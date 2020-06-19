Two Juneteenth protests take place in downtown Palo Alto

To commemorate Juneteenth, activists Ruth Robertson of the Raging Grannies and Vara Ramakrishnan of Vigil for Democracy showed up at 2 a.m Friday to City Hall in downtown Palo Alto, equipped with washable paint chalk. For six hours, they said, they drew the outline of the letters "BLM" for Black Lives Matter on the Hamilton Avenue pavement, occasionally dodging the few cars on the road in the wee hours.

It was in preparation for the first of two rallies being held Friday, a day that is seeing continued protests against systemic racism and police brutality while also celebrating African American culture and the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s.

Starting at about noon and going until 1:30 p.m., the Grannies, Vigil for Democracy and students from Nueva School filled in the outlined letters with messages: "Justice Now," "George Floyd" and "White Silence is Violence." Police had closed the street to traffic between Ramona and Bryant streets.

A second rally is planned for 5 p.m. Friday in King Plaza. According to the organizing site SixNineteen.com, the rally will include testimony about local residents' experiences with the Police Department, school district, justice system and Palo Altans. It will end in a march through downtown Palo Alto. More than 500 people so far have indicated they will attend. The Palo Alto Weekly will be sharing photos and videos from the event as it's happening on our Twitter page.

The city on Friday is also holding its final day of free COVID-19 testing at a pop-up clinic in the City Hall lobby, which has brought more than 1,500 people for tests in the prior three days, requiring waiting times between 30 minutes and an hour-and-a-half.