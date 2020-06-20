Census caravan to stop in East Palo Alto on Saturday

A 2020 Census caravan will be stopped in East Palo Alto at 1761 E. Bayshore from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, to give residents the opportunity to respond to the 2020 Census survey.

The Census Bureau said the goal of the caravan, which is scheduled to make stops in five Bay Area cities over the weekend, is to urge residents in hard-to-count communities to complete the federal survey and remind families that they can still get counted. Additionally, it allows local city officials to ensure that their cities and counties receive an accurate count.

The caravans will be following safety guidelines by social distancing at all times.

To fill out the Census online, go to my 2020 census.gov.