County on state 'watchlist' after COVID-19 case uptick

Santa Clara County had its second highest number of COVID-19 cases ever recorded for a single day on Tuesday, raising concerns about the trajectory of the virus and causing the state to issue a notification that the county is on a "watchlist" because of the increase.
The county had 122 new cases recorded on Tuesday, county Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the county Board of Supervisors on June 23.
The rise in cases is part of a trend that the Public Health Department has seen over two weeks. New hospitalizations also appear to be trending upward, Cody added.
Sixty-one people were hospitalized as of Tuesday; over the past month, that number has ranged from 38 to 75 patients, according to the county.
Cody received word during the board meeting that the county is now on the state "watchlist," dashing hope for the time being that the county can petition the state to allow additional reopening.
"It's a worrisome sign. It reflects widespread testing but also an increase in cases because the virus continues to spread," she said.
She said health experts don't have a way to measure the percentage attributable to increased testing versus the increase in actual cases. The county has run pop-up testing clinics over the past several weeks and opened new testing facilities in the southern part of the county.
"There's generally a lag between uptick in cases and uptick in hospitalizations. The hospitalizations are the most stable trend; we're watching it very closely. If hospitalizations rise and stay consistently up, that's an indication that rise in reported cases represents rise in actual incidence, not just in (testing)," she said in an email to this news organization.
Earlier this month, the county relaxed its public health order to allow some businesses to resume, with protocols in place for social distancing and face coverings.
Nearly half of all cases are from unknown sources and are assumed to have been acquired in the community, she said.
But some businesses and industries have accounted for the increase in cases. Since May 25, 89 worksites have reported at least one COVID-19-positive case. Of those, construction worksites have been hit the hardest, making up 38% of the businesses, with 34 cases. Food service and restaurants comprised 11% of businesses reporting at least one COVID-19 case; retail stores constituted 9% and food-processing plants 7% of the 89 worksites, according to Cody.
Food-processing facilities have the largest outbreaks in terms of the number of people affected, according to the county.
Cody said the county has a team dedicated to worksite investigations. She also praised the construction industry for being candid and diligent when reporting cases.
"The construction industry has been quite progressive" in working with the county on protocols for their worksites, Smith added.
The county has made significant strides to stop outbreaks in congregate settings such as long-term-care facilities since May, a major effort.
Some areas and demographic groups within the county continue to be the hardest hit by COVID-19. South Santa Clara County and the eastside of San Jose and Latinx residents continue to bear a disproportionate number of cases, Cody said.
The county's uptick follows similar trajectories around the region, state and nation, giving rise to concerns that while Santa Clara County hasn't seen an explosive growth in positive cases, the signs are there that things could get worse if people are not careful, Cody noted.
"We're trying to manage a local epidemic, but it's not a local epidemic," Cody said, likening the situation to carrying a bucket with many holes. Travel, a high population and other factors mean the county doesn't exist in isolation.
"Los Angeles is blowing up. California is not trending down at all," County Executive Jeff Smith said, noting Bay Area counties are "not doing so well" and are trending upward.
Statewide, deaths are estimated to triple to 15,155 compared to 5,500 today — a 275% increase — and the U.S. death rate will rise to 201,000 (compared to 119,000 now) — a 68% increase — by Oct. 1, according to projections by the University of Washington, Smith said.
Cody noted, as she has in the past, that opening further — or retreating as necessary — is contingent on slowing the virus down. The most important actions to drive the numbers down still remain physical distancing and social-norm changes, including wearing face coverings, she said.
Contact investigation and contact tracing are also key to keeping the virus under control and understanding where and how it is spreading. The health department's COVID-19 tracing team has added more than 500 contact tracers. It hopes to meet its 1,000-person goal by the end of July. It has also reached its basic goal of testing at least 4,000 people per day, with some days having hit over 5,000 tests, staff said. The county still needs to perform 15,000 tests per day, according to its own estimates.
Cody credited the county's stay-at-home order, which it instituted earlier than anywhere else on March 16, with preventing many deaths. The early social-distancing protocols and order did enable the county to "bend the curve" and lower the number of cases and hospitalizations. As restrictions lifted in accordance with the state's indicators for reopening, county health leaders expected they would see a rise in cases, she said.
Comments
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
If residents would take the shelter-in-place and social distancing and mask wearing more seriously, the county could let more businesses reopen. The problem is scoflow residents, not the county health department.
Palo Verde
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I worry about the impact of this on our schools. To the extent we want any flexibility, the covid problems in south county are going to limit our options.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
These numbers are really a disservice to giving us a picture of what is happening. There are still so many unanswered questions.
Are these people who are sick and have gone for a test, or are they asymptomatic? Are these people who are working or are just going out for dinner or shopping? Are these people being told to isolate at home or needing hospitalization? Are these people who have been out at protests? Are these people who have been breaking shelter in place and mixing with friends/family for socialization?
Unless we know better how these community spreading numbers are caused there is little we can learn from them. It is no good saying let's close back up because of the numbers, instead we should be asking what are the things we should not be doing as opposed to what are the things that appear safe to do? If people are getting sick because of work, then how can their work places be made more safe e.g. retail or restaurant workers. If people are getting sick because they have been socializing without wearing masks or social distancing, then we should be told that is the major reason. Lastly if it is due to people who feel healthy just turning up for a test at a testing site because they work in retail, or restaurants, or other essential jobs, or healthcare but not medical staff, then that tells us other things.
In other words, let's breakdown the figures more. Let's know what is really going on. We don't want this to be ammunition to just close up shop again. We want to be able to learn how to make life go on more safely and what it is that is causing the outbreaks.
Barron Park
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
The number of cases throughout California (and Texas, Florida, Arizona) are seen to have been increasing exponentially for the past week or so. Back in March, the doubling time was 3 or 4 days before lockdown. We're seeing that now as well. With new cases quadrupling each week, Santa Clara could go from 122 yesterday to 500 each day in a week. LA could go from 2500 yesterday to 10000 each day next week. Such exponential growth will quickly overwhelm our hospitals.
This is almost certainly due to the protests, in which people, many without masks, thoughtlessly spent a lot of time in dense groups, and shouting. (Shouting is a very efficient way to eject virus from your respiratory system, for your neighbor to inhale.)
In Santa Clara county, nearly 2 million people cooperated for 3 months to end the wave. We were down to 15 or 20 new cases each day, and Santa Clara county was one of the best examples in the country for how to stop the infection from spreading. It's really sad to see how this has been so quickly destroyed by selfish carelessness. Many thousands of Californians will die as a result.
University South
15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
Because the protests and the opening up happened at about the same time, it confounds teasing out the reasons. Last week, SCC reported many new cases among construction workers.
The fact that so many people are disregarding masking and social distancing is very disappointing.