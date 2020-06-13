Caltrain will increase weekly service starting Monday

Caltrain announced Thursday it will increase its weekday service starting on Monday as work and business restrictions in the Bay Area start to ease.

Caltrain, like most other transit agencies in the region, dramatically scaled back service back in March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order.

Under the new schedule, Caltrain will now run 70 trains per weekday, an increase from the current 42 trains. The extra trains will help increase service frequency, providing up to three trains per hour during peak commute time, Caltrain officials said.

Caltrain is also implementing a new "skip-stop" system for its limited trains, which make fewer stops to reduce travel times and crowding at high-traffic stations. Under the new system, limited trains will travel closely together serving high-demand stations while alternating service to lower-demand stations.

All trains will be operating in six-car sets to allow for physical distancing onboard. Additionally, passengers are required to wear face coverings at stations and onboard trains and encouraged to wash their hands using onboard restrooms.