Temperature checks and staggered schedules: State releases guidance on reopening schools

The California Department of Education released on Monday much-anticipated guidance for reopening schools this fall, with officials emphasizing that the document is not meant to be a mandate for local school districts.
The 62-page document covers in detail everything from personal protective equipment for teachers and staggered schedules to seating assignments on school buses. It was compiled with guidance from public health experts and educational leaders, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, a statewide reopening schools task force and focus groups with educators and health officials.
"We recognize that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on everything that we know about providing an education," state Superintendent Tony Thurmond said in a virtual press conference on June 8. "It forces us to enter into new conversation about the way educational programming looks and will look going forward."
The California Department of Education is leaving it to school districts, in collaboration with local public health officials, to decide the specifics of when to reopen. The state guidance also will likely be adjusted as more information becomes available, Thurmond said.
The guidance focuses heavily on physical distancing in classrooms and school campuses and recommends creating smaller cohorts of students who are on campus at any given time. Many California school districts, including Palo Alto Unified, are planning for a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning. Thurmond said his department will be asking county superintendents to gather information from their local districts on the ratio of face-to-face and remote learning. School officials will be asked to "analyze their campus through the lens of 6 feet" to determine how many students and staff can safely be on a campus at the same time.
Thurmond said districts across the state are repurposing cafeterias, gyms and outdoor areas to use for socially distanced instruction.
To ease distancing and capacity at schools, he encouraged districts to accommodate requests from parents who want to keep their children at home and learning remotely.
"We are not saying or mandating that anyone be in distance learning. We are simply saying districts accommodate what they can," Thurmond said.
In a survey the Palo Alto school district conducted in late May, 25% of respondents said they would prefer distance learning in the fall.
"We will be formally asking families to determine if they truly wish for online options or if they prefer face-to-face interaction with a hybrid (some physically in front of a teacher and some online) system," Superintendent Don Austin wrote in a message about reopening to staff and families on Monday.
In an interview, he said these responses from families will "inform our next steps more than the guidelines did today."
He's more concerned with guidance from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, which he anticipates will be more restrictive than the state. The district is exploring giving students and families the option of taking some courses online and some in-person.
The state recommends that districts have plans in place to close schools again and return to full distance learning if necessary due to local public health conditions. Thurmond said schools should prepare for the "likelihood" of this happening.
Teachers and staff should be required to wear face coverings while on campus, the guidance says, which can include face shields to "enable students to see their faces and to avoid potential barriers to phonological instruction." Classified staff who are tasked with deep cleaning should also "be equipped with proper PPE for COVID-19 disinfection," including disposable gown, gloves, eye protection and a mask or respirator, the guidance states.
If a school district requires students to wear face coverings, it must provide them, the state recommends. Districts should consider how to address this with students with disabilities who might not want or be able to wear a mask, the guidance reads.
Schools should check staff and students for symptoms of the virus, including "visual wellness checks" and temperature checks using a no-touch thermometer. The state suggests districts purchase a "sufficient number" of no-touch thermal scan thermometers for such screenings. The state also suggests parents screen their children before going to school each day.
The "biggest challenge" school officials face, Thurmond said, is how districts will be able to pay for additional equipment and operational changes as the state faces a $54 billion deficit, with budget cuts on the horizon.
"In order to do these things, schools need to have lots of personal protective equipment. That means revenue from the state to support it. We acknowledge that there's a challenge right now, at least through the most recently proposed budget," he said, noting that the state Legislature proposed a budget last week that would restore education cuts.
Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said Friday that local school staff and faculty still do not have the required amount of personal protective equipment necessary to reopen campuses to students. Dewan said the district would need both state and local assistance, not only in acquiring protective equipment but also in maintaining uncovered costs for certain educational programs and after-school child care as schools begin to reopen later this year.
Schools are also waiting to hear from the state about flexibility with instructional minutes requirements and federal funding for school meals, Thurmond said. His department is lobbying the U.S. Department of Agriculture to free up funding to reimburse districts providing meals to students.
The guidance includes lengthy sections on instruction, social-emotional learning, special education, assessment and early learning and care programs.
"The intent of this document is to be a guide for our local discussion in reopening schools and it honors that there is no one-size-fits-all solution as the context of each of our districts varies and is unique," said state Chief Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Gregson. "There are no mandates in this document."
The California Department of Public Health also released updated guidance on Friday for reopening schools and child care facilities.
Read the state's guidance for reopening schools here:
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Comments
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Due to violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are only visible to registered users who are logged in. Use the links at the top of the page to Register or Login.
Jordan Middle School
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Guidance on How to reopen the schools - Interesting without a District Custodial Supervisor- The Human Resources Department has made a recommendation to eliminated a Vital Position the District Custodial Supervisor this Position is going to the Board again according to Carolyn Chow to save the District money per Board Docs on the Agenda for Tomorrow’s Meeting Dissolution 7b - Why doesn’t the higher up’s take a pay cut just like our Sister School Districts for example why can’t Don Austin, Carolyn Chow and Karen Hendricks take one for the team so that the Classified Staff can stay it would be inconvenient for them to lose money and all the luxuries. There are so many other ways to adjust the budget with eliminating Vital positions - I sense laws suit aligning soon towards PAUSD they are hiring more people during theses uncertain time and eliminating the Vital ones.. PAUSD has a New Facilities Director making more than his previous School District. (A Lot More) Eric Holmes is his name. But they want to eliminate more position to cover the cost. Also the intend to increase Bus Drivers hour from 5hrs to 7hrs which would cost 165k per year . When Some parents prefer to drop- off and pick up there kids to prevent to spread of COVID-19 . PAUSD doesn’t have the proper amount of Buses to safely transport our Students with out Physical Distancing plus the Bus Drivers will not disinfect the buses in between usage. This is where PAUSD is throwing money down the drain again.
As for Elizabeth Cardoso she is currently the District Custodial Supervisor at PAUSD She has all the training necessary to support the Students, Staff and the Community. Elizabeth told the higher up’s not to remove the removed the Hand Sanitizers dispensers from the Classrooms from the beginning when she arrived but unfortunately the Director from the Department along with Purchasing had them all removed - This is the reason PAUSD didn’t have Hand Sanitizer but then they want to charge 19k & plus under Hand sanitizers for COVID-19 WOW!!
Elizabeth is a certified Trainer along with a Military back ground I have learned so much from her she has given us the proper tools along with the proper training so far she created a Training Program that I have benefited from . Why can’t they eliminate the Warehouse Supervisors position Bob Bishop he really isn’t aware what is going on in the Custodians World he relies on The District Custodial Supervisors Guidance anyways. Just a thought!!
This is unfortunate that PAUSD would do this to the Students, Staff and Community- We need to come together as a community and voice our concerns to the Board.. It’s not fair for our Students.. PAUSD is going to become a Hub for COVID-19 along with other virus and our Students are going to bring home and expose who whoever we have home with underlining conditions. Unbelievable that PAUSD would do this during these uncertain times. Wrong Move PAUSD hopefully the Board doesn’t fall for it..
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will campuses close for 14 days (or some duration) each time a staff/student tests positive — as per earlier this year?
Distance learning seems inevitable. Let’s face reality sooner this time around, and focus resources and energies on supporting staff and students accordingly.
Evergreen Park
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Looks like those at the district office can't be too concerned about how they're going to educate the children. The superintendent decided that time was better spent revamping the website!
It's all about how things look on the outside. Game of smoke and mirrors.
Web Link