Palo Alto marshlands to be sprayed for mosquitoes on Saturday morning

Aerial spraying of an insecticide to halt the growth of mosquitoes that can spread disease and bite viciously will take place in Palo Alto's Baylands Saturday, June 20, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Santa Clara County Vector Control District has announced.

The summer salt marsh mosquitoes are currently breeding in the area known as the Palo Alto flood basin, and "a significant number of salt marsh mosquitoes will become adults in a few days if left untreated," according to the district's June 19 press release.

The insect can fly up to 30 miles from its breeding grounds and spread the western equine encephalitis virus.

The spray will consist of a naturally occurring soil bacterium called "Bti," which activates when consumed by mosquito larvae, and methoprene, which specifically prevents mosquitoes from maturing into adulthood. The district stated the insecticide is eco-friendly, short-lived in the environment and not harmful to birds, fish, other insects, wildlife or humans.

A helicopter will disperse the treatment for a few hours, starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. No residential areas will be sprayed. The helicopter may make low-altitude passes over trails surrounding the treatment area, so the marsh trails will be closed to the public at that time and the public is advised to avoid the area.