Supreme Court blocks Trump administration's termination of DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday by a 5-4 vote blocked President Donald Trump's administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, protecting undocumented young immigrants from deportation.

In a ruling written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court said the administration violated a federal administrative law by failing to give a "reasoned explanation" when it announced a decision to wind down the program in 2017.

The court sent the case to U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reconsider the dispute. It said the agency does have the authority to terminate the program if it gives an adequate explanation.

The program established by the administration of President Barack Obama in 2012 currently protects nearly 650,000 young people who arrived in the United States as children, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra represented the state of California in one of the lawsuits challenging the termination of the programs.