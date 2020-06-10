District wants to bring elementary students back for full, in-person school days

"The world has changed," board member Jennifer DiBrienza said at Tuesday's school Board of Education meeting. "For the little ones, I think there's nothing more effective than being in person. It's less than ideal but all of these options are less than ideal."

The district is looking into purchasing clear, vinyl dividers that would stand between desks to maintain physical distancing. Schools would still offer online learning options to parents who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school.

The Palo Alto school district is aiming to bring all elementary school students back to campuses in person this fall, though their classrooms will look vastly different than what they and their teachers are accustomed to.

Another kindergarten teacher said she's "excited" about the partitions but that teachers will need support and a plan for delivering instruction while adhering to social distancing. Others asked how the district will maintain physical distancing with children in hallways, on the playground and during other activities.

"I think we definitely need to look at this a little and be a little more careful and not say we're bringing them all back all day right now," she said. "Obviously, all teachers would like to go back to normal but I don't know if that's feasible at this point."

Teri Baldwin, a kindergarten teacher and president of the teachers union, however, raised issues including spacing and cleaning of the dividers and how teachers, who would normally be moving throughout a classroom interacting with young students, will adjust their instruction. She said she had learned about the elementary school plan that same day.

Anne Brown, chief academic officer of elementary education, noted that the California Department of Public Health's new guidance for reopening schools mentions partitions between desks as one way to maintain 6 feet of distance and minimize contact in classrooms.

"While some students can be successful in a remote learning context and some students can be successful with asynchronous learning," board President Todd Collins said, "those students will be the exceptions. For the students who are most needful of school in order to succeed, the teacher is the element that is going to make the critical difference."

"I very much hope that that does not end up being our path because I think that path is going to be ruinous for many of our students and especially the students who need us the most," he said.

"One thing we saw in the spring, it's tough for students to access their education without contact with teachers and without frequent opportunities for receiving instruction. I think that's the spirit of the proposal" for elementary schools, Dauber said. "I hope that all of our staff is lined up in trying to make sure that we turn that spirit into actual concrete progress."

Dauber said the high school distance learning days should "be as close to real instruction as possible," whether that's recorded lectures or synchronous courses. Parents have also been advocating for more livestreamed and recorded instruction in the fall.

Board member Ken Dauber said he hopes the same goal underpinning the full return of elementary school students — increasing meaningful time between students and teachers — will extend to the high schools as well. The district is planning for a hybrid model at the high schools this fall, with half of all students attending school in person on alternating days and learning online the other days.

More cuts are likely on the horizon in the years to come as the coronavirus' impact deepens on both local and state education budgets. School board members will adopt a final budget at their next and final meeting of the school year on June 23.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution to lay off six full-time management, supervisory, confidential and classified employees to address a budget deficit, despite some community members' opposition. Staff and parents urged the board in particular against cutting the sustainability manager, without whom they said the district's sustainability efforts — and an estimated $700,000 in energy savings the manager has achieved— will suffer.

Several black community members called on the district to put words into action. Board members said district staff are developing concrete initiatives related to equity that could be discussed as soon as the next board meeting.

In other business Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a resolution denouncing discrimination, racism, and anti-black sentiment in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minnesota police custody. The resolution commits the district to "confront(ing) the biases in our own school district and actively engage in the challenging work of dismantling the problematic practices that are limiting the opportunities for our black and brown students."

Austin expects to release this Friday joint guidance with other local school districts for how they will use athletic facilities this summer, including for high school athletes and outside groups. Participants will likely be in groups of fewer than 12, be required to wear a mask when they arrive and leave and be outdoors only.

Palo Alto Unified is the only district in its Special Education Local Plan Area that's planning to offer an extended school year program for special-needs students in person this summer. The Futures Program, which teaches students academic, life, vocational and social skills, will take place in late June and July at Greene Middle School. The district has the staff and personal protective equipment in place to bring the students back in person, said Sharon Ofek, director of secondary education services.

Summer school will take place primarily online this year, including a new social-emotional learning program for elementary and middle schoolers and credit recovery for high schoolers. The district also plans to offer additional academic support for struggling students and is looking at doing some of this in person for select students who don't have a quiet place or the technology access to focus on schoolwork at home.

The next school year begins in less than 70 days. Superintendent Don Austin said he feels a sense of urgency to move quickly on decisions for the fall, even if they're "imperfect" ones. The district just ordered outdoor sanitation sinks for campuses and was told they'll arrive in 15 weeks.

