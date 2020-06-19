City ban on selling electronic cigarettes, flavored tobacco is a blow to Mac's

Mac's Smoke Shop, established in 1934 by Glen and Ruth McManus, has lived through almost every imaginable crisis over the past 86 years, from a world war to several economic recessions to a pandemic. And now, it's facing another that could ultimately bring its demise: a city ban on flavored tobacco products.
In a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, the Palo Alto City Council outlawed the sale of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.
"It's devastating," said Neil Khoury, who owns the shop with Lori Khoury. "We keep going over it over and over in our heads and how we're going to survive ... my emotions are all over the place. We cried. Our employees cried."
Following in Santa Clara County's footsteps with the same type of sweeping ban that's expected to go into effect next month for unincorporated areas, Palo Alto businesses will no longer be able to sell flavored pipe and chewing tobacco or any form of e-cigarettes. Based on data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, there are 23 stores, including gas stations, that have an active license to sell cigarettes and tobacco in Palo Alto.
The Khourys had asked the city to be grandfathered an exemption to sell flavored tobacco, which Mac's has been retailing since 1934. One of the shop's own brands actually has a hint of vanilla flavor in it, Khoury said.
Khoury said sales from flavored tobacco, not including any vape-related products, represent around 50% of the store sales. With the ban, Khoury said he'll be losing anywhere from 60-70% of his sales.
A cursory glance inside the store gives insight into how much the ban would immediately gut the business.
Entire shelves and cases of cigarettes, cigars, vapes and other tobacco and nicotine products would disappear leaving one side of the shop with nothing but glass bongs, cannabidiol (or CBD) products — the active ingredient in cannabis — and lighters.
The shop also sells newspapers and magazines, but those only make up 3% of his gross profits.
The rest of the store's items include a wide assortment of drinks (no liquor), coffee, packaged pastries, candy and other miscellaneous items, like batteries, chapstick, mini-hygiene products, condoms and unique items such as branded Mac's T-shirts and retro alarm clocks.
So for a product that's literally rooted in the store's name, Mac's Smoke Shop, Khoury said it's hard to see what other business model he can turn to, besides selling tobacco, that would make up for the lost revenue.
"I've been crunching the numbers and I don't feel too optimistic," he said.
For many former and longtime Palo Alto residents, losing Mac's Smoke Shop represents losing a piece of history. The store is a reminder of an increasingly vanishing era of Palo Alto — a time when its streets were lined with independently-owned mom-and-pop shops and commuter traffic didn't weave through residential neighborhoods.
"Mac's is a cornerstone of the community — of old Palo Alto," said Karl Kusnierczyk, 62, a former Palo Alto resident who now lives in Cocoa Beach, Florida. "Of course, we went to Mac's, everybody did."
For Kusnierczyk, Mac's wasn't just his go-to store for his favorite motorcycle magazines and underground comics. It was also one of many bridges of small businesses that linked a community together during a time when corporations such as Hewlett-Packard felt more accessible to the residents.
"Mac's was a kind of place where you'd hang out and meet the guy from the bicycle shop or the lawn mower repair shop and get a conversation going," he said. "Back then, it wasn't big conglomerations, it was a network of small shops and small restaurants. I remember when you could walk over to Hewlett-Packard and say, 'Hey, show me around.'"
Beyond tobacco, part of Mac's allure is its focus on preserving a small piece of the past.
Pictures of previous owners, old newspaper clippings from San Francisco Chronicle to the Palo Alto Weekly, and snapshots of athletes and artists such as Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, all smoking cigarettes, border the walls of Mac's Smoke Shop,
"The shop has its own culture, it's own community," Mattu said. "Everything is a piece of history."
But as Mac's history is laid out in plain sight, Khoury is unsure of what the future of Mac's will look like.
"We have about two months of (cash) reserve," Khoury said. "After that, I'm sorry to say we might have a fire sale and we might not be in Palo Alto."
