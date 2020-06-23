Fearing a lawsuit, Palo Alto backs conversion of President Hotel

In a dramatic about-face, the Palo Alto City Council agreed on Tuesday night to approve the conversion of the iconic President Hotel on University Avenue from an apartment complex to a boutique hotel.
By a 6-1 vote, with Councilwoman Lydia Kou dissenting, the council gave the green light to the Chicago-based developer Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to convert the building's 75 apartments into 100 hotel rooms. The vote concludes a high-profile, two-year legal battle and clears the way for a hotel conversion that over the past two years has galvanized intense community opposition and prompted the eviction of the building's tenants.
But even as they handed AJ Capital a colossal and long-awaited victory, council members generally acknowledged that a new hotel wouldn't have been their preferred use for the prominent building at 488 University Ave., particularly given the city's housing shortage. For years, council members and residents had stressed the importance of preserving housing, particularly in the transit-friendly downtown area.
To underscore this point, the council passed last year a law specifically forbidding "grandfathered" residential buildings like President Hotel, which were built before the current development standards were adopted, from converting to non-residential use. As part of its vote on Tuesday, the council approved a waiver allowing AJ Capital to get around this law and complete its switch from a housing development to its original use as a hotel.
The city's Planning Director Jonathan Lait also maintained last year that the proposal violates numerous city's laws pertaining to parking, zoning and the prohibition on converting grandfathered buildings from residential to non-residential use.
In agreeing this week to reverse course, the council followed the lead of two attorneys: AJ Capital's lawyer David Lanferman, who argued in numerous letters that rejecting the company's hotel conversion would violate the Ellis Act and lead to a lawsuit, and City Attorney Molly Stump, who concluded that the courts would likely affirm Lanferman's position. Numerous council members also said that they believe the city is legally boxed in because of a combination of laws that collectively place an "undue burden" on AJ Capital in its effort to leave the rental business.
Because the Birge Clark-designed building was constructed in 1930 and is considered historical (it functioned as a hotel until 1968, before becoming and apartment building), the developer does not have the option of demolishing the building and constructing one that complies with code. Because it is a grandfathered non-complying building, is cannot switch from residential to non-residential use without a waiver (thanks to the 2018 law). Nor can the building be converted from a rental property to a condominium complex because a local law that bars such conversions unless the city's vacancy rate goes above 3%, Stump said.
Lanferman argued in a letter that applying the new law to preclude the conversion of President Hotel would impose an "extreme and prohibitive price on the Owner's exercise of Ellis Act rights as to the Hotel President." Stump agreed and cited the case Javidzad v. City of Santa Monica, in which a court ruled against the city's effort to prevent a conversion of a rental property.
"There are many types of regulations that cities have adopted to preserve rental housing, which is a valuable asset and that many communities over many years have been seeing as something to support and try protect," Stump said. "We've seen various efforts by cities struck down as imposing an undue burden on property owners under the Ellis Act."
She and City Manager Ed Shikada both emphasized that the city is functioning in its quasi-judicial capacity, more as a judge than as a legislative body. As such, it is "much more limited in the choices it can make," Stump said.
"Council is not free to simply select the best outcome that it believes is in the interest of the community," Stump said.
Faced with limited options, the council accepted Stump's guidance and approved, with some reluctance, the proposed hotel conversion. Councilman Eric Filseth spoke for most of his colleague when he noted that the AJ Capital project "takes us in the wrong direction" when it comes to housing, but suggested that Ellis Act makes it hard for him to oppose the project.
"That said, I do like seeing this building get restored and I do believe AJ Capital will do a proper job of it and I appreciate that," Filseth said. "And while the hotel environment in Palo Alto is very competitive, for what it's worth, I think this one has a legitimate shot of one day being the best hotel in town. But I would've kept the housing."
Not everyone was convinced by the legal arguments. Palo Alto Neighborhoods, an umbrella group with representatives from different neighborhood organizations, submitted a letter challenging staff's conclusions about the project and its recommendation to approve it. The developer voluntarily opted to withdraw the building from the residential market, despite being told by the city that a hotel project might not be legal, the letter states.
"The City has no burden whatsoever to then allow it a new use that's profitable, including that of a hotel, if such a hotel isn't legal," the PAN letter states.
Angela Dellaporta, who serves on the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan working group, which is trying to craft a new vision for a 60-acre portion of the Ventura neighborhood, was one of many residents who pointed out that the hotel project directly contradicts the city's housing goals.
"If you actually do care about hosuing as you said, then please do not grant waivers that will actually reduce housing in Palo Alto," Dellaporta told the council Tuesday.
Frank Flynn, was one of more than 50 residents who submitted letters protesting the conversion. wrote that if the council grants President Hotel's request it would be sending a strong and clear message to any developer that "all you need to do is threaten a lawsuit and you will get what you want and that our laws and our zoning mean nothing."
"You should not feel the pressure to capitulate here and you should stand for your principles and the principles of the city you represent," Flynn wrote. "We do not need another luxury hotel we need housing."
Councilwoman Lydia Kou suggested that AJ Capital should have known that the hotel conversion may not be legal when they purchased the building in June 2018. She noted that its advisers included two former Palo Alto employees, the city's former Planning Director Steve Emslie and Richard Hackmann, a management analyst who worked in the city manager's office.
Kou also questioned the city's ability to enforce the hotel's proposed "transportation-demand management" plan, which has a goal of reducing solo commuting by 45%.
Most council members, however, accepted Stump's guidance and concluded that it has no choice but to approve the project. Mayor Adrian Fine called the city's predicament "a sticky situation" and Vice Mayor Tom DuBois concluded: "Legally, we seem to be in a tough spot."
