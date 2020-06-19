News

Palo Alto marshlands to be sprayed for mosquitoes on Saturday morning

Insecticide will prevent summer salt marsh mosquitoes from becoming adults

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 1:07 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto flood basin will be sprayed for mosquitoes on June 20, starting at 7:30 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Vector Control District. Courtesy Vector Control District.

Aerial spraying of an insecticide to halt the growth of mosquitoes that can spread disease and bite viciously will take place in Palo Alto's Baylands Saturday, June 20, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Santa Clara County Vector Control District has announced.

The summer salt marsh mosquitoes are currently breeding in the area known as the Palo Alto flood basin, and "a significant number of salt marsh mosquitoes will become adults in a few days if left untreated," according to the district's June 19 press release.

The insect can fly up to 30 miles from its breeding grounds and spread the western equine encephalitis virus.

The spray will consist of a naturally occurring soil bacterium called "Bti," which activates when consumed by mosquito larvae, and methoprene, which specifically prevents mosquitoes from maturing into adulthood. The district stated the insecticide is eco-friendly, short-lived in the environment and not harmful to birds, fish, other insects, wildlife or humans.

A helicopter will disperse the treatment for a few hours, starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. No residential areas will be sprayed. The helicopter may make low-altitude passes over trails surrounding the treatment area, so the marsh trails will be closed to the public at that time and the public is advised to avoid the area.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"Recent warm weather provided the ideal environment for mosquito larvae to develop in hard to reach areas of the marsh," Vector Control District Manager Dr. Nayer Zahiri said. "These targeted treatments will help significantly reduce the adult mosquito populations in the area and lessen public disturbance."

A map of the area to be treated can be found at SCCVector.org.

Separately, the district confirmed that West Nile virus has been found in adult mosquitoes collected from portions of the 95054, 95051, and 95050 ZIP codes, which include parts of the city of Santa Clara. The map is posted here.

For free assistance with residential mosquito control, the public can contact the district office by calling 408-918-4770 or filling out a service request online at SCCVector.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto marshlands to be sprayed for mosquitoes on Saturday morning

Insecticide will prevent summer salt marsh mosquitoes from becoming adults

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 19, 2020, 1:07 pm

Aerial spraying of an insecticide to halt the growth of mosquitoes that can spread disease and bite viciously will take place in Palo Alto's Baylands Saturday, June 20, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Santa Clara County Vector Control District has announced.

The summer salt marsh mosquitoes are currently breeding in the area known as the Palo Alto flood basin, and "a significant number of salt marsh mosquitoes will become adults in a few days if left untreated," according to the district's June 19 press release.

The insect can fly up to 30 miles from its breeding grounds and spread the western equine encephalitis virus.

The spray will consist of a naturally occurring soil bacterium called "Bti," which activates when consumed by mosquito larvae, and methoprene, which specifically prevents mosquitoes from maturing into adulthood. The district stated the insecticide is eco-friendly, short-lived in the environment and not harmful to birds, fish, other insects, wildlife or humans.

A helicopter will disperse the treatment for a few hours, starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. No residential areas will be sprayed. The helicopter may make low-altitude passes over trails surrounding the treatment area, so the marsh trails will be closed to the public at that time and the public is advised to avoid the area.

"Recent warm weather provided the ideal environment for mosquito larvae to develop in hard to reach areas of the marsh," Vector Control District Manager Dr. Nayer Zahiri said. "These targeted treatments will help significantly reduce the adult mosquito populations in the area and lessen public disturbance."

A map of the area to be treated can be found at SCCVector.org.

Separately, the district confirmed that West Nile virus has been found in adult mosquitoes collected from portions of the 95054, 95051, and 95050 ZIP codes, which include parts of the city of Santa Clara. The map is posted here.

For free assistance with residential mosquito control, the public can contact the district office by calling 408-918-4770 or filling out a service request online at SCCVector.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.