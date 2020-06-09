Man wants to make wealth tax a reality in Palo Alto

Kevin Creaven came to Palo Alto last month with one ambitious goal: restrict sales of gasoline-fueled cars. Before long, he picked up another: tax the richest of the rich.
Creaven, who works as a chemical engineer for San Diego County, hopes local residents will help him achieve both in November when they go into the voting booth. He has just begun to collect signatures to place a wealth tax on the general election ballot, as well as for a separate measure that would ban sales of gasoline-fueled cars that cost more than $50,000.
Creaven, 29, makes no secret of why he chose Palo Alto as the place to launch the two efforts. It's a relatively small city, which means he would need to collect far fewer signatures than he would in San Diego. He had begun to pursue the efforts in San Diego when the coronavirus pandemic hit, making it infeasible for him to secure the funding he would've needed for the petition process, he said.
So he pivoted to Palo Alto, which famously has a concentration of famous billionaires, a list that includes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founder Larry Page and Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and president of social investment firm Emerson Collective.
Creaven sees Palo Alto as a possible launching pad for a wealth tax, an idea that he hopes will launch here and eventually expand to other parts of the country. Creaven, who supported U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's bid to be the Democratic presidential nominee, borrows heavily from her wealth tax proposal, which called for a 2% tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million and a 6% rate on every dollar of net worth above $1 billion.
Creaven's proposal, by contrast, would create a 2% wealth tax on net worth above $50 million and a 3% wealth tax on net worth above $1 billion. Palo Alto households would each receive $2,500 from the tax proceeds. The balance would go to the state of California for general government functions.
In addition, the measure would impose a 40% "exit tax" on any resident with a fortune of more than $50 million and who is relocating either abroad or to a place within the United States that doesn't have an equivalent wealth tax.
Creaven said he was spurred to action by the recent growth in wealth inequality in the country. While he sees a certain amount wealth inequality as a natural and acceptable byproduct of capitalism, he believes it has gone "unchecked" and is spiraling out of control.
"When you have runaway wealth inequality, you start to see societies start to collapse. It's a pretty dangerous thing," Creaven told this news organization.
The initiative states the extreme wealth inequality has historically functioned as "a catalyst for severe unrest, and social and political instability."
"The State of California, and particularly the City of Palo Alto, are experiencing an unprecedented degree of wealth inequality that is making both the State and City vulnerable to severe instabilities," the initiative states. "An efficient way to swiftly taper extreme wealth inequality in Palo Alto, would be to levy the taxes referenced in this Initiative, and to give every resident a one-time stimulus check."
Creaven said his team is just starting the effort to collect the 2,392 signatures that would be needed for each of the two initiatives, with plans to set up tables in prominent commercial areas. But even if he gathers them, the proposal could be a tough sell. As a "special tax," it would need approval from a two-thirds majority of voters (Creaven said if it fails, it could return as a "general tax," which would require a simple majority).
While Palo Alto voters have supported increases to the city's hotel tax rate in recent years, they also rejected the city's effort in 2009 to pass a business tax. The city was preparing to bring back the business tax measure this year, but opted to scrap the effort in March because of the economic shutdown.
Even if the measure meets the high threshold for passage, it will likely meet legal challenges, much like the wealth tax that Seattle voters approved in 2017. That tax imposed a 2.25% rate on individuals with incomes above $250,000 and on married couples with incomes more than $500,000. The Washington state Court of Appeals had found the tax to be unconstitutional. The appeals court also concluded that an existing law that bans cities from adopting income taxes is illegal, leaving the ultimate decision on the 2017 measure for the state Supreme Court.
Creaven noted that Warren's wealth tax proposal was surprisingly popular. Even if the Palo Alto initiative fails, he believes the idea's time has come.
"A wealth tax is eventually coming, whether through this initiative or one written through a different (process). It will get here," Creaven said.
Creaven also hopes to pick up some momentum on the Clean Vehicle Initiative, an effort that would ban the sale or leasing of gasoline vehicles that cost more than $50,000 pre-tax, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. It would also add a 2.5% sales tax on gasoline cars that are valued at more than $50,000 and bought outside of Palo Alto but registered in the city. Revenues from that tax would go to the city's general fund.
