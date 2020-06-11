Man chases alleged car burglars to dead-end street where they nearly run him over

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and are searching for another teenager after they nearly ran over a man with a stolen car in Palo Alto on Wednesday.
A man in his 20s saw two teens rummaging through his car in the 4000 block of Second Street near the Ventura Community Center on the morning of June 10. As he approached them, the teens fled in an unreported stolen car that had been taken earlier that day blocks away in the 3900 block of Park Boulevard, police said in a press release.
The man followed the duo in his car about a mile away to the 2800 block of Bryant Street, where the road comes to a dead end. He exited his car and put his hands up in an attempt to stop the teens, who allegedly drove head on toward the man, causing him to dive out of the way to avoid getting hit. He had minor injuries and later declined medical attention, police said.
During their escape, the teens hit the man's car, disabling the stolen vehicle they were in and forcing it onto the curb. The teens left the vehicle and ran north on Bryant Street, where the man chased after them, police said. He caught up with the teenager who had been driving, forced the boy to the ground and took his photo with his cellphone. The teen broke free and continued fleeing north on Bryant Street. A report about the alleged assault involving the car was reported to 911 dispatchers shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Police set up perimeters in the area and located a teen who matched the description of the driver a short time later walking in the 100 block of Churchill Avenue, not far from Palo Alto High School. Officers detained him without incident and found stolen property in his backpack associated with the stolen car. Officers contacted the owner of the property and returned the stolen item.
Police arrested and booked the teen, a 15-year-old San Jose resident, into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, auto burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, which are all felonies, and a misdemeanor of hit and run.
Detectives are investigating whether the boy is responsible for other similar crimes in the city. The other teen remains unidentified and at large. He is described as a Hispanic, around 16 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and a medical face mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Comments
Adobe-Meadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Major crimes PAPD has handled this week and city of origin for the criminals.
Assault with deadly weapon (car)- San Jose
Attempted Murder- East Palo Alto
Burglary- 3 from Stockton
Everybody make sure to attend the police protest at city hall the afternoon!! Getting rid of the cops will make us all safer!
Ventura
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
If the police focused on crime that really happens like burglary and speeding instead of made up crimes like jogging while black or driving while black or parking while black, then we would have a lot less crime and violence in this city.
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@real crime- Haven't seen any arrests for that. The lawyers would descend if that was actually happening. You're fantasizing in order to justify your bias.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Two separate incidents of things we don't normally see in Palo Alto on Wednesday at different times in different areas!
What is happening to Palo Alto?
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@john, you mean alleged city of origin for the alleged criminals
Ventura
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@john - PAPD won't arrest you for parking while black. They'll just beat the cr@p out of you. Remember this case? Web Link And don't forget the case of Sergent Benitez, which cost the city over half a million dollars last year.
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Yeah, defund the police... now you better do the job of capturing the criminals because nobody else will be there to help!
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
@real crime. You are correct in asking for perfection in PAPD officers. We pay them enough.
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
After DEFUND THE POLICE, will come ABOLISH THE POLICE. Then after that, EVERYONE IS THE POLICE, whether you want to be or not.
What do you think this will do to the number of people buying guns in California?
Adobe-Meadow
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Well, if schools were in session and business open, this probably would not have occurred.