Comments
University South
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I don't usually comment on this forum - and I am not a smoker - but I find it abhorrent that our City Council is now dictating what adults can and can't do with their lives. Do they think people won't go elsewhere to buy flavored tobacco? And - certainly, if they think they are protecting children and teens, they are sadly mistaken. Los Altos isn't that far away. What's next? Mac's is one of the old time places that make it bearable to continue to live in Palo Alto - and keeping it from becoming just another blah city. I'm sorry Council members Alison Cormack, Eric Filseth, Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka have taken this step.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Posted by CLS, a resident of University South
>> I don't usually comment on this forum - and I am not a smoker - but I find it abhorrent that our City Council is now dictating what adults can and can't do with their lives.
Well, actually, we all navigate a world with tomes of laws that dictate lots of things we can and can't do with our lives. I fail to see why "the state" (in this case city government) shouldn't try to discourage teens from becoming addicted to tobacco products. It is a normal function of government to try to get teens on a healthy track instead of an unhealthy one. Why should "Mac's" get special protection? Use of tobacco products significantly, measurably damages people's health and longevity. Unlike, say alcohol consumption, which may have some benefits even as it has other drawbacks, there is no upside for tobacco use. So why should we bend over backwards for a tobacco shop? Because it is 86 years old or whatever? OK, let's turn it into an anti-tobacco museum.
>> Do they think people won't go elsewhere to buy flavored tobacco?
Of course they will. So what?
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
"I fail to see why "the state" (in this case city government) shouldn't try to discourage teens from becoming addicted to tobacco products"
It's already illegal for teens but you're depriving ADULTS of their rights. How about prosecuting the teens who steal mommy's credit cards and use false id's?
Community Center
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
"cannabidiol (or CBD) products — the active ingredient in cannabis "
Left for sale ⁉️‼️⁉️
Crescent Park
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
> Well, actually, we all navigate a world with tomes of laws that dictate lots of things we can and can't do with our lives.
Those tomes of laws are not really there to dictate what we can and can't do with our lives, but rather how we interact and balance each others rights and responsibilities. I see what you did there trying to reframe the comment to something irrelevant to Mac's Smoke Shop. Kind of dishonest.
> I fail to see why "the state" (in this case city government) shouldn't try to discourage teens from becoming addicted to tobacco products.
Again, you shift from threatening the Mac's Smoke Shop business to something that you admitted yourself is not going to keep people from buying these products. Not good reasoning.
Want to keep teens from buying these products, then disallow teens from buying them. No need to destroy a thriving and long-term business in Palo Alto. It is legislative, political and economic overreach.
> Why should "Mac's" get special protection?
The question is more why should Macs get special oppression? Can you prove they were breaking the law or selling these products to teens? Want to shut down all liquor stores as well?
> Use of tobacco products significantly, measurably damages people's health and longevity.
That is trick to prove, and also tricky to put up alongside other threats, such as air-pollution, or junk food, or global warming.
It is also generally accepted but smoking or chewing tobacco is dangerous and we've seen most Americans move away from using it on their own. What other measures would you use, how far would you go? Your same arguments would support putting surveillance cameras everywhere with facial recognition to make sure no one ever smoked again.
There has to be some qualification and proportionality in our laws.
Then, you cannot really measure the damage to people. Al kinds of things are damaging but the "measurable" part of that and the evaluation of what you measure is a subjective process.
> So why should we bend over backwards for a tobacco shop?
Mac's is not just a tobacco shop, it is someone's business and some jobs.
You have not made any kind of valid or persuasive case to bend over backwards against Macs.
>> Do they think people won't go elsewhere to buy flavored tobacco?
> Of course they will. So what?
So he commented rationally and logically on it. Apparently you read his comment.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
@Gulay Gur, you can get CBD products as pain relievers at most pet stores, health food stores, drug stores and many grocery stores. CBD doesn't get you high if that's your concern.
Stop singling out Mac's.
Community Center
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
I think I was misunderstood. I did not single out Mac's, on the contrary i am objecting, always have, to the city's arrogance and presumption in trying to control what is right for adults or not. Adults are responsible for their own buying and lifestyle choices, as long as we all respect others and THEIR choices. Mac's is being oppressed, and pushed out. For shame.