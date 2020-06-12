News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Cubberley lease agreements; pension-funding policy

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 12, 2020, 6:32 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve Community Development Block Grant funding allocations for 2020-2021; pass a resolution updating the city's transportation analysis to comply with state Senate Bill 743; and approve new lease agreements with the Palo Alto Unified School District for Cubberley Community Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the next steps in advancing the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; review budget adjustments related to the COVID-19 emergency; and consider establishing a pension-funding policy. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's water system operations, the demand-side management report for fiscal year 2019, advanced metering infrastructure, and the city's 2020 Sustainability/Climate Action Plan update. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 973 1647 9916.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent City Council and Board of Trustee meetings, COVID-19 coordination, the Cubberley Community Center lease and the city's effort on grade separation at rail crossings. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its officers; discuss temporary public art initiatives; hear an update about the California Avenue Public Art Master Plan; discuss upcoming council agenda items pertaining to the commission; hear an update on Code:ART2; and discuss temporary public art for King Plaza and the Palo Alto Art Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 979 8171 9646.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Cubberley lease agreements; pension-funding policy

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 12, 2020, 6:32 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve Community Development Block Grant funding allocations for 2020-2021; pass a resolution updating the city's transportation analysis to comply with state Senate Bill 743; and approve new lease agreements with the Palo Alto Unified School District for Cubberley Community Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the next steps in advancing the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; review budget adjustments related to the COVID-19 emergency; and consider establishing a pension-funding policy. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's water system operations, the demand-side management report for fiscal year 2019, advanced metering infrastructure, and the city's 2020 Sustainability/Climate Action Plan update. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 973 1647 9916.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent City Council and Board of Trustee meetings, COVID-19 coordination, the Cubberley Community Center lease and the city's effort on grade separation at rail crossings. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its officers; discuss temporary public art initiatives; hear an update about the California Avenue Public Art Master Plan; discuss upcoming council agenda items pertaining to the commission; hear an update on Code:ART2; and discuss temporary public art for King Plaza and the Palo Alto Art Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 979 8171 9646.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.