Man chases alleged car burglars to dead-end street where they nearly run him over

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and are searching for another teenager after they nearly ran over a man with a stolen car in Palo Alto on Wednesday.

A man in his 20s saw two teens rummaging through his car in the 4000 block of Second Street near the Ventura Community Center on the morning of June 10. As he approached them, the teens fled in an unreported stolen car that had been taken earlier that day blocks away in the 3900 block of Park Boulevard, police said in a press release.

The man followed the duo in his car about a mile away to the 2800 block of Bryant Street, where the road comes to a dead end. He exited his car and put his hands up in an attempt to stop the teens, who allegedly drove head on toward the man, causing him to dive out of the way to avoid getting hit. He had minor injuries and later declined medical attention, police said.

During their escape, the teens hit the man's car, disabling the stolen vehicle they were in and forcing it onto the curb. The teens left the vehicle and ran north on Bryant Street, where the man chased after them, police said. He caught up with the teenager who had been driving, forced the boy to the ground and took his photo with his cellphone. The teen broke free and continued fleeing north on Bryant Street. A report about the alleged assault involving the car was reported to 911 dispatchers shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police set up perimeters in the area and located a teen who matched the description of the driver a short time later walking in the 100 block of Churchill Avenue, not far from Palo Alto High School. Officers detained him without incident and found stolen property in his backpack associated with the stolen car. Officers contacted the owner of the property and returned the stolen item.