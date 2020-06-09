Chair of planning commission enters City Council race

Carolyn Templeton, a community volunteer and housing advocate who chairs Palo Alto's Planning and Transportation Commission, announced Monday night that she will be seeking a seat on the City Council.
Templeton, a Barron Park resident who worked as a technical manager at Google until 2017, said she would like to help make the city a more inclusive and innovative place. She supports reforming the Police Department and setting "inclusion goals" in all city programs to make sure underrepresented voices are heard.
Speaking at Monday's council meeting, Templeton said she has been encouraged by how the Palo Alto community came together to face recent challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the shelter-in-place order, the tough budget discussion in which the city cut about $40 million in expenses and, most recently, the demands for criminal justice reforms, which she said she supports.
As the council was preparing to pass a resolution in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, Templeton told the council that the need for police reform is a long-standing issue that did not start with George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody last month or the violent arrest of a resident at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in 2018.
"What is new is that our community is now done waiting," Templeton said. "We are done waiting for leadership from members of the City Council on these matters of literal life and death. The time is now."
Templeton told this news organization that she sees a tension between the city's slow and methodical way of operating and the need for urgent action.
"I feel in this moment, we need to move faster. There are people who are suffering and we need quicker action," Templeton said. "It's one of the things I want to help with."
One of her priorities, if elected, would be to move ahead with strategies to reduce car traffic and encourage more biking. She also wants to create a voucher program to give people incentives to use public transportation, which would include waiving fares for students. In addition, Templeton wants to partner more closely with private buses to make the entire city more accessible, according to her campaign website.
As a member of the commission, Templeton has been an advocate for more bicycling improvements and more housing construction. She typically votes with the more pro-growth faction, which also includes William Riggs and Michael Alcheck, and her votes in 2019 helped ensure that Riggs and Alcheck would serve as the commission's chair and vice chair that year. This year, however, she secured the unanimous endorsement of her colleagues in becoming the commission chair.
While often characterized as a housing advocate, Templeton said she believes it's not helpful to divide the community into two camps: YIMBY and NIMBY.
"I think most of the people in Palo Alto are somewhere along the spectrum," Templeton told this news organization. "So I think it would be better for us to reframe how we look at the housing conversation. I think it would be more productive and we'd be able to build more projects."
Templeton has also briefly served on a citizens group that is putting together the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan, a plan that seeks to create a new vision of a 60-acre portion of the Ventura neighborhood that includes the former site of Fry's Electronics. She stepped down from her position on the panel after being appointed to the planning commission because the group already had a commission representative.
Templeton is also involved in Democratic Party politics and serves as a state and county delegate for the party, according to her campaign website. She graduated from Emerge Program, an incubator program for women candidates, in 2018 and she helps work on political campaigns to elect progressive women.
Templeton is the second challenger to announce her candidacy for an election in which four of the council's seven seats will be up for grabs. Attorney Rebecca Eisenberg also announced that she will be running for council. Councilwoman Liz Kniss will be terming out this year, while Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Councilman Greg Tanaka are all eligible to seek fresh four-year terms. So far, Kou is the only one of the three incumbents who announced that she is running, though Fine and Tanaka are both expected to do so.
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
A pro-developer YIMBY who also voted for Michael Alcheck on the Planning Commission after his major ethics problems had been revealed by the local papers. No thanks.
Not only do we need to clean up our national government this November, but we need to clean up our local government too.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
More YIMBY pipe dreams about getting US out of our cars while increasing density that only creates more gridlock? So tired of the well-funded YIMBY's serving big developers, big tech to shift the tax burdens to us from those over-running us while making US pay THEIR commuting expenses.
No thanks. Next?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The last thing Palo Alto city council needs is another virtue-signaling "housing advocate" pretending to help the homeless but just helping wealthy real-estate developers to profit from building under-parked and overpriced stack-n-pack for well-healed tech-bros.
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
This is exactly the type of council member this city needs.
Palo Alto is no longer the relatively affordable place it was in my youth, when my friends parents were writers, BBQ salesman, teachers, general contractors and limo drivers. Those people can't afford to live anywhere near Palo Alto, and so they all drive here now (which explains why traffic is so bad).
We need to create more homes for people to live in, and we need more neighbors. When we do that, they can get in greener ways than everyone taking their own car.
I look forward to Carolyn holding a very important voice on City Council! I'm tired of this community claiming things like "black lives matter" and "all immigrants welcome here," while at the same time Council doing its best to make sure you must have a super high income to live here (which then excludes many minorities).
It's time for a change.
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Not sure if it is technically illegal to politic in city hall but I know it’s forbidden.
Doesnt show good judgement to announce ones candidacy in oral comments to say the very least!
Palo Verde
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Glad to hear Ms. Templeton wants to pursue police reform and "inclusion goals", whatever that means. But what was SHE waiting for? Where was she in last year's and this year's debate about police transparency and recent cases of excessive use of force by police here in PA? As a Planning Commissioner, why was she not a leader to prioritize Below Market Rate housing? Why did she not speak up as the city fumbled opportunities to protect the residents of the naturally-affordable President Hotel apartments? Why has she not pushed forward any transportation solutions on the PTC? Granted, she only has one and a half years of city engagement, but a lot has happened during that time. Where was her leadership?
Charleston Gardens
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
She supported the unapologetically corrupt Michael Alcheck, and echoes all the empty virtue signaling platitudes of one Cory Wolbach. That's all I need to know to know who I'm not voting for@
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Downtown North
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Another pro-development "housing advocate". How many times have such people slipped onto the PACC under the *guise* of "housing".
Evergreen Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Templeton did not serve a on the North Ventura cap working group, she was appointed but never served as she had s conflict having to do with employment issues in her family.
Another Planning commissioner has been the planning commission rep to that group ;
Commissioner Summa.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
I always want to thank someone who is willing to run for City Council.
This does not seem to be someone who will put residents' needs first. I cannot see anything other than same old, same old, when it comes to things like traffic, bikes, housing, etc.
I want to see more details of how she sees helping those of us who live in Palo Alto to improve our quality of life, how she can improve public transportation, how she will improve traffic gridlock areas, how she will improve infrastructure and how she will encourage more shopping/retail/dining for those of us in Palo Alto rather than our tax dollars going to Mountain View or other nearby cities.
Ventura
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
So Glad Cari is running! I would encourage mean-spirited commenters here to get to know Cari, rather than engage in guilt by association (and guilt for supposedly illicit carports of all things...time to move on folks).
She is a truly kind person who listens and I'm thankful she is running. We need more leaders like her who are open-minded and driven to find solutions. Tired of the ideologues desperate to maintain the status quo. For the good of residents and non-residents alike, Palo Alto needs to adapt.