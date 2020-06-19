Arts

Palo Alto seeks artists to create Black Lives Matter mural

Temporary mural will be painted near City Hall

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 6:02 pm
Updated: Sat, Jun 20, 2020, 12:09 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cleo Goodwin, 17, writes Breonna Taylor's name within the outline of a "Black Lives Matter" written in chalk on Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto on June 19. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Bay Area artists are invited to respond to a call from the Palo Alto Public Art Program to work on a collaborative, temporary Black Lives Matter mural along Hamilton Avenue, in front of Palo Alto City Hall, the program announced Friday, June 19.

According to the announcement, up to 16 artists and/or art collectives will be selected to work on the project, with each painting an individual letter in their own style. Black artists and artists of color are especially encouraged to apply. Artists will receive a $700 stipend and must provide their own materials.

"A small selection panel of diverse community volunteers are leading the process and will select the final artists," the announcement states.

Interested artists can apply online until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Selected artists must submit a concept sketch for their letters by Friday, June 26 and be ready to paint the morning of June 30.

Volunteers will also be invited to help with the creation of the mural and support of the artists.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a change made by organizers to the timeline.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto seeks artists to create Black Lives Matter mural

Temporary mural will be painted near City Hall

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 6:02 pm
Updated: Sat, Jun 20, 2020, 12:09 pm

Bay Area artists are invited to respond to a call from the Palo Alto Public Art Program to work on a collaborative, temporary Black Lives Matter mural along Hamilton Avenue, in front of Palo Alto City Hall, the program announced Friday, June 19.

According to the announcement, up to 16 artists and/or art collectives will be selected to work on the project, with each painting an individual letter in their own style. Black artists and artists of color are especially encouraged to apply. Artists will receive a $700 stipend and must provide their own materials.

"A small selection panel of diverse community volunteers are leading the process and will select the final artists," the announcement states.

Interested artists can apply online until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23. Selected artists must submit a concept sketch for their letters by Friday, June 26 and be ready to paint the morning of June 30.

Volunteers will also be invited to help with the creation of the mural and support of the artists.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a change made by organizers to the timeline.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.