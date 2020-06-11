Jazz pianist Taylor Eigsti to play concert for Community School of Music and Arts

Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Taylor Eigsti, who grew up on the Peninsula and is an alumnus of the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA), will perform a livestreamed concert from his home in New York to benefit the Mountain View art school on Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m. PDT, according to a press release from CSMA. The free show will be broadcast on CSMA's YouTube channel​.

The concert will include favorite songs, as well as a preview of Eigsti's new album, "Tree Falls." Donations to CSMA are suggested.

CSMA was awarded a Hewlett 50 Arts Commission grant to partner with Eigsti to create a new composition, "Imagine our Future," with input from local students.

For more information on the concert or on CSMA's other current online offerings, go to arts4all.org.