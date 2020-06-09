Caltrain launches work on paralleling station in Palo Alto

As part of its effort to electrify its train fleet, Caltrain is beginning work this week on a paralleling station on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto.
The unmanned station, which is required to regulate power to the newly electrified train system, is one of several such stations that Caltrain is building along its corridor. It consists of two box-like structures — a transformer and a control house — and two 50-foot-tall gantries to support the wires perpendicular to the tracks.
The gantries connect to the overhead contract system and provide power to the trains. Caltrain plans to install one such structure near the transformer and another one on the other side of the tracks.
The paralleling station will go up on Caltrain's right-of-way at 187 Page Mill Road, according to the agency's announcement. The agency plans to start setting up the construction area for the project Tuesday on Page Mill Road, between Sheridan Avenue and Park Boulevard. The station is expected to be completed in January 2021.
While the agency does not plan to close Page Mill Road during the construction, local businesses may experience some traffic delays due to these activities, according to Caltrain. Most of the work is set to take place on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Caltrain, though there may be some night and weekend work. Crews will remove and prune trees and lay a concrete pad before installing the transformer and gantry structures. They will be using excavation equipment and dump trucks to remove and deliver materials, according to the agency.
The paralleling station is the latest step in Caltrain's phased electrification project, which launched in 2017 in San Mateo County and San Jose before moving on to San Francisco and north Santa Clara County. Caltrain has been installing about 3,000 poles throughout the 51-mile segment between San Francisco and San Jose, which includes 196 poles in Palo Alto.
Comments
Mountain View
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I am personally delighted that Caltrain is electrifying. Let's hope the new trains have a better ride then the old ones we currently have. Double down and resurface the track and we could have a nearly European train / commute system. Nothing as nice as silent, high speed trains.
Three cheers (and five stars) for Caltrain for making the move to electricity.
South of Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The message I got from Caltrain is that they are closing a lane on Page Mill next to their construction from now until January. Of course that will disrupt traffic. Did I miss something?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
In the post-COVID world we need to harden our world against future pandemics by moving away from poorly ventilated and overcrowded transportation systems that accelerate the transmission of disease.
Not reported in the weekly but another local paper reported Caltrain use is down 97%!
Caltrain use will not be coming back. Caltrain users understand germ theory better than Caltrain management and are avoiding Caltrain like the plague. We need to figure out a way to claw back the hundreds of millions of dollars being wasted on these projects that no longer make sense in the post-COVID world.
The money being wasted on Caltrain electrification should be used to provide financial assistance to Caltrain users unable to afford an automobile and ride-share passes for those who are not able to drive.
Traffic is a little bit like living. It's not always fun, but it is a lot better than the alternative.