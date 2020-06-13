Black Lives Matter rally targets Amazon, Facebook in calls for racial justice

The names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed at the hands of police echoed through East Palo Alto and Menlo Park on Friday evening during a rally that at one point brought traffic to a standstill on the Dumbarton Bridge.
In front of hundreds of people who first gathered at Farrell Park in East Palo Alto, rally organizers described the shortcomings they've identified in local law enforcement agencies. Rally organizer JT Faraji, who founded Tha Hood Squad Art Collective and The Real Community Coalition, said that East Palo Alto police are not working hard enough to hold other police departments, particularly Menlo Park police, accountable when they enter the city and aggressively respond to incidents.
Activists also raised concerns over private companies benefiting from their contracts with police and prisons, including Amazon and Facebook, which they said profit from a "racist criminal injustice system."
A flyer for the event highlighted Facebook's $9.1 million donation to Menlo Park police for a new precinct in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The company's offer made in 2017 promised to distribute the funds over a five-year period.
Organizers claimed Amazon earned "billions" through contracts with police departments, prisons, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the American military. The event also supported efforts to end mass incarceration and defund and demilitarize police, according to the flyer.
The group disputed recent statements from Amazon and Facebook that showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, viewing them as a public facade.
The peaceful rally that spanned about four hours began at 5 p.m. at Farrell Park, where demonstrators listened to local activists and were given ground rules, such as not throwing rocks or igniting fireworks. Chanting "no justice no peace, no racist police," marchers made their way through in East Palo Alto, where drummers playing from the back of a truck accompanied their calls.
By 6:30 p.m., the group reached Amazon's University Avenue offices, then made their way east to Menlo Park. About an hour later, they reached Bayfront Expressway near the Dumbarton Bridge, where California Highway Patrol officers and their vehicles blocked the freeway entrance.
Traffic on the bridge came to a standstill as the protesters continued chanting and kneeled down for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was in a chokehold as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck on May 25. Some drivers and passengers caught in the backup joined the moment of silence.
"Marching is a way of spreading awareness," Kenan Moos said to the crowd. Moos, a Los Altos High School graduate, co-organized a protest in Los Altos attended by hundreds of people on June 5. At Friday's rally, he said showing up was the first step and that people need to take action and vote.
The group then marched to Facebook headquarters down the street for speeches from local activists that criticized the relationship between the social media giant and Menlo Park police before returning to the park at about 9 p.m.
The demonstration blocked traffic on Bayfront Expressway and Willow Road, prompting Menlo Park police to issue a traffic advisory that expired around 9:30 p.m.
The rally, which was among dozens of protests scheduled Friday through Sunday in the Bay Area, kicked off the third weekend of protests that have erupted across the country against police brutality.
A Black Lives Matter protest was also held on June 11, where about 250 demonstrators first gathered in downtown Palo Alto and marched to Menlo Park. View images from the demonstration here:
Comments
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I live in Tracy Ca. I’m work in Menlo Atherton. Dealing every day with black teenagers they are great beautiful kids never have any problems with. Love them . To me the color is not the problem the problem is haw the parents educated there kids . We need to teach are kid and grandkids that black lives matter. The blood is same color at any life !!! My heart is broke.!!!
Professorville
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Facebook is much worse than Amazon. Facebook encourages and profits from a constant flow of white supremacist speech that recruits more and more young people into an oppressive and violent ideology.
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Ironic to be protesting Facebook when social media is the reason why the information spread so widely. Without the first video being posted there, George Floyd would just be a statistic.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Facebook and Zuckerberg are the instigators of societal problems. He wants to keep certain races and communities down, that’s why a few years ago he went around the US pushing “universal income”. His “let them eat cake” or should I say “crumbs” attitude is the real problem. Then Facebook censors anyone who disagrees with his harmful social ideas. The company should be broken up ASAP.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Amazon is a monopoly that treats employees as robots. They gave NO PPE to drivers and warehouse workers in the beginning of Covid SIP, yet made millions of dollars off those same employees who were out getting exposed. I shop and buy direct from a companies own business website now once I find what I want. Help mom and pop shops stay in business too!
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I think we are really seeing a late-blooming generational revolt against the synthetic circumstances of the Information Age, the hard realities of globalism for the young, and an excess of liberalism that offers plenty of fear and angst but few real solutions. All of these seriously aggravated by Facebook socialism (a hostile and alienating social environment). BLM is a flash movement that ignores reality (systemic racism is just not true, most people in our most culturally and racially diverse nation in the whole world) had begun to move beyond these divisions. Recently stirred to panic - racism is charged everywhere and has become the excuse for rioting, censorship, throwing cement at cops, defunding cops and a whole range of behavior that everyone should find scary. We should defund these schools teaching this junk - especially the elementary schools (please, stop poisoning the kids). We should defund Facebook. We should take this moment - we who make the stuff of this Information Age - and recognize that along with some great tech, we are also sowing the seeds of disunity and social collapse. It's a complex topic but we should all think about it. Several leaders in the Valley have warned about this.
Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I don’t agree with blocking freeways. I agree with working within our system of three branches of government, esp. the legislative branch to correct past laws or make suitable ones. Anyone mistreated or killed by police should prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Requiring camera/filming protects all parties in a dispute, inquiry, arrest, booking. Clearly is needed to stop and prosecute the few bad police.
Vague sloganeering is not meaningful or effective. Except: some feel powerful getting in others’ faces and screaming at them. It isn’t logical or correct.
Demands for reparations or defunding the police or claiming all whites are racist are efforts that are impractical, off base and offensive.
Palo Alto High School
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The anarchy is a result of the participation trophy generation and socialist teachers and professors teaching them as well as social media turning them into egomaniacs, posting everything about themselves. The generation has been taught that everything must be free, competition is wrong and unfair (not everyone is smart or athletic or has a great family), everyone gets a trophy. Thus, their work ethic is weak and they have been coddled too much. Stressed out? Pet the puppy! It's okay, take the test another day when you feel better. It will progress to no grades, it's unfair! Not everyone is smart! College will be free and no grades, thus a college degree will have no significance.
The word, "racist" has been thrown around recklessly by the liberals so now we are all numb to the word; it's no longer hurtful word, just a retort to disagreeing with someone else. The word has also evolved. "Racist" is supposed to mean that the person already hates the other without giving any chance. Most people called racists now are not true racists.
The worst part is the extreme hypocrisy. If Jeffrey Epstein were a Democrat, the Dems and liberals would give him a pass. All anyone has to do these days is pretend to be a liberal and they can get away with distasteful behavior.
Most of the blacks who have been killed were not following the orders of the police so they escalated and many of them already had criminal records. If they had followed orders, they would not have escalated the situation with dire consequences. The police are human beings, not invincible robocops. There are more whites who are killed by police than blacks. Yes, there is a larger white population, but why is there more outrage about blacks being killed? White lives don't matter?
The photo of the man has 7 names listed on his tee shirt. And the U.S. population is 328 million. Please don't pursue a litigation career.
another community
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Maybe all that energy would be better spent furthering their education or trying to succeed professionally. Just a thought.