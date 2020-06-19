Palo Alto seeks artists to create Black Lives Matter mural

Bay Area artists are invited to respond to a call from the Palo Alto Public Art Program to work on a collaborative, temporary Black Lives Matter mural along Hamilton Avenue, in front of Palo Alto City Hall, the program announced Friday, June 19.

According to the announcement, up to 16 artists and/or art collectives will be selected to work on the project, with each painting an individual letter in their own style. Black artists and artists of color are especially encouraged to apply. Artists will receive a $700 stipend and must provide their own materials.

"A small selection panel of diverse community volunteers are leading the process and will select the final artists," the announcement states.

Interested artists can apply online until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Selected artists must submit a concept sketch for their letters by Friday, June 26 and be ready to paint the morning of June 30.

Volunteers will also be invited to help with the creation of the mural and support of the artists.