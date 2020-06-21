Around Town: Black Lives Matter memorial makes a statement at Stanford

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: A memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Each piece of paper displays one victim's name on its front and back. Photo by Magali Gauthier. An image of Breonna Taylor among a memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier. An image of George Floyd among a memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier. A memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier. People look at a memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Families ride bikes and spend time together by a memorial honoring over 100 black people, many of whom killed while in police custody, at the Stanford Oval in Palo Alto on June 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

In the latest Around Town column, news about a memorial at the Stanford Oval that memorializes more than 100 black people, many of whom were killed by police, and an effort to help working-class families make their rent.

IN MEMORY OF BLACK LIVES ... Marco Loud. Peter Gaines. Mya Hall. Their names and those of more than 100 other black people, many of whom were killed by law enforcement officers across the country, are posted on signs that also include their photos at the Stanford University Oval. Three Stanford students created the display on the night of June 10, according to The Stanford Daily, which interviewed the students who asked to stay anonymous. "The memorial serves as a physical space to simultaneously celebrate black lives, and mourn black deaths, in a way that encourages our local community to continue to address the pervasiveness of racial violence," one organizer told the newspaper. The three students also made two rows dedicated to transgender or gender nonconforming lives after receiving feedback from Jamakya Young, president of the university's Black Student Union, according to The Stanford Daily. Community members honored those individuals by leaving trans or rainbow flags by their signs.

DROPPING A LIFELINE ... A new campaign, #FirstOfTheMonth, aims to pay rent for working-class families on the Midpeninsula during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its soft launch in late April resulted in enough funds to help 187 families make rent on May 1. Now, the initiative aims to raise $2 million, which would keep 300 families in their homes through the end of July. Individual donations made in May were doubled through an anonymous donor who agreed to match donations under $1,000 (the mystery giver limited his/her total contribution to $100,000). Three nonprofits, Dreamers Roadmap, Kafenia Peace Collective and Live in Peace, select the recipients, who receive the funding within 48 hours. "Growing up here we were always supported by others and now it's my turn to give back. I was once in their shoes and I know how it feels to be trusted and helped. Asking for help is not easy, even in these times," Dreamers RoadMap founder Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca said in a May 27 press release. "So when we found that our community members were in dire need, we moved quickly to provide them as much help as we could. This is how we show our love for our community." For more information, visit liveinpeace.org.

