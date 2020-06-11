A new COVID-19 test site is coming to Palo Alto. Here's how to access it.

Tests will be administered and processed by the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center staff. Each test should take no more than five minutes, Le said, and patients should get their results within 24 to 48 hours.

The pop-up is mainly geared towards asymptomatic individuals — those who do not show any symptoms of the coronavirus. People who do have symptoms should get tested by contacting their medical provider, Le said.

There is no defined limit to the total number of nasal-swab tests the site can provide, but the county's target goal is to perform around 500 tests per day in Palo Alto, according to Ky Le, director of Santa Clara County's Office of Supportive Housing.

The site is open to anyone, regardless of age or immigration status. Those seeking a test don't need an appointment, doctor's note or health insurance. Tests will be provided at the lobby of City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., from June 16 to June 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Health care systems such as the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Stanford Health Care are now required to test patients who show symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are at high-risk of exposure because they are in frequent contact with the public, such as grocery workers, or recently attended a mass gathering of more than 100 people in the past two weeks.

Increasing testing capacity in the county continues to be a point of focus for local health officials. On Wednesday, a new county health order went into effect, mandating all major health care systems and clinics in the area to provide COVID-19 tests to three high-risk groups.

"I don't think it has to do with Palo Alto's protest per se," Le said. "I do think we want to provide more accessible and easy testing everywhere, especially since the protests."

A temporary site in Palo Alto is especially timely considering the city recently hosted one of the largest mass gatherings of local residents since the shelter-in-place order began in March. Last Saturday , thousands of protesters, many of whom donned masks, marched against police brutality and systemic racism in reaction to the death of George Floyd while in police custody. But Le said the main reason for the site is simply to provide easy access to testing everywhere.

These sites will also help county officials determine where tests may be needed in surrounding communities. For example, if many people from San Jose are coming to the Palo Alto location, setting up a site in San Jose will be considered, Le said.

The Palo Alto location will be one of many temporary sites throughout Santa Clara County, providing tests in a specific community on a need-by-need basis. The four-day period should be sufficient to cover people who need tests in Palo Alto, Le said, but it's possible that "community-based teams" setting up the sites and delivering tests will return if there is a demand and more local residents need to be tested.

A new COVID-19 test site is coming to Palo Alto. Here's how to access it.

Anyone can visit without an appointment