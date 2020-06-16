Spurred by public outrage, Palo Alto plans to rethink police services

Answering public calls for police reform, the Palo Alto City Council moved early Tuesday toward adopting the "8 Can't Wait" platform and began to debate a more fundamental question: Should the city even have a Police Department?
During a wide-ranging discussion that followed weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, the council agreed to hear monthly reports on topics such as police hiring, data analysis and the department's transparency and accountability policies, and to pursue an art project that honors the Black Lives Matter movement near City Hall.
In addition to these near-term ideas, the council also signaled its desire to consider a much dramatic, long-term proposal: combining its police and fire agencies into a single Department of Public Safety. That model is currently used in Sunnyvale. Billed as the largest integrated public safety department in the country, the Sunnyvale agency combines the functions of police, fire and emergency medical services, with officers trained in all three services.
Councilwoman Liz Kniss said one great advantage of this model is that it allows the community to see the different aspects of each officer.
"We tend to see our police as maybe great if you need protection, but you don't see them positively if you've just been pulled over or if you've just done something where you're unfortunately in handcuffs in the back of a car," Kniss said. "There are many aspects of our police that are somewhat frightening to people.
"Firefighters are just the opposite. Everyone likes firefighters, and they are like EMS as well."
Councilman Greg Tanaka noted that the switch also would allow the city to save money by combining the leadership roles of the three departments into one. He called the proposal "very intriguing and very attractive."
The idea is unlikely to be adopted any time soon. The council's vote means staff will return at a later date for a study session to discuss the pros and cons of combining public safety services. Councilman Eric Filseth framed it as a way to explore best practices for policing.
"We have one of the most educated, best trained police departments in the state of California," Filseth said. "It seems to me we ought to be looking for best practices on how we do everything."
Numerous public speakers pushed back against this characterization and pointed to recent incidents involving police officers violently arresting residents, including the July 2018 arrest of Gustavo Alvarez at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park. The council last year approved a $572,500 settlement with Alvarez. The department is now the subject of an FBI investigation over the incident, according to a report by NBC Bay Area (Police Chief Robert Jonsen and City Attorney Molly Stump declined to confirm the investigation when asked about it on Monday night).
For the second straight week, numerous speakers called on the city to fire Agent Thomas DeStefano, who was involved in three use-of-force incidents that led to complaints (two have already prompted settlements), and to revoke the pension of Sgt. Wayne Benitez, who was involved in the Buena Vista arrest.
One speaker, Robert Vetter, argued that Palo Alto is a town built on systemic racism, which still exists today. He criticized the culture of the police department and urged the City Council to address past practices, like redlining, that have exacerbated community inequalities.
"Whether or not we are directly responsible for it, it's our job now to try to fix it and to reckon with that," Vetter said. "Every minute we're not doing that is contributing to further inequity in this town."
Resident Dhara Yu cited the FBI investigation and said she hopes the city and the department are "acting with the appropriate level of urgency."
"I hope something as serious as this would motivate the city to provide something better than these vague platitudes we've seen so far," Yu said.
While the conversation about the department's long-term future will unfold over the coming months, the council is hoping to make faster progress on some of the other reforms, including adopting the policies in the "8 Can't Wait" campaign. The policies are: ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require de-escalation, require warnings before shooting, require officers to exhaust all alternatives before shooting, require officers to intervene and stop excessive force when used by other officers, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require a use-of-force continuum and require comprehensive reporting.
While the department already has policies that largely mirror those in "8 Can't Wait," (it remedied the biggest discrepancy last week, when it banned officers from using neck holds) several recent incidents and police audits suggest that some of the policies pertaining to de-escalation and intervening aren't always followed.
The Alvarez incident, for example, was not reported as a use-of-force incident but only became publicized because Alvarez captured it through his home surveillance system. Even though the department uses both body cameras and vehicle cameras to ensure accountability, officers don't always turn the cameras on and the footage rarely gets released to the public, notwithstanding recent state laws that aim to promote police transparency.
The City Council assigned the task of making sure the department follows the "8 Can't Wait" policies to its Human Relations Commission, which was also charged with putting together a report on the history of Palo Alto's black community. The council also directed the Public Art Commission to explore honoring diversity and supported a community effort to paint "Black Lives Matter" or a similar message near City Hall.
"We are really just scratching the surface," said Mayor Adrian Fine, who made the motion to pursue the various efforts. "It's unfortunate that we are dealing with it after tragedies, but it's nonetheless supremely important so I think we have to continue asking these questions."
College Terrace
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I think it unfortunate that Mayor Fine missed an opportunity to demonstrate that he thinks this issue is "supremely important". Addressing systemic racism was placed at the very bottom of last night's CC agenda. Councilmember Kou tried to get it moved up so that it could be discussed earlier in the evening, but that did not pass. Instead, after the consent calendar, CC discussed weed abatement, CDBG funding allocation, transportation analysis methodology, and the Cubberley lease before turning their attention to systemic racism. Hopefully next time this issue will be agendized earlier so that maximum public participation can be achieved.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
You see the reason right here. All the comments that imply that either the police get to work completely unfettered with no oversight or review (unlike you and me in any job we ever had), or, the alternative is that bad guys can do anything. But, there is a middle way.
People with guns who are empowered to shoot people in some circumstances absolutely do require serious *management* and *oversight*. If we and the police can't agree on that, then, we are wasting our time.
I have two top priorities, highly related.
1) Specially trained -teams- to handle mental health calls.
2) Police not allowed to shoot a suspect unless the subject is a -threat-. Non-compliance, disobeying a lawful order, mouthing off, disrespecting, etc. are not -threats-.
