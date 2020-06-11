Affordable housing project hinges on East Palo Alto Sanitary District's decision tonight

The fate of an affordable housing development could be in the hands of the East Palo Alto Sanitary District Board tonight when its members vote on whether to issue a "will serve" letter.

The Light Tree Apartments project, located at 1805 E. Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto, would build 91 new units and refurbish 94 existing apartments. The developer, Light Tree Two LC, needs the service-guarantee letter by this Sunday, June 14, in order to secure a $20 million state grant for the project, which is being redeveloped by two nonprofits, EPA Can Do and Eden Housing, and supported by the Housing Leadership Council. The district would have to add more than 6,780 linear feet of pipes to accommodate the new development, which could cost the developer $2.4 million.

The district has stated it would need to spend no more than $2 million to upgrade pipes to accommodate future developers. The board is looking at whether it should approve $2 million from its reserve fund for those improvements, with district staff citing the project's importance and role as a community benefit. District staff also pointed out that Light Tree Apartments is the only development fully dedicated to low-income housing. The district could choose to not pay into the system expansion and instead require the developer to pay the entire cost.

Light Tree Two LC wants to split the cost with the district by having each party pay about $850,000, which encompasses roughly 50% of construction costs. Light Tree would also pay an additional $550,000 for standard connection fees, which would bring its total contribution to $1.4 million. The developer has said that it's unfair to pay the full price since the pipes would benefit future developers who should share in the costs. A staff report indicates that the sewer district could recoup its expenses as the city approves other developments.

The sanitary district and the developer have not come to an agreement, however. While the board could choose to approve the "will serve" letter without a final financial agreement, staff has recommended that board members instead reject that option. Instead, they recommend the board approve a resolution finding that the district cannot serve the Light Tree development without the agreement, stating that it would not have the service capacity for the development.