Councilwoman Liz Kniss was more enthusiastic about the hotel project, which includes seismic rehabilitation and restoration of the historic building. She said she hopes the council will be able to celebrate the project on the building's rooftop deck in 2022, when the project is set to be completed.
"I'd like us to not only think about all the nuts and bolts of what we're dealing with today, but that we're dealing with a historic building in Palo Alto, a Birge Clark, and one that I think can look absolutely amazing again," Kniss said, "It does not look amazing now."
Acknowledging the high level of public concern about the project, the council also took the unusual step of directing Stump to prepare a public memo explaining the various legal rules that applied to the council's decision. The memo, which was proposed by Fine, will be published on the city's web site.
Fine stressed that the council has been "extraordinarily constrained in this decision."
"This has been a really sad and trying process for Palo Alto," Fine said.
Comments
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you for pointing out that our City Attorney made the same legal arguments as AJ Capital's attorneys. Given the huge amounts of case law dispute that legal conclusion, and the complete absence of any case law backing up this decision, it's fairly unprecedented that a council of 7 non-lawyers would make this kind of decision based entirely on legal arguments.
What is particularly strange about this is that the city council acknowledged that they were not lawyers or judges, but were somehow "required" to make this legal decision and did so anyway.
What Palo Alto residents need to understand from this story is the following: Molly Stump may be the "City Attorney," but she is NOT the *City's* attorney. She is the attorney for the *City Council*. it is the City Council who hired her, manage her, give her job evaluations, and maintain her steeply-above-market compensation package. Her loyalty is to the City Council, not to the City or its residents.
Thus, if the City Council directs Molly Stump to give them a legal justification to let them allow AJ Capital to convert the President Hotel from an apartment hotel to an upscale boutique hotel, Molly Stump gives them one. She has plenty to choose from by looking at the volumes of letters and legal briefs lodged by AJ Capital in their relentless pursuit to convert their $67 million investment into a $200 million investment. So she picks one -- the craziest one -- because in this Trumpisphere, the craziest most backwards arguments are most likely to succeed ("No one respects women more than I do," says Trump.)
I do not know why the City Council was so determined to convert this apartment building into a hotel. It is going to make their - and our - lives much harder when the state comes in with SB35 and starts plunking high density housing wherever it wants, because Palo Alto already is near the bottom of the list of cities most behind in their SB 35 housing requirements, and this permanent removal of 75-100 additional housing units may well put us at the very bottom. (Although the city manager inexplicably claimed that these housing units were "not on the state's list," there is no evidence to support that claim and tons of evidence to dispute it).
Somehow the city council was convinced in its head that the only possible way on earth to preserve the historic nature of this building was actually to RUIN it by converting it to yet another unnecessary upscale hotel. They made that decision despite the fact that there is ample evidence that AJ Capital had multiple opportunities to sell the building to other developers who wanted to preserve it and keep it residential. But the city council chose not to ask AJ Capital whether it had received offers to purchase it and preserve it for residential use.
Nor did the city council do any exploring into whether possibly, in this city that has a higher concentration of billionaires than any other city in our planet, and quite possibly the highest density of residents who are seriously pissed off at the city council, there may be some extremely wealthy pissed off people who want to buy it just to prevent it from adding to the huge long and growing list of things that our city council has done to destroy our city.
In earlier meetings, at least the city council was more honest about the reason they wanted to cave to AJ Capital. They admitted they were afraid of being sued. They never actually reality checked the fact that no city council ever has been sued based on the theories that AJ Capital apparently was threatening to sue them under. Even if they did check, of course, they would be unlikely to see reality for what is is. After all, as they admitted tonight, they "are not lawyers."
We certainly did not learn anything about the State's most powerful *Tenant* protection law -- the Ellis Act -- tonight. And we did not learn anything about how our city council actually intends to comply with SB 35 (although perhaps we did gain some insight into our city council's opinion on the law -- they view the law as a moldable thing that they can change to suit their preferences, apparently).
But we did learn one thing, very very clearly: The City Attorney MUST be an elected office. We must make sure that our CITY has a lawyer to represent our city, as in the voters, as in the residents. We do not have that. Fortunately, this is something we can change, we should change, and we will change.
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
It was unfortunately the right decision to avoid a big settlement payment the city would be obligated to pay when it would inevitably lose the legal challenge ... but talk about tone deaf comments:
"She said she hopes the council will be able to celebrate the project on the building's rooftop in 2022, when the project is set to be completed."
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This decision is the most cowardly, unprincipled, decision I have ever seen.
The council members who voted for this are not leaders. The council members who voted to approve this are much better suited for a mid-level management job at an insurance company where they could sit in a cube quaking in fear of every frivolous lawsuit, and every bullying attorney with a half-baked legal theory.
Eric Filseth admitted this decision would take the city in the WRONG direction and then voted for it anyway. What, not even a protest "no" vote?
And then council voted to direct the city attorney to break confidentiality to write a PR piece masquerading as a legal opinion to explain the decision to the public? The council and city attorney may have a right to confidentiality, but do they have a right to selective confidentiality?
Listening to the broadcast of these feckless bureaucrats made me sick.
Green Acres
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Could the City of Palo Alto reclaim the President Hotel at current market value for much-needed low/moderate income housing?
Adobe-Meadow
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Stump: "Council is not free to simply select the best outcome that it believes is in the interest of the community”
Unbelievable.
Thank you Lydia Kou for making a free decision and simply selecting the best outcome