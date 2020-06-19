Guest Opinion: Please open Foothills Park to all

As a member of the Lee family who owned the property that became Foothills Park and as a park ranger who worked there for seven years, I hope to show you, the residents of Palo Alto, why the current exclusionary admission policy must change.
For 30 years, I — along with four generations of 15 cousins and various other relatives — lived on a unique family compound in the Palo Alto foothills we called Boronda Farm.
My grandmother Dorothy Lee, a lover of open space, rescued the land that is now Foothills Park from becoming a development that would have turned the Palo Alto hills into a suburban landscape with no parks or trails for the public. She was a force to be reckoned with and put her foot down with my grandfather Dr. Russel Lee (founder of PAMF) and refused to sell her share to developers in the 1950s. They ended up giving about 1,000 of the park's 1,400 acres to the city for $1,000 per acre. Palo Alto voters eventually passed a measure to create the park, including a provision that the park be for their exclusive use. This exclusionary policy was never my grandmother's intent.
Neighboring cities (Portola Valley and Los Altos Hills) were approached and asked to help purchase land for the park, but they, being less than five years old and poorly funded, declined. Palo Alto was in the unique financial position to purchase the property because it incorporated early enough to buy into income-generating hydroelectric and water projects in the Sierra Foothills.
I worked as a ranger at the park for seven years, and to my dismay, I frequently was required to turn away eager potential visitors. I grew up on Boronda Farm, which was incorporated into Foothills Park, and was saddened that the greater public could not enjoy my childhood home. I saw the anger and disappointment on the faces of the thousands I turned away. Families could not eat their picnics on the many picnic tables. Couples could not enjoy the trails. Every look I received underscored my desire to change this policy.
As my wife and I volunteered with children from East Palo Alto, I realized that they were being deprived of opportunities to be educated about the natural world. On my days off, I took less privileged children on hikes in Foothills Park, and if the entrance policy had been different, they also could have gone on their own with their families. The staff of Palo Alto's Division of Parks and Open Space are dedicated to helping people understand nature. Opening Foothills Park will provide more opportunities for them to do so.
During my time working at Foothills Park, some persons close to me experienced mental health crises. Although a walk in the park will not cure an acute mental health episode, studies have shown that spending time in a beautiful outdoor setting is beneficial to one's mental health. During stressful times, like the one we are experiencing now with this pandemic, opening Foothills Park will help more people benefit from the healing powers of nature.
Visitors do not cause the majority of environmental damage, since most of them use a very small part of the park.
As a park ranger, I learned that it was the park's construction and operation — not its visitors — that have done most of the environmental damage:
• Soil and rock from a ridge were bulldozed away and used to fill a valley to make a shallow lake, which leaked. During a drought, it was secretly filled with Yosemite water from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir at night, so no one would see.
• A valley with magnificent bay trees was overwatered, killing the trees. During a drought, it was "watered" with green dye from a former military tanker truck.
• A huge concrete water tank up on Page Mill Road was emptied rapidly and recklessly, creating a huge hillside erosion scar, which is now hidden by poison oak but continues to threaten downstream salmon habitat with silt.
• As the one responsible for re-introducing controlled burns to the park, I saw how excluding these burns modified the ecology and created wildfire hazards.
When the citizens of Palo Alto voted to buy Foothills Park in 1959, lynching was still a frequent practice in the United States. People of color had no protection under the Civil Rights Act, nor were they covered by the Voting Rights Act. The poor and elderly had little access to health care, and the disabled had no protection under the Americans With Disabilities Act. Times have dramatically changed in my lifetime.
As a child, I found a Native American grinding pestle on Boronda Farm. When I hold that pestle, I think about how Foothills Park's original habitants were forced off the land. This followed the same pattern of injustice as when African Americans were told by Realtors that there were no homes available in Palo Alto. Injustice follows injustice.
