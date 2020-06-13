Black Lives Matter rally targets Amazon, Facebook in calls for racial justice

Organizers claimed Amazon earned "billions" through contracts with police departments, prisons, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the American military. The event also supported efforts to end mass incarceration and defund and demilitarize police, according to the flyer.

A flyer for the event highlighted Facebook's $9.1 million donation to Menlo Park police for a new precinct in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The company's offer made in 2017 promised to distribute the funds over a five-year period.

Activists also raised concerns over private companies benefiting from their contracts with police and prisons, including Amazon and Facebook, which they said profit from a "racist criminal injustice system."

In front of hundreds of people who first gathered at Farrell Park in East Palo Alto, rally organizers described the shortcomings they've identified in local law enforcement agencies. Rally organizer JT Faraji, who founded Tha Hood Squad Art Collective and The Real Community Coalition, said that East Palo Alto police are not working hard enough to hold other police departments, particularly Menlo Park police, accountable when they enter the city and aggressively respond to incidents.

The names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed at the hands of police echoed through East Palo Alto and Menlo Park on Friday evening during a rally that at one point brought traffic to a standstill on the Dumbarton Bridge.

Two passengers hold signs out their car window in solidarity with demonstrators at the corner of Donohoe Street and University Avenue in East Palo Alto on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Demonstrators march in protest of police brutality against black people while chanting "Same story every time, being black is not a crime," in East Palo Alto on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Drummers, including teacher Miguel Gonzalez, play as protesters chant "Say his name. George Floyd. Say her name. Breonna Taylor," by Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto on June 12. The musicians sat in the back of a truck throughout the whole protest route, playing the drums the entire time. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

JT Faraji, co-organizer of the protest and founder of Tha Hood Squad Art Collective, addresses the crowd of about 150 protesters at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Rickey McLane wears a shirt that lists the names of black people, a majority of whom were killed by police, during a protest in East Palo Alto on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Protesters march down University Avenue in protest of the death of George Floyd and police brutality against black people in downtown Palo Alto on June 11. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Protesters march past the Stanford Theatre on University Avenue in protest of the death of George Floyd and police brutality against black people in downtown Palo Alto on June 11. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: About 200 to 250 demonstrators march down Ramona Street in protest of the death of George Floyd and police brutality against black people in downtown Palo Alto on June 11. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A Black Lives Matter protest was also held on June 11, where about 250 demonstrators first gathered in downtown Palo Alto and marched to Menlo Park. View images from the demonstration here:

The rally, which was among dozens of protests scheduled Friday through Sunday in the Bay Area, kicked off the third weekend of protests that have erupted across the country against police brutality.

The group then marched to Facebook headquarters down the street for speeches from local activists that criticized the relationship between the social media giant and Menlo Park police before returning to the park at about 9 p.m.

"Marching is a way of spreading awareness," Kenan Moos said to the crowd. Moos, a Los Altos High School graduate, co-organized a protest in Los Altos attended by hundreds of people on June 5. At Friday's rally, he said showing up was the first step and that people need to take action and vote.

Traffic on the bridge came to a standstill as the protesters continued chanting and kneeled down for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was in a chokehold as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck on May 25. Some drivers and passengers caught in the backup joined the moment of silence.

Four people headed for the Eastside College Preparatory School graduation cheer in solidarity with protesters who block traffic in both directions on the Dumbarton Bridge in Menlo Park on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

About 100 to 150 protesters chant in front of California Highway Patrol officers while blocking traffic in both directions on the Dumbarton Bridge on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

About 100 to 150 protesters chant in front of California Highway Patrol officers while blocking traffic on the Dumbarton Bridge in Menlo Park on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Protesters raise their fists in the air at the entrance to the Dumbarton Bridge from Menlo Park, blocking traffic in the area, on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Commuters, a few standing on cars, join a moment of silence with protesters at a rally, which halted traffic on the Dumbarton Bridge, in Menlo Park on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Commuters stuck in standstill traffic on the Dumbarton Bridge in Menlo Park stand outside their vehicles and share a moment of silence with demonstrators during the protest on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Protesters share a moment of silence in front of California Highway Patrol officers on the Dumbarton Bridge, blocking traffic in all directions in Menlo Park on June 12. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

By 6:30 p.m., the group reached Amazon's University Avenue offices, then made their way east to Menlo Park. About an hour later, they reached Bayfront Expressway near the Dumbarton Bridge, where California Highway Patrol officers and their vehicles blocked the freeway entrance.

The peaceful rally that spanned about four hours began at 5 p.m. at Farrell Park, where demonstrators listened to local activists and were given ground rules, such as not throwing rocks or igniting fireworks. Chanting "no justice no peace, no racist police," marchers made their way through in East Palo Alto, where drummers playing from the back of a truck accompanied their calls.

Black Lives Matter rally targets Amazon, Facebook in calls for racial justice

Hundreds seeking police reforms in response to violent killings march through East Palo Alto, Menlo Park