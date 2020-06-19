Three months into shutdown, Palo Alto plans to bring back more city services

Over the next week, a few more city services will become available again to Palo Alto residents, though there will be some changes.

Anyone who wants to get rid of paint, medication, cleaning products and other unwanted items through the Household Hazardous Waste Station can do so starting Saturday, June 20, when the facility is scheduled to reopen.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, any resident who plans to visit must first place their waste in their car trunk, which should be cleared of any items they don't want to dispose of. In addition, residents must wear face masks and stay in their cars throughout the entire visit. Car windows should also be closed. Visitors can provide their proof of residency by holding it up on the driver's side window.

The limit of 15 gallons (or 125 pounds) of waste per visit in containers that are 5 gallons or less still applies. The center will be open 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays and 3-5 p.m. on the first Friday of the month (there will be holiday closures, including July 3-4 for the Fourth of July).

The Palo Alto Library is also days away from helping bookworms in person through new sidewalk services set to launch on June 26. Users can place a hold online and pick up their items by scheduling a 30-minute appointment slot.