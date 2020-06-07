Around Town: Sewing warriors make over 2,500 face masks for Stanford children's hospital

In the latest Around Town column, news about the group behind the colorful, amusing face masks donated to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Percy, a black Labrador comforting victims in Santa Clara County as they go through court proceedings.

SEWING WARRIORS … For Cathy Murphy, sewing masks for families at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has turned her into a fashion designer. She gets to pick out the fabric for the face coverings, which she and about 15 other volunteers make sure have fun designs for the recipients, many of whom are family members of patients. "These are people in so much pain ... To have something that's pretty or light-hearted is an absolute advantage," she said. Eight weeks into the effort, the group had produced 2,575 masks as of June 3. Murphy, who chairs the Hearts and Hands volunteer group, has previously served as the point person for handmade items benefiting the facility, but when the health crisis arrived, it was clear such donations wouldn't be making their way into the facility anytime soon. When the need for personal protective equipment set in and the hospital began accepting donations of face masks, Murphy and her group got to work. The Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health has provided about 20% of the group's fabrics, thread and elastic (the latter of which has been hard to come by) and the other 80% is provided through donations. The project is personal for Debbie Fowler, a volunteer and retired nurse whose own children (now adults) were born premature and hospitalized for several months. "Just to be able to do something during this whole pandemic, it's been very rewarding, and gives you a feeling of ... empowerment," she said. Anyone interested in joining the effort can contact Murphy at Masks4Packard@gmail.com.

A FRIENDLY FACE … Who's the gentle, kind and furry creature ready to walk halls of Santa Clara County Superior Court? It's Percy, a 2-year-old black Labrador the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has brought in to help victims of traumatic crimes as they enter various court proceedings, such as defense interviews, competency hearings and trials. "Trial is truly difficult for victims, especially children," District Attorney B Jeff Rosen== said in a press release. "They are scared. They are intimidated. And yet, we need them as we seek justice. Percy will be there to comfort and calm them." Court facility dogs are also around in about a dozen other counties across California and throughout the country. The four-legged friends undergo two years of intensive training before they enter courthouses. Victim Services' grants have funded Percy's care and training. While few court proceedings are taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Percy and his handlers — Victim Advocates Elvia Enriquez and Maria Lopez — are staying busy by participating in virtual training session in preparation for the day when postponed hearings can resume. Watch Percy at work through this video provided by the District Attorney's Office.

