Police swarm scene of reported gunman building a bomb

Man found at El Camino Park in Palo Alto wearing body armor

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 10:02 pm
A Palo Alto police officer talks with a man who bystanders thought was making a bomb in El Camino Park on June 17. Courtesy David Henry.

Palo Alto police rushed to intercept a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and allegedly constructing a bomb in El Camino Park on Wednesday morning, June 17.

Dispatchers received a call at 10:16 a.m. that a man was carrying a rifle in the park at 155 El Camino Real, Sgt. Dan Pojanamut said. Witnesses later reported the man was carrying a handgun. Multiple police responding to the scene were also told by witnesses that the man was making a bomb on the soccer field and was wearing bulletproof body armor.

Police declined to disclose to this news organization what tactics they used to deal with the man, but they confirmed they encountered an 18-year-old wearing a Kevlar vest. He had a realistic-looking weapon that turned out to be a BB gun. It did not have an orange tip that would have distinguished it from a bullet-carrying firearm. The man was cooperative, Pojanamut said.

"He made a poor decision. He was trying to clean the BB gun in a public area," Pojanamut said.

It is legal for a person to wear body armor if not a convicted felon, he added. Police had a lengthy conversation with the man about his poor judgment.

Pojanamut emphasized that, at all times -- and especially in the current environment of civil unrest -- people should be cognizant of their actions and how they might be perceived.

"If you have any weapon, (keep it) on private property out of the view of the public," he said.

Comments

Ryan Chen
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Ryan Chen, Barron Park
1 hour ago
I'm sure a social worker could have handled this situation, right?

Pastor Bains
Midtown
55 minutes ago
Pastor Bains , Midtown
55 minutes ago
Handled with total professionalism. This had a significant opportunity of going very very bad given the circumstances. . Sergeant Pojanamut should be recognized for descalating the situation.

Member
Duveneck/St. Francis
5 minutes ago
Member , Duveneck/St. Francis
5 minutes ago
I was there playing soccer next to him and he seemed like a nice guy as we shared a brief conversation. But, agreed, it was poor judgment on his part. I'm glad it was handled professionally.

