOPLE. Who want to escape their neighborhoods.
They have local parks if they just want to sit there. And there are parks all over the hills that have deer to look at. But OLD PEOPLE do not like to drive up Page Mill Road because all of the people on bikes are racing down and crowding the road that has steep drop-offs. More want to go to a park that is down lower and easier drive to.
I only go twice a year for reserved parties in which we have to pay. And people cannot bring their dogs. Any argument you want to post on this has to make actual, real life sense.
It is fine the way it is. Any resident who wants to go can - is they have any interest.
Community Center
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
White Los Altos Hills Lives Matter
Join me now.
#WLAHLM