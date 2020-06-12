PUBLIC AGENDA: Cubberley lease agreements; pension-funding policy

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 15.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve Community Development Block Grant funding allocations for 2020-2021; pass a resolution updating the city's transportation analysis to comply with state Senate Bill 743; and approve new lease agreements with the Palo Alto Unified School District for Cubberley Community Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the next steps in advancing the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; review budget adjustments related to the COVID-19 emergency; and consider establishing a pension-funding policy. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's water system operations, the demand-side management report for fiscal year 2019, advanced metering infrastructure, and the city's 2020 Sustainability/Climate Action Plan update. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 973 1647 9916.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review recent City Council and Board of Trustee meetings, COVID-19 coordination, the Cubberley Community Center lease and the city's effort on grade separation at rail crossings. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.