We have a responsibility to exercise justice. The time is now — there is an outcry in our country for justice, as seen every day over the past three weeks in the protests for Black Lives Matter. To reference Dr. Martin Luther King, the long arc of the moral universe is bending toward justice.
Please stand with the many community leaders who are working to break an unjust pattern of the past. Please encourage the Palo Alto City Council to open Foothills Park to the diverse Bay Area community.
Comments
Barron Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I agree 100% with Geoff Paulson, I was lucky to have been one of his classmates at Gunn High School. I grow up in Barron Park and even though my drivers license said Palo Alto we were excluded from going to Foothill Park because Barron Park actually was considered county as it was not annexed into Palo ALto until 1975. We managed to still get in but on occasion we got turned away at the gate. It is sad that Palo Alto has chosen to keep Foothill Park exclusive for it's residents only. It is truly a wonderful and special place. I would gladly pay an entrance fee. Please open the park to all. As Geoff stated "This exclusionary policy was never my grandmother's intent"
Palo Verde
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The current policy is not exclusionary, it is inclusive to all Palo Alto residents. Palo Alto is a diverse city with all races / incomes, unlike Los Altos Hills and other surrounding cities that have 1 acre+ minimum parcel sizes and no affordable housing. Keep Foothills for Palo Alto, not for rich Los Altos Hills neighbors.
Also it strikes me as interesting that the Lee family sold the property to Palo Alto for $1.3 million over 50 years ago, now they feel they should have a say in how the property is used. That's not how it works. The Lee family could have opened their own park rather than selling to Palo Alto for a giant sum and turned it into a park managed by them, using whatever admission rules they chose. They did not do that, they cashed out at the expense of the Palo Alto taxpayer. Now they want to dictate admission terms to the park. No chance.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
As a frequent visitor to the park for a long time, I have seen that it is well used and question how they know the number of visitors since I rarely see anyone at the gate, even at weekends until at least mid morning when there are many people coming in during the week and earlier than the rangers are there at weekends.
I really enjoy seeing the deer, the turkeys, the rabbits, hearing the birdsong, enjoy all the flowers in spring and watching the rise and fall of the creeks. I see family groups, I see people celebrating birthdays, I see mens groups, womens groups, scouting groups, sitting in groups in the meadow or around a picnic table, all respecting the lore of nature interaction. I see people from all groups as diverse as I do anywhere else I hike.
But I do know that there are no cell signals in the park. I know that if there were an emergency it would be hard to alert all parkgoers of such emergency. With one exit to the road and one road which is heavily used by bikes too much traffic leaving Foothills while emergency vehicles were coming up the hill would be a disaster in the making.
A cap on the number of cars in the park at any one time makes sense. We must keep the status quo in respect to the numbers of people in the park. I would suggest a reservation plus per car charge for all non-residents who wish to use the park, while allowing PA residents access priority.
So to sum up my 2 points. First, it is well used and we do not need to crowd out the nature and secondly we have to look at what might need to be done in the case of a fire or earthquake?
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Geoff, thank you for your informative and articulate article.
Of course we should listen to you, and open the Park.
I also would like to know what happened in response to the environmental damage you described. Was the responsible party the City of Palo Alto? If so, Palo Alto owes it to your family to our community -- our *greater* community -- to remedy what we can.
Thank you again.
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
"They ended up giving about 1,000 of the park's 1,400 acres to the city for $1,000 per acre."
That's not "giving." That's selling.
College Terrace
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
It's really interesting how caucasians deal with their guilt by acting against their own interests and the interest of others. Perhaps the whites backing this need to work through some issues in therapy about racism, guilt and privilege?
Palo Alto has a large non-white population and I would bet will it be majority nonwhite in the next few years. The park is already totally ruined due to an influx of people after changes COVID has brought to this world. There is nothing at all racist about Foothill's policy, the only problem is with the psychological issues of privileged and guilty whites. Adding more crowds of people to this (formally) quiet and beautiful park would really not help anyone except some people sense of personal misplaced guilt and others racial entitlement.