The bill would exempt commercial vehicles, RVs and vehicles manufactured before 2021.
Creaven said he was spurred to action after seeing other nations, including France and the United Kingdom, create plans for banning cars with internal combustion engines before 2040. The failure of the United States to set a similar goal was a disappointment, he said. He said he believes the initiative is politically feasible because "the majority of people aren't buying gas cars that are over $50,000."
The initiative argues that there will "never be a convenient time to fight climate change, but that's no excuse to ignore it."
"We need to fully embrace carbon neutral technologies as we create them, not decades after their inception," the initiative states. "This initiative is an opportunity for Palo Alto to enact the first (partial) ban on gasoline cars in the country. Palo Alto is a small city, but meaningful ideas often start small on the west coast before spreading throughout the rest of the country."
Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The conversation starts at $50 million but will eventually come down to people with $50K.
Don’t fall for starting the false conversation...
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Posted by Fairmeadow, a resident of Midtown
>> The conversation starts at $50 million but will eventually come down to people with $50K.
>> Don’t fall for starting the false conversation...
Don't fall for the misdirection. Wealth and income inequality in the US are at "Gilded Age" levels now. We can do something about it.
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Carpetbagger.
Go back to San Diego and reform your own community first.
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
How about a measure that prohibits people from outside our city from crafting measures on behalf of our city. Seems pretty reasonable to me. I'd be happy to start that.
Separately, before we jump to prohibitions, it makes a whole lot of sense to understand the powering of vehicles. Like it or not, gasoline is by far and away the most efficient source of power for vehicles. Electric is fantastic, but requires huge battery arrays for things like start and stop, but not so much for maintaining speed. People feel good about electric, but not all sources of electric are "green" and it's easy for people to not bear guilt for where their power comes from so long as they do not have to go to the gas station.
For all the people who buy electric cars in this town, few of them seem to prioritize "making" their own energy with solar panels on their roofs.
The most promising vehicle technology at this time appears to be supercharged/turbocharged hybrids, although the term "hybrid" has fallen largely out of favor anymore. De Anza college nearby has a fantastic Auto Tech program for those who wish to learn more before proposing a ban on something.
Perhaps most importantly, with regard to the "end game" of going green, solar panels use scarce resources and there is not currently a robust market for reconditioning and reuse of battery cell components, so once they are nominally effective, they create trash and haz mat. Most internal combustion engine parts are reconditioned and reused. Let's think about the day when everyone needs to replace their electric car battery and what that looks like.
Overall, I don't think it's anywhere even close to possible, with the scarcity of resources required for electric cars and solar panels, for everyone who currently has an IC engine vehicle to swap out to electric. So, if that's not even possible, why start with bans?
Creaven, please take some time to learn more about the issues you seek to police. If you continue to pursue proposing policy, may I suggest reprioritizing to work on the building code for HVAC systems in new construction or sizeable remodels. HVAC systems contribute to huge energy consumption disparities and there are effective technologies (room-by-room mini split systems) that can address that. Thanks and enjoy your return to San Diego!
Community Center
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
It is my hope that Palo Alto will aspire to this lightly edited version of a common yard sign: “No matter where you are from, or how rich you are, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.” Then politely decline to sign Mr. Creaven's wealth tax petition, and so demonstrate inclusivity to the very people who have engineered so much of our region’s prosperity.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
How is it possible that Mr. Creaven is not aware that it is illegal for a state, county, city or any other entity other than the federal government to try to extract an "exit" tax? It would be a restriction on free movement within the country. Some states have an additional tax for non-residents when they sell a property, but that's not an exit tax.
Professorville
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
How interesting that almost all responses are of the "you are not from here, go away we don't care what your idea is" flavor (and one being "this wealth tax will eventually become a poor tax, too" without any reasoning).
Not much critical analysis or counter-arguments at all, not very impressive
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Go back to San Diego. I'm sure they'll appreciate your efforts.....not.
