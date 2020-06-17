News

Palo Alto ban on flavored tobacco leaves adult-only retailers fuming

City Council votes 4-3 to outlaw electronic cigarettes, flavored tobacco citywide, with no exceptions

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 9:43 am
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mac's Smoke Shop on Emerson Street is among the retails who will no longer be allowed to sell flavored tobacco under a ban that the Palo Alto passed on June 16. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Palo Alto City Council reaffirmed on Tuesday its decision to ban flavored tobacco throughout the city, despite an attempt by three members to exempt Mac's Smoke Shop and other adult-only stores from the prohibition.

In a vote that mirrored its action on May 18, the council voted 4-3, with Mayor Adrian Fine, Vice Mayor Tom DuBois and Councilwoman Liz Kniss dissenting, to move ahead with the citywide ban. The council was set to formally adopt the ban on its "consent calendar" on June 8, but agreed to delay it and scheduled another full discussion on the topic.

The Tuesday discussion changed little, with the council voting along the same lines as it did on May 18. Those in the majority — council members Alison Cormack, Eric Filseth, Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka — all supported the broader ban, while Fine, DuBois and Kniss all said the city should exempt stores that only serve customers who are 21 years old and above.

Once again, the council heard from about two dozen speakers, including school advocates, parents, doctors and members of the American Cancer Society, all of whom supported the ban without exceptions. It also heard from a handful of adult-only retailers who argued that the city will effectively put them out of business.

Lori Khoury, co-owner of the iconic Mac's Smoke Shop on Emerson Street, told the council that with the new ordinance, "You guys are going to put us to our death." She also rejected the argument from some critics that Mac's can change its business model to stay in business. The store has been selling flavored tobacco for decades, she said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"We have created a history of a business and it's worked for us and now someone will just take it away from us and squash it," Khoury said. "And we're going to have to file for bankruptcy and we're going to have to shut our doors."

Fine, DuBois and Kniss all said they strongly support passing a law banning vaping products but suggested that prohibiting adults from purchasing flavored tobacco is a step too far.

"I don't smoke, but I believe adults should be able to purchase tobacco from a personal freedom perspective," DuBois said.

Fine also said he believes totally banning a legal product is "a bit of a government overreach."

"I do worry … that we are driving longtime businesses out of Palo Alto," Fine said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

The council majority, however, sided with the majority of speakers, many of whom cited tobacco's harmful impacts and maintained that many businesses that bill themselves as "adult only" also sell to youth.

Jennifer Grand-Lejano, Northern California government relations director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, was one of several speakers who argued that if flavored tobacco remains in the community, it will find its way into the hands of the city's youth.

"We cannot put the profit of a few retailers over the health of our kids," Grand-Lejano said.

Patricia McDaniel, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco who specializes in tobacco control, told the council that smoke shops are already being forced to change their business model. The adult smoking rate fell by 57% between 1988 and 2017, she said, and currently stands at about 10%.

"Tobacco stores will need to transition to other products regardless of what you decide," McDaniel said. "Your goal should be to prioritize public health considerations and the proposed ordinance does just that."

The council majority concurred and voted to approve the new ordinance, with no exception for adult-only stores.

"That is something that, as a healthy community and a healthy city, we need to ensure that this is a product that is not going to be sold here in Palo Alto," Kou said.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto ban on flavored tobacco leaves adult-only retailers fuming

City Council votes 4-3 to outlaw electronic cigarettes, flavored tobacco citywide, with no exceptions

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 17, 2020, 9:43 am

The Palo Alto City Council reaffirmed on Tuesday its decision to ban flavored tobacco throughout the city, despite an attempt by three members to exempt Mac's Smoke Shop and other adult-only stores from the prohibition.

In a vote that mirrored its action on May 18, the council voted 4-3, with Mayor Adrian Fine, Vice Mayor Tom DuBois and Councilwoman Liz Kniss dissenting, to move ahead with the citywide ban. The council was set to formally adopt the ban on its "consent calendar" on June 8, but agreed to delay it and scheduled another full discussion on the topic.

The Tuesday discussion changed little, with the council voting along the same lines as it did on May 18. Those in the majority — council members Alison Cormack, Eric Filseth, Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka — all supported the broader ban, while Fine, DuBois and Kniss all said the city should exempt stores that only serve customers who are 21 years old and above.

Once again, the council heard from about two dozen speakers, including school advocates, parents, doctors and members of the American Cancer Society, all of whom supported the ban without exceptions. It also heard from a handful of adult-only retailers who argued that the city will effectively put them out of business.

Lori Khoury, co-owner of the iconic Mac's Smoke Shop on Emerson Street, told the council that with the new ordinance, "You guys are going to put us to our death." She also rejected the argument from some critics that Mac's can change its business model to stay in business. The store has been selling flavored tobacco for decades, she said.

"We have created a history of a business and it's worked for us and now someone will just take it away from us and squash it," Khoury said. "And we're going to have to file for bankruptcy and we're going to have to shut our doors."

Fine, DuBois and Kniss all said they strongly support passing a law banning vaping products but suggested that prohibiting adults from purchasing flavored tobacco is a step too far.

"I don't smoke, but I believe adults should be able to purchase tobacco from a personal freedom perspective," DuBois said.

Fine also said he believes totally banning a legal product is "a bit of a government overreach."

"I do worry … that we are driving longtime businesses out of Palo Alto," Fine said.

The council majority, however, sided with the majority of speakers, many of whom cited tobacco's harmful impacts and maintained that many businesses that bill themselves as "adult only" also sell to youth.

Jennifer Grand-Lejano, Northern California government relations director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, was one of several speakers who argued that if flavored tobacco remains in the community, it will find its way into the hands of the city's youth.

"We cannot put the profit of a few retailers over the health of our kids," Grand-Lejano said.

Patricia McDaniel, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco who specializes in tobacco control, told the council that smoke shops are already being forced to change their business model. The adult smoking rate fell by 57% between 1988 and 2017, she said, and currently stands at about 10%.

"Tobacco stores will need to transition to other products regardless of what you decide," McDaniel said. "Your goal should be to prioritize public health considerations and the proposed ordinance does just that."

The council majority concurred and voted to approve the new ordinance, with no exception for adult-only stores.

"That is something that, as a healthy community and a healthy city, we need to ensure that this is a product that is not going to be sold here in Palo Alto," Kou said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.