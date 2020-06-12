Palo Alto prepares to approve conversion of President Hotel

The highly contentious proposal to convert the iconic President Hotel building in downtown Palo Alto from a residential complex to a boutique hotel could win approval later this month, despite Palo Alto's prior determination that the project would violate numerous zoning laws.
In a report he released Thursday night, City Manager Ed Shikada is recommending that the council approve the project that Chicago-based developer Adventurous Journeys Capital Ventures has proposed for the building at 488 University Ave. The recommendation is a significant change of direction for the city, which has spent several years advocating for more housing in downtown Palo Alto and which passed a law last year specifically banning conversion of residential space for non-residential use.
The City Council is scheduled to consider the recommendation on June 22.
The project has galvanized significant opposition since June 2018, when AJ Capital notified residents of the 75 apartments that they would have to leave the building. Residents and their supporters from the wider community attended numerous public hearings in 2018 and 2019, urging the council to preserve housing and to not allow the conversion. Planning Director Jonathan Lait also informed AJ Capital in a July 2018 letter that a city review had concluded that the establishment of a hotel as described "is impermissible based on existing regulations and site characteristics."
Lait wrote at the time that the proposed hotel would be "non-complying with respect to maximum building height and floor area requirements of the Municipal Code and perhaps other provisions as well."
The council added a fresh legal hurdle for the proposed conversion in April 2019, when it approved an ordinance banning conversion of "grandfathered" buildings (those that were built before the city had established height limits, density restrictions and other development standards) from residential uses to non-residential ones. The ordinance included a "waiver" provision that allows developers to seek exemptions from the law – a clause that critics argued would weaken the law.
Now, the city is arguing that the city should grant AJ Capital such a waiver, a key step toward allowing the conversion. David Lanferman, attorney for AJ Capital, argued in a letter that the city's prohibition against the change in use on a grandfathered facility from residential to non-residential use would be an "unconstitutional taking, in violation of both the federal and state constitutions, as applied against a property owner who has exercised its Ellis Act rights."
But even as he argued that the council's prohibition on the use change is illegal, notwithstanding the "waiver" clause, he also asked the council to approve the waiver for the President Hotel project. He pointed to staff's comments in June 2018, when the building was purchased by AJ Capital, that the conversion would be allowed "by right," a position that the city has since walked back.
"The record amply reflects that Adventurous Journeys justifiably relied on the City's established practices, interpretations of the zoning code, and public representations regarding the ability to restore and convert the Hotel President to lawful use as a commercial hotel ‘by right,'" Lanferman wrote in a September 2019 letter.
The new report from Shikada appears to endorse this position. The proposed hotel use, Shikada's report states, "is consistent with the historic use of the property, which operated as a hotel from 1930 to 1968."
"The existing ground-floor retail uses at the subject property would mostly remain though modifications will be made to the ground-floor tenant spaces to accommodate a first-floor lobby for the hotel use," the report states.
The city's stunning reversal is a major coup for AJ Capital, which also scored a victory last month, when the Historic Resources Board approved his plans to rehabilitate the Birge Clark-designed building. The board, however, was focused exclusively on design features and not on land use.
Planning staff, however, is now arguing that the proposed use is consistent with the city's long-term plans for the area, notwithstanding the council's direction last year to ban conversion of residential uses to non-residential ones. Shikada's report notes that the Comprehensive Plan designates that site as "regional/community commercial," which is "intended to provide a wider variety of goods and services that the neighborhood shopping areas and include such uses as department stores, bookstores furniture stores, apparel shops, restaurants and non-retail services such as offices and banks." As such, the hotel conversion is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, the staff report states.
And even though housing production is a stated goal for the City Council, the report from Shikada notes that the President Hotel building was never identified in the city's housing inventory.
"Therefore, the conversion of these units would not result in a loss of housing units that affects the City's RHNA targets," the report notes, citing the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process, which sets housing quotas for each city.
Staff is also proposing that AJ Capital be allowed to only provide 35 parking spaces, including 14 on-site and 25 off-site at 330 Everett Avenue. That's well short of the 115 that staff says the project would have to include under the city code. The developer plans to pay "in-lieu fees" for the remaining 76 spaces, or about $106,171 per space (the price is expected to go up to $111,862 per space in August, according to the report).
Comments
Crescent Park
58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
I don't understand the reason why there needs to be hotel space IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO?
Downtown is a great place for people who want to be able to walk places in their lives - that is not a necessity for Palo Alto visitors, who their reasons for being here most likely have nothing to do with anything in downtown Palo Alto.
Put hotels within rapid reach of downtown - but reserve the limited space in downtown for Palo Alto residents. I mean you don't have to be a civil engineer or a genius to understand this. If someone needs to come to Palo Alto they will book a room in hotel somewhere. Do we need to offer visitors the incentive of being located in downtown or they will go elsewhere? I don't think so.
If we put visitors in this hotel it will generate a lot more traffic as well.
This is just a bad idea.
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
What a major (mistaken) flip-flop! The President Hotel was and still could be a great location of lower-cost housing in a place that needs no cars. What suddenly got into the Planning Dept.?
Old Palo Alto
43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
I HAVE QUESTIONS.
I would like to see the City Attorney's legal opinion on this. What examples have the lawyers for our side (not for AJ Capital) found where landlords have invoked the Ellis Act to convert an apartment building to commercial use? Have OUR attorneys found any example of a landlord using the Ellis Act to force a municipality to change the zoning of their building? I would like to understand what provision of the Ellis Act allows commercial developers to change an apartment building to a commercial building. Is it near the provision that says that Ellis Act evictions can be granted only after other permits are received?
