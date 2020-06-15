News

Nonprofit offers $10K reward for information in attempted homicide

Palo Alto police seek information on June 10 shooting

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 15, 2020, 6:38 pm
This image obtained through a surveillance system shows a red, newer model Chevrolet SUV that carried a man who fired multiple shots at an occupied car on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road in Palo Alto on June 10. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

The search for a man who allegedly fired at an occupied car last week in Palo Alto heightened Monday with a $10,00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, police said.

Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based nonprofit, is offering the money due to the seriousness of the crime that happened Wednesday.

The June 10 shooting involved a man in his 20s, who was stopped at a traffic light in the left-turn lane on eastbound Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road shortly before 9 a.m. A man in a car driving south on East Bayshore Road made a right turn onto East Bayshore and opened fire on the victim's car.

The shooter fired multiple times and then fled north to U.S. Highway 101. The man whose car was struck multiple times wasn't injured, police said. Detectives have not determined whether the shooting was targeted or random, police said.

The shooter was described as a Pacific Islander man in his 20s who had dreadlocks and wore a face mask. His passenger sitting in the front right seattle as a Pacific Islander woman in her 20s. The car appears to be a red, newer model Chevrolet SUV with rear tinted windows, no front

license plate and a temporary rear paper license plate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

More information about Mothers Against Murder can be found at mothersagainstmurder.org or by calling 650-248-9529.

