Town Hall on race and policing to be held Thursday

Virtual discussion will feature local community leaders and police chiefs

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 6:50 am
From top row, left to right: Project WeHope co-founder Paul Bains, East Palo Alto Center for Community Media Executive Director Henrietta Burroughs, former East Palo Alto police Chief Ron Davis, attorney Winter Dellenbach, Palo Alto police Chief Bob Jonsen, East Palo Police Chief Al Pardini and StreetCode Academy CEO Olatunde Sobomehin will participate in a June 25 virtual town hall on race and policing. Courtesy and file photos.

In the wake of weeks of protests over the killing of George Floyd and calls for change to eliminate racism and police brutality, the Palo Alto Weekly is hosting "Race, Policing and the Color of Justice," a conversation on how the Midpeninsula can chart a path forward.

The June 25 virtual town hall will feature panelists familiar to the local community: Paul Bains, president and co-founder of Project WeHope, chaplain for East Palo Alto, Palo Alto and Menlo Park police departments and pastor of Saint Samuel Church of God in Christ; Henrietta Burroughs, executive director of East Palo Alto Center for Community Media; Winter Dellenbach, attorney and community advocate and founder of Friends of Buena Vista Mobile Home Park; and Olatunde ("Tunde") Sobomehin, CEO of the educational nonprofit StreetCode Academy in East Palo Alto.

Also joining the panel will be three current or former police chiefs: Ron Davis, former East Palo Alto police chief (2005-2013), executive director of President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing and current adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom on policing and social justice reform; Palo Alto Police Chief Bob Jonsen, the former police chief of Menlo Park; and Al Pardini, East Palo Alto chief of police since 2014.

The conversation is aimed at answering key questions facing the nation and local communities right now, said Bill Johnson, president and CEO of Embarcadero Media, the town hall sponsor: "What do we want racial justice and policing look like in our community and what's keeping us from getting there?"

The event will be presented on Zoom.com on Thursday, June 25, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. RSVP at EmbarcaderoMediaGroup.com/race-and-police.

Comments

John
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
John, Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
Race and policing is an important discussion to have if and only if they are willing to discuss vastly disproportionate crime rates by race.

Shhhh
Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago
Shhhh, Charleston Meadows
4 hours ago
Shhhh, John. Facts are not permitted in this discussion. You’ll be censored... or worse.

Question
Palo Alto High School
4 hours ago
Question, Palo Alto High School
4 hours ago
Is it really a case of Black Lives Matter? What about all the black babies aborted each year, much more than any other demographic? What about black on black crime? Is it really All Black Lives Matter, or is it Just Some Black Lives Matter?