I wonder, if the Ellis Act allows investors to buy apartment buildings and convert them to commercial buildings, why don't we hear about that? Why do all the publicized Ellis Act cases -- cases which tenants usually win -- involve cases where landlords seek to convert apartment buildings to TICs, condominiums, and mansions? If the Ellis Act allowed commercial developers to buy residential property and convert them to hotels or office space, would we have any residential buildings?
If Ed Shikada and the City Council grant this conversion, will they allow every other apartment building to convert to commercial space? What is the difference between the Hotel President converting to commercial use, and all other privately-owned multi-use buildings converting to office use? Will our city government continue to let out of state investors to buy our apartment buildings, evict the residents, and turn the buildings into commercial buildings?
At least HALF of Palo Altans rent (including me!). Do we all now need to fear eviction because our landlords want to turn the homes we rent into hotels? How about those of us who live in RH-1 lots? Is the city government allowing our residential neighborhoods to become a sea of AirBnBs and bed and breakfasts?
And Ed Shikada is allowing this because he is afraid of lawsuits? Isn't he afraid of the massive lawsuits that the conversion of Hotel President from residential to commercial may spur? Clearly it is AJ Capital's lawyer's who have his ear. Has the City talked to any lawyers who do not represent commercial developers for a living?
Is it the official, legal opinion of the City of Palo Alto that from now on it, all residential use buildings may be converted to commercial use under the Ellis Act?
How about this question: WHY is fear of litigation so important to our City Manager and City Council? If a different group of wealthy out-of-towners threatened to sue the city if you did not allow them to set up a bratwurst stand outside every local restaurant, would you issue an ordinance changing zoning to enable bratwurst stands to avoid a lawsuit? If right-wing extremists threatened to sue you for offering information about birth control and abortion in local libraries and schools, would you agree to pull that information to avoid a lawsuit?
If my dog threatened to sue you for more outdoor off leash space, will you open up the parks for dogs?
Here is the deal, Mr. Shikada: all sorts of self-interested people threaten meritless lawsuits every single day in every single place in our country. There is a process to have these meritless lawsuits dismissed, and another process to have the parties who file a meritless lawsuit pay for all costs of the party they sued. Sometimes they even have to pay penalties or larger damages on top of those fees.
All I can say is that if Palo Alto City government now believes that the fear of potentially being sued is a bigger risk than the potential harm of opening the door to allow the eviction of Palo Alto residential tenants, who comprise at least half of our residents -- and bigger than the actual harm that would be caused to the University Avenue neighborhood by the addition of yet one more, wholly unnecessary, traffic-producing, business-serving, polluting, resident-harming overpriced hotel -- then once again I urge the City Manager and the City Council to think hard about their priorities.... and also think about the quality of legal advice they are receiving, as well.
Residents in Palo Alto should not have to fight these insane battles so often. We deserve a City government that works for US.
Downtown North
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Murky Math.....
Here is my challenge to Mayor and City Manager. The developer apparently has cut a deal with a senior care facility at 330 Everett to use their onsite parking. OK? or maybe not OK!
1. Does the senior care facility have excess parking capacity to "sell/lease" to private organizations such AJ Capital and Epiphany Hotel? If so, what are the long-term provisions to assure parking, presumably valet, for guests? A vague promise to lease parking space for unknown terms is not a solution. This is old Palo Alto Council and Staff kicking the can down the road. Possibly bad city policy and administration. When will we ever learn?
2. Where will the hotel employees, executives and guest park? Aren't they ineligible for city garage parking due to archaic, unpublished allocation rules out of public view?
3. Is the valet parking agreement with Epiphany Hotel still valid and in play?
4. The onsite parking at the senior care facility was required by the city and intended for guests and employees. Is the 330 Everett senior care facility "selling off" its required parking capacity to two private hotels and obtaining non-resident permits for employees? This is not a good neighbor situation.
5. Palo Alto residents now have a professionally staffed Office of Transportation. Their analysis is vital to understanding impact. Promises from only a Chicago developer and Jonathan Lait would be subpar.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
@NeilsonBuchanan, your questions are way too practical and reality-based. All our "alternative transportation" advocates will sing that old "No cars needed; we're a car-light world" song they've sung for years when approving the Epiphany Hotel and all the others from which they want the tax revenues. Everyone commutes by broomstick in this best of all possible worlds.
Old Palo Alto
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
I forgot to mention the "Takings" issue. Takings refers to a clause in the 5th amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits the government from taking private property away from an owner without providing compensation. (Note: takings does allow for property to be taken for public purpose -- it just needs to be compensated!) Usually takings happen when the government wants to demolish a home to make way for a railroad track, school, or other public use. 200 years of established law make it clear that Takings do not include: taxation, use restrictions, and amongst numerous other things, zoning. Additionally, the Takings clause does not empower a private party to demand a right that it does not have.
Commercial developers often spend millions, even billions, of dollars on expensive lawyers who make a living writing scary-looking (to some) documents that state with perceived authority their interpretations of the law. These lawyers usually insist that the law is "complicated." They draft their long memos using unnecessarily legalistic language in order to scare people away from challenging them. But the truth is that the law mostly is SIMPLE, not complicated.
Here is a summary of the law, in general: if an action harms the public, it's likely to be illegal. If the interpretation of a law seems to go against that law's general purpose, that interpretation is likely to be incorrect. To understand the law, asking these questions often gets you there: whom was this law enacted to protect? Does this interpretation further that protection?
Was the 5th Amendment of the Constitution enacted to create a means for real estate investors to escape community zoning ordinances? Does using the constitution as a tool for developers to have "freedom to build anything" protect our rights?
So. Many. Questions.
Old Palo Alto
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
(The answer is No. It's insane to assume that the Takings clause can be used in this way. AJ Capital's lawyers are barely trying. I wonder if the word is out that it takes very little to bully our local government into submission. Why does our leadership constantly cave to bullies!?)