PUBLIC AGENDA: President Hotel conversion project; update on reopening schools

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 22.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Service Employees International Union, Local 521, the Palo Alto Police Officers Association, the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319, and Palo Alto Police Managers' Association. The council will then hold a study session on 3300 El Camino Real, a request to rezone a Stanford Research Park property to "planned home zoning" to enable a mixed-use development with about 52,5000 square feet of office, 4,400 square feet of ground-floor retail and 187 residential units. The council is then scheduled to adopt its Fiscal Year 2021 budget and utility rates and consider approving the conversion of President Hotel at 488 University Ave., from a residential complex to a hotel. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 22. The rest of the virtual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to appoint Utitilies Advisory Commission members, adopt an interim ordinance to allow outdoor dining and retail on public and private property, consider a contract with AECOM for services relating to grade separation, discuss a proposed pilot program to increase access to Foothills Park for non-residents and consider housing-affordability requirements for the recently established "planned community zoning." The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The school board will vote on the district's 2020-21 budget and hear an update on plans for reopening schools in the fall, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission is tentative scheduled to discuss the city's potential goals and key actions related to the 2020 Sustainability and Climate Action Plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 950 2081 1983.