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Two spectacularly bad ideas. Tax on someone's subjective "wealth" is impractical to administer and immoral. Banning the primary transport mode is also impractical and wrong headed. For the trifecta, trying to impose these bad ideas within the tiny kingdom of Palo Alto (which we all know makes really efficient use of tax money and thus doesn't need more) while ignoring the fact that people and money can move, is really dumb.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I am an Elizabeth Warren supporter, too, but her wealth tax was for the purpose of paying for people's healthcare, a huge humanitarian and social justice issue, since the US is currently the only first-world nation without high-quality low-cost healthcare for all. (Also the only first-world nation that still has for-profit health insurance--some first-world nations still have for-profit healthcare, but for-profit health insurance is the primary driver behind costs in this country. Not even because of the profits themselves, but because insurers have no incentive to keep the overall cost of the healthcare economy low since they profit/pay investors as a percentage. People don't realize that the care denials are because of the control insurers need to best extract their profits, not to keep costs low for the system, hence we have the most expensive system in the world by far and 1/3 of every healthcare dollar, over half a trillion dollars every year, going to paperwork largely because of for-profit insurers.)
Given how healthcare providers are, ironically, hurting all over the country because of the pandemic, it seems like now is the best time to roll out healthcare for all. It's a social justice issue, it turns out to be cheaper than what we're doing now, and it would bring business to healthcare providers who have seen a precipitous drop off.
Anyway, I'd be less inclined to squander this battle over $2500/year. The 2017 tax changes dramatically increased taxes on California homeowners on the lowest rungs of homeownership, as if the different ways the tax changes could increase people's taxes were literally designed to allow real estate investors and moguls to pick off bargains from the most economically stressed.
The first thing I would want to see is for the people who benefited from the 2017 tax changes that decreased taxes on the wealthiest, to be taxed enough to offset the huge increases on middle class Californians. Not just from here on out, but going back to 2017. I don't think the richest have any sense of how horrendous the 2017 tax increases were on coastal middle income families.
Say we have a family of teachers with 2 kids making $150,000/year, and half goes to putting a roof over their heads, and 20% to pay for someone's out-of-pocket medical for MS, and income taxes are about 15%, so they're living on 15% of that, or about $22,000/yr for a family of four for absolutely every thing else, like food, clothing, transportation, insurance, repairs, everything, including trips to another state to care for an ailing parent. Because our tax codes don't take cost-of-living into account, they are not eligible for most supports for families with such low income.
The 2017 tax changes could have increased such families' taxes by $10,000 or more (speaking from experience with similar circumstances). That's half of what that family actually lives on (with us, it was worse).
If there is going to be a wealth tax, I would want it to realistically offer important supports like childcare and healthcare. I would want to see it offset the huge tax increases levied on a large swath of California's middle class, and maybe even lower their taxes since the richest got their taxes lowered and a wealth tax like this isn't going to take that away.
The middle class is disappearing from higher education nationally, because they are too rich for aid and too poor to pay for college. I would want to see funds go to the California Middle Class scholarship fund, and more money to help lower-income students, too.
As an Elizabeth Warren supporter, I will only vote for a wealth tax that goes to pay for things like the above, not for payouts as much as they would help us personally (since CA middle class were also often not eligible for the stimulus payments).
I think if people pass a tax for such payouts, it will be much harder to pass something that pays for important and essential programs like heathcare. The wealthiest should appreciate the latter, too, since the most people get good problem solving and good health care, the better their options are when they come down with something bad themselves. (Thinking of Steve Jobs who couldn't buy a cure for pancreatic cancer--imagine if everyone who had it before him had gotten the best care and problem solving and thus more possibilities of finding a cure.)
I would also love to see a tax pay to jumpstart flexible manufacturing all over the state, including of pharmaceuticals. If this pandemic taught us anything, it's that our nation has become far too dependent on global sourcing, which is not very environmentally friendly or good for national security.
I think all of the above would cost more than is being proposed. Taking on this political battle should be for something much more tangible and important than is being proposed.