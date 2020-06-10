Drive-by shooting sends police on search for gunman

Detectives are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at an occupied car near U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road, according to a press release. The intersection, a major entry and exit point from the freeway, is near several businesses and the Baylands Athletics Center.
Officers who responded to the scene found out a man in his 20s had stopped in the left-turn lane on eastbound Embarcadero Road, which leads into a business park. Someone in another car that came from southbound East Bayshore Road and turned right onto Embarcadero opened fire, police said. The gunman shot multiple times before he took off for northbound Highway 101.
The man whose car was hit by gunshots was not injured and there were no reports of other vehicles struck during the shooting, police said.
Police gathered evidence at the scene. Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was random or targeted, according to police.
The armed person was described as a Pacific Islander man in his 20s who had dreadlocks and wore a face mask, police said. His front seat passenger was described as a Pacific Islander woman also in her 20s. They were in a red, newer model Chevrolet SUV that had tinted windows at its rear, no front license plate and a temporary rear paper license plate.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Midtown
Yeah, defund the police...
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Police are looking for ........ wearing a mask! Is this the first criminal description of a villain wearing a mask? It would be funny if it wasn't so serious!
We don't have a description of the mask either. Time was, only the bad guys wore a mask and took it off. Now everyone is wearing them so we have even less information.
Midtown
They should stop looking for the gunman. That way we can get used to what it is going to be like without police officers after they are defunded.
Palo Verde
For the past couple of weeks, Nextdoor has been post after post about fireworks or gunshots, people can't tell the difference. Some have said they call the police to report them.
What is it with fireworks this year? Normally for a week or so either side of July 4th, but this year they have been going on for weeks, starting in the early evening and going on until near midnight.
Duveneck/St. Francis
This is terrible. Is it gang warfare? And criminals in other states, I read, are covering car license plates with paper to avoid identity. Maybe Highway Patrol should use drones to merely check vehicles on highways to see if they have license plates or paper!? I read once that there are more vehicles than people in CA, and if vehicles are often used in commission of crimes like this AND if this stunt of covering plates is done, we need police services to prevent it.
Adobe-Meadow
I'm eager for the volunteer squad of Palo Alto citizens (One of many "disband the police" ideas I've heard bandied about) to take this on and catch the bad guy. With firm words and righteous indignation only-of course.
Or perhaps they could just start small, with the burglars from Stockton that our cops caught today. I'd enjoy seeing that. I for one am grateful that our police handle those issues for me.
Downtown North
19 years since Maria Ann Hsiao. Web Link