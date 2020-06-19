City ban on selling electronic cigarettes, flavored tobacco is a blow to Mac's

The Khourys had asked the city to be grandfathered an exemption to sell flavored tobacco, which Mac's has been retailing since 1934. One of the shop's own brands actually has a hint of vanilla flavor in it, Khoury said.

Following in Santa Clara County's footsteps with the same type of sweeping ban that's expected to go into effect next month for unincorporated areas, Palo Alto businesses will no longer be able to sell flavored pipe and chewing tobacco or any form of e-cigarettes. Based on data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, there are 23 stores, including gas stations, that have an active license to sell cigarettes and tobacco in Palo Alto.

"It's devastating," said Neil Khoury, who owns the shop with Lori Khoury. "We keep going over it over and over in our heads and how we're going to survive ... my emotions are all over the place. We cried. Our employees cried."

Mac's Smoke Shop, established in 1934 by Glen and Ruth McManus, has lived through almost every imaginable crisis over the past 86 years, from a world war to several economic recessions to a pandemic. And now, it's facing another that could ultimately bring its demise: a city ban on flavored tobacco products.

A selection of pipes and pipe tobacco for sale at Mac's Smoke Shop in Palo Alto on June 17. The shop has asked the city to be grandfathered an exemption to sell flavored tobacco. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Hookahs on a high shelf behind bongs for sale at the counter in Mac's Smoke Shop in downtown Palo Alto on June 17. Employee Aaron Mattu says the shop may start selling more glassware to make up for the losses in sales when the city's ban on selling flavored tobacco goes into effect. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Aaron Mattu holds a jar of Gloria's Blend, an in-house made pipe tobacco blend that is made up of a variety of tobacco, at Mac's Smoke Shop in downtown Palo Alto on June 17. The shop says they may have to remove the added vanilla tobacco from this blend to adhere to new city restrictions on selling flavored tobacco. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Mac's Smoke Shop in Palo Alto expects to lose anywhere from 60-70% of sales due to a new ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products in the city. Photo taken June 17 by Magali Gauthier.

The rest of the store's items include a wide assortment of drinks (no liquor), coffee, packaged pastries, candy and other miscellaneous items, like batteries, chapstick, mini-hygiene products, condoms and unique items such as branded Mac's T-shirts and retro alarm clocks.

Entire shelves and cases of cigarettes, cigars, vapes and other tobacco and nicotine products would disappear leaving one side of the shop with nothing but glass bongs, cannabidiol (or CBD) products — the active ingredient in cannabis — and lighters.

Khoury said sales from flavored tobacco, not including any vape-related products, represent around 50% of the store sales. With the ban, Khoury said he'll be losing anywhere from 60-70% of his sales.

For Kusnierczyk, Mac's wasn't just his go-to store for his favorite motorcycle magazines and underground comics. It was also one of many bridges of small businesses that linked a community together during a time when corporations such as Hewlett-Packard felt more accessible to the residents.

"Mac's is a cornerstone of the community — of old Palo Alto," said Karl Kusnierczyk, 62, a former Palo Alto resident who now lives in Cocoa Beach, Florida. "Of course, we went to Mac's, everybody did."

For many former and longtime Palo Alto residents, losing Mac's Smoke Shop represents losing a piece of history. The store is a reminder of an increasingly vanishing era of Palo Alto — a time when its streets were lined with independently-owned mom-and-pop shops and commuter traffic didn't weave through residential neighborhoods.

So for a product that's literally rooted in the store's name, Mac's Smoke Shop, Khoury said it's hard to see what other business model he can turn to, besides selling tobacco, that would make up for the lost revenue.

"We have about two months of (cash) reserve," Khoury said. "After that, I'm sorry to say we might have a fire sale and we might not be in Palo Alto."

But as Mac's history is laid out in plain sight, Khoury is unsure of what the future of Mac's will look like.

"The shop has its own culture, it's own community," Mattu said. "Everything is a piece of history."

Pictures of previous owners, old newspaper clippings from San Francisco Chronicle to the Palo Alto Weekly, and snapshots of athletes and artists such as Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, all smoking cigarettes, border the walls of Mac's Smoke Shop,

Glenn and Ruth McManus in Mac's Smoke Shop's current location on Emerson Street in downtown Palo Alto. Currently, the shop still uses the same counter and shelves pictured here. Courtesy Neil Khoury.

SLIDESHOW: Mac's Smoke Shop owners Glenn and Ruth McManus and their son, Al, in front of Mac's original location across the street from where the shop is now on Emerson Street in downtown Palo Alto between 1935 and 1940. Courtesy Neil Khoury.

"Mac's was a kind of place where you'd hang out and meet the guy from the bicycle shop or the lawn mower repair shop and get a conversation going," he said. "Back then, it wasn't big conglomerations, it was a network of small shops and small restaurants. I remember when you could walk over to Hewlett-Packard and say, 'Hey, show me around.'"