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I believe every council member should be required to go through the arrest process. Bonus points if the arresting officer believes you are of low income, black or hispanic or mentally ill.
Council members should also be targeted by police by circling in their patrol cars and doing random "sobriety checks" and see if that's really how they wish their community to be policed. In other words, walk in their shoes.
People who live in lower income areas and/or people who are mentally ill or black are targeted way more than people who live in higher socio-economic areas. I have personally seen officers "troll" areas in the chance they will find someone to arrest, and with that arrest comes life time consequences even if they aren't proven guilty.
I have also heard how many mentally ill people plead to just be taken to the hospital instead of calling 911. For them, police bring up PTSD as they are not treated with respect nor fairly. If a person is silent because they are too paranoid to speak, an officer will react to it as "non-compliance".
Real reform is needed, not a mural saying, "Black Lives Matter". If their lives matter, defund the police. Im tired of the platitudes.
Professorville
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
From last night's City Council meeting:
One speaker, Robert Vetter, argued that Palo Alto is a town built on systemic racism, which still exists today. He criticized the culture of the police department and urged the City Council to address past practices, like redlining, that have exacerbated community inequalities. I agree with Robert Vetter. The Palo Alto CC & Police Dept. need to be educated if real change is to take place, regardless of words on paper.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Thanks to the posters above. There's a good reason the PA police are under investigation by the FBI Civil Rights Division. And shame on the county DA Rosen for trying to dismiss the case against Benitez by erroneously claiming the statute of limitations has expired when there's still another month to go.
Green Acres
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
It is a myth stating that our city is close to meeting the 8 required actions. We are not even 1/2 way there. Our city deserves a mayor who is aware of his city and honest.
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
If the city council is actually debating "should the city even have a police department,' as Sheyner claims, then they have lost their minds. Black Lives Matter activists are absolutely serious about eliminating police, but even the mainstream media knows that's insane, that nobody except for criminals and revolutionaries want a society without police, and they're spinning it like this: "oh, BLM really just wants social services to handle some of the things the police are now doing". You believe that and there are a lot of people you should talk to about buying a bridge in Brooklyn.
We are lucky to live in a city with one of the best trained police departments in the country, a department that is so successful in preventing crime and catching criminals that apparently some of our elected city council members think they have the luxury to imagine Palo Alto without police. Shame on them!
Community Center
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I hope the Human Rights Commission (which has verged on disfunctional in the past), is up for the job. At very least I hope they bring city residents with a variety of perspectives and understanding about how the police department works (like the Chief's Advisory Committee and also folks who have been arrested and mistreated by the city's police officers).
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Liz Kniss is now suggesting we combine police with Fire and EMT? So the folks who arrive have the ability to shoot you, make you unconscious, then provide CPR and do chest compressions and take you to hospital?
How incredibly neatly packaged. The Fire and police should not be combined. Police need oversight. They carry guns. FIremen save lives. It makes sense Fire and EMT are combined services. It doesn't make sense to combine it with Police.
That's the worst idea we've heard from LIz Kniss all year. And she has had plenty of bad ideas and proposals - very few that ever protect the community of residents, seniors, children, youth and families.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
From the headline, if that is really being debated then we are as a society in serious trouble.
As for combinations, I would be all for merging emergency services across the county without so many top jobs in every City which I see as duplicity. We don't need a police chief, fire chief, and Mountain View need a police chief and a fire chief, etc. The more administrators we have the more money is being wasted that could go into police and community work.
However, fire and ambulance personnel all being armed doesn't sound like a good idea to me.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
"The department is now the subject of an FBI investigation over the incident, according to a report by NBC Bay Area (Police Chief Robert Jonsen and City Attorney Molly Stump declined to confirm the investigation when asked about it on Monday night)."
How utterly absurd to refuse to confirm that there's an investigation! Do they think by refusing to comment, the FBI probe will magically disappear?? Do they think we can't follow the news? Can't they even come up with a clever way to say "no comment"??
With attitudes like that and their obvious contempt for the community. there's no hope of reform. Where's the accountability?
Ventura
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I’d like to hear more about the Sunnyvale model to train public safety personnel to be medics, firefighters and police officers. What are their police violence statistics and crime statistics compared to Palo Alto? Do they have separate personnel that respond to mental health emergencies? We need to adopt proven best practices from other jurisdictions based on performance.
Midtown
54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
People complain that the police isn't trained well enough.
But now you want to make them firefighters and EMTs. Great idea!!!
Palo Verde
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
This is a great opportunity to improve traffic enforcement by assigning that duty to non-police. Traffic enforcement staff can be given the authority to pull over drivers and issue tickets, and they can call in the police in rare circumstances when required.
Barron Park
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Neither Filseth nor Kniss nor Fine nor Dubois will demand that the police chief explain why video footage is missing from the encounter with the woman suffering from a brain tumor and was denied medical treatment by the officers. You are delusional if you think police reform will happen.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
The City Council should not cut police funding; we need the most officers we can get. We constantly have non-residents visiting our city to commit crimes because they think we are all rich, when in fact, many are housepoor.
As long as people follow the law and follow the police orders, don’t try to run away or fight, they will be fine. These people who got hurt or killed were not complying. I’m tired of everyone blaming the police who are here to protect us. There are bad apples in every profession. No doubt, Floyd’s death was tragic but remember that he was not complying.
To have to warn a person before they shoot is unreasonable. Whose life is more important? The police officer who is protecting the community or the criminal who chooses to harm us?
East Palo Alto
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
