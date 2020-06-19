News

Two Juneteenth protests take place in downtown Palo Alto

First protest results in street art with messages of support for Black Lives Matter

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 1:42 pm
Protesters stand amid chalk messages and the outline of the letters "BLM" on June 19 in downtown Palo Alto. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

To commemorate Juneteenth, activists Ruth Robertson of the Raging Grannies and Vara Ramakrishnan of Vigil for Democracy showed up at 2 a.m Friday to City Hall in downtown Palo Alto, equipped with washable paint chalk. For six hours, they said, they drew the outline of the letters "BLM" for Black Lives Matter on the Hamilton Avenue pavement, occasionally dodging the few cars on the road in the wee hours.

It was in preparation for the first of two rallies being held Friday, a day that is seeing continued protests against systemic racism and police brutality while also celebrating African American culture and the emancipation of slaves in the 1860s.

Starting at about noon and going until 1:30 p.m., the Grannies, Vigil for Democracy and students from Nueva School filled in the outlined letters with messages: "Justice Now," "George Floyd" and "White Silence is Violence." Police had closed the street to traffic between Ramona and Bryant streets.

A second rally is planned for 5 p.m. Friday in King Plaza. According to the organizing site SixNineteen.com, the rally will include testimony about local residents' experiences with the Police Department, school district, justice system and Palo Altans. It will end in a march through downtown Palo Alto. More than 500 people so far have indicated they will attend. The Palo Alto Weekly will be sharing photos and videos from the event as it's happening on our Twitter page.

The city on Friday is also holding its final day of free COVID-19 testing at a pop-up clinic in the City Hall lobby, which has brought more than 1,500 people for tests in the prior three days, requiring waiting times between 30 minutes and an hour-and-a-half.

This article will be updated with more information Friday evening.

Comments

Granny R
Midtown
3 hours ago
Granny R, Midtown
3 hours ago
Wish to acknowledge here the outpouring of community members who came in addition to the high school students. Some folks stayed the entire hour and a half and others just dropped by for a short while. Everyone's contribution much appreciated; an excellent turnout on short notice!

Ummm
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Ummm, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Isn’t Juneteenth supposed to be a celebration? Why would people protest The achievement and sacrifice of Abraham Lincoln and hundreds of thousands of US troops?

CC
Professorville
1 hour ago
CC, Professorville
1 hour ago
[Post removed.]

CC
Professorville
37 minutes ago
CC , Professorville
37 minutes ago
I see the words “systemic racism” applied to our country. Where in the world today do blacks not experience the negative effects of racism or tribalism? We need to mimic the places where no racism exists.

