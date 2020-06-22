News

Menlo Park's police chief was publicly accused of using a racial slur in ethics training. Here's the story.

Housing commissioner shares her complaint about incident last fall

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 22, 2020, 12:22 pm
Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Bertini. Courtesy MPPD.

During a telephone town hall meeting Thursday evening to discuss policing in Menlo Park, Housing Commissioner Karen Grove said publicly that she'd heard Menlo Park police Chief Dave Bertini use a racial slur during an ethics training she had attended.

She described the full incident to The Almanac, the sister publication of Palo Alto Online.

During an ethics training Bertini led for Menlo Park commissioners last fall, she said Bertini referred to Raymond "Shrimp Boy" Chow, a felon with ties to a San Francisco Chinatown street gang and organized crime syndicate, as "having a name that sounds like something on a Chinese menu."

Grove said she brought up concerns about the remark during the training, and Bertini had told to her that his comments were not racially based but related to the man's nickname "Shrimp Boy."

She later discussed it with City Manager Starla Jerome Robinson, and then requested a meeting with Bertini to discuss it. During the meeting with Bertini, she said Bertini insisted that the remark was not a racial slur.

In a Sept. 3, 2019, email to Bertini after their meeting that Grove shared with The Almanac, she said she disagreed and said she still believed the remark to be racially disparaging.

She said that she was not the only commissioner to have felt uncomfortable with Bertini's language and asked Bertini to remove that piece from his training. In addition, she sent an email to Jerome Robinson and then-Mayor Ray Mueller reporting the outcome of the meeting, saying, "We were unable to reach a place of common understanding."

She also urged Bertini, Mueller and Jerome Robinson to consider attending a conference by the "Government Alliance on Racial Equity" later that month.

Later that day, she thanked Jerome Robinson and Mueller for following up on the matter.

Bertini could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

DTN Paul
Downtown North
4 hours ago
DTN Paul, Downtown North
4 hours ago
5 people like this

As a person of Chinese descent, I'm not sure I would consider this a "racial slur." Just my two cents...

Burke
Midtown
2 hours ago
Burke, Midtown
2 hours ago
1 person likes this

That woman is just a 'KAREN'. Offended by anything and everything. No class, no grace but just sheet-for-brains. Moron.

Priorities
Crescent Park
25 minutes ago
Priorities , Crescent Park
25 minutes ago
1 person likes this

Instead of digging up old dirt and he said she said . Why doesn't Palo Alto weekly do some real investigation of current stories such as the big increase in illegal and loud fireworks being launched every night and all night In Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Palo Alto. What are our officials doing to address this serious Degradation of quality of life?

Socially Unaware
Menlo Park
12 minutes ago
Socially Unaware, Menlo Park
12 minutes ago
Like this comment

Shrimp and Chow, get it? That's a food joke, that's not racially insensitive. Chow is slang for food, it's also derived from the Chinese word meaning to cook or to mix. I should know, that's my heritage. I've had people make puns on my surname my entire life-- I've never felt it was racist or maliciously intended. Kinda juvenile, sure, but not racist. Becoming of the Chief of Police? Eh. But not racist.

To be racist, it has to be meant to offend. This is why the nickname for Richard can be used in polite circles without offending anyone. So who was offended here? Karen Bertini? Now she may be Asian, but she cannot take offense if she's not. She can consider it in poor taste (get it, more food jokes) but she has no standing to be offended.

Now the funny thing about the nickname "Shrimp Boy" is that Chow is not a man of great stature. You would think he might have squashed that nickname awhile ago because it is pejorative. Instead, he embraced it.

