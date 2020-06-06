Learning loss and achievement gaps top discussion on school reopening

Some California students are "going completely uneducated right now," and districts must address the learning loss and achievement gaps, the president of the State Board of Education said Tuesday.
During a webinar hosted by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Linda Darling-Hammond, president of the education board, said that there is a great disparity in what districts have done to educate students since schools closed in March due to the coronavirus. Some have had difficulty reaching students who have disappeared for a variety of reasons, she said, including going back to their home countries. Other students were just "sitting it out," because they lacked computer devices or internet access.
"We have to figure out quality standards," she said. "That is in process, and we'll be working on that with districts over the coming weeks."
The three panelists discussed a variety of learning options that could be considered by districts. These included prioritizing in-person instruction for the most vulnerable students and "mastery-based" instruction that allows students to work at their own pace and move on when they understand the material. They all agreed that it will be essential to also provide students with needed social and emotional support.
In addition, Darling-Hammond elaborated on details expected to be included in the upcoming guidance, such as suggested ways to assess students' learning and academic progress.
Like many districts, Johnson-Trammell said Oakland Unified is planning for online learning and a blend of online and in-person instruction. But she said she is hungry for information about what other districts are doing and which learning models work best. The district has formed action teams focused on learning, wellness, technology, finance, operations and community. They expect to create a plan by early July that will take into consideration science, safety, staff supports and student learning, she said.
Based on informal feedback so far, she said the district is considering prioritizing in-person instruction for its most vulnerable students. This is likely to include younger children, those who are medically fragile or have moderate to severe disabilities, and those who are two or more grade levels behind academically. They will need more personal contact, she said, in order to "get the nuts and bolts."
Hanushek, of the Hoover Institute, said schools should consider taking this opportunity to tackle achievement gaps that have existed for 50 years between students in higher-income and lower-income families.
"We could potentially use this crisis to really strike at the inequities that exist in California and elsewhere in the country," he said, suggesting that schools switch to a mastery-based model of instruction instead of teaching everyone at the same pace. This would allow schools to focus more attention on individual students "and where they're at and what they're learning and how they progress," he said.
It's critical to assess students, he said, especially since standardized testing was suspended this spring due to the coronavirus.
Hanushek said testing helps shine a light on the disadvantages some students face and shows they are not getting the education they deserve.
"We have to be able to measure where we're at and try to use that to leverage improvement," he said.
Johnson-Trammell said thinking about how much learning some students may be losing during the school closures keeps her up at night.
"Summer slide doesn't even begin to describe" what's happening, she said. She wants guidance about how to diagnose students to address their learning needs, as well as their social and emotional needs.
One idea she suggested is that teachers who are strong in building connections with students could shift to focusing entirely on supporting their social and emotional needs. Teachers who are strongest in communicating curriculum could possibly teach more subjects. She said her district wants to know how other districts are thinking about reconfiguring staffing.
Darling-Hammond said the state guidance will likely include information about how to use the Smarter Balanced Interim Assessments to gauge where students are. She said one problem with the end-of-year tests has been that they assess students within a grade level but don't show gains students have made if they are below or above grade level.
"We are all learning every day," she said. "We need to say to kids: 'We need to figure out where you are and accelerate your progress,' rather than, 'We're going to label you as smart or dumb, above or below (grade level), and put you in a class and teach to the average,' which is going to miss what they need and give them a sense of stigma at the same time."
To help give students a sense of continuity and better assess them, Darling-Hammond said "some districts are looking at sending kids back to teachers they had last year."
She also said that some districts are considering a "competency based" model of instruction rather than "grade-level-specific" curriculum, which she compared to swimming lessons, where students progress sequentially as their skills develop. "It's an opportunity," she said. "And some places will be able to take advantage of it if we get the resources."
Hanushek agreed with both Johnson-Trammell and Darling-Hammond regarding possible ways to restructure instruction.
"My fear is in the chaos of just trying to make sure kids know how to get into the building that we won't think about that early enough," he said, referring to all the work districts are also doing to figure out how to provide physical distancing and other safety precautions.
Johnson-Trammell said her district is planning to deliver high-quality instruction, along with ongoing food distribution. It's also focusing on safety issues, including face masks, physical distancing and possibly taking students' temperatures each day. All this with the understanding that no one knows whether there will be a surge of coronavirus cases that could close schools again.
"We're planning for conditions that will continue to shift," she said, adding that districts need to adapt and be nimble. "We have to get a bit more comfortable with the unknown."
This story was originally published in EdSource.
Comments
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Mastery-based instruction is long-overdue, and while I’m sorry it took the pandemic to jumpstart the district on the idea, I’m glad that it’s finally here.
I do want to caution that the state and districts should take a page from homeschooling experience on that one. Master-based instructions works well only if students are motivated and self-directed learners. There is a very unfortunate fixed-mindset when it comes to learning motivation and students in school. That comes about because the Prussian model inculcates a kind of learned helplessness—it was designed to do that. Students rebel, and one of the ways they rebel is by making efforts to look like they are doing what they are told but not really engaging.
You can’t just switch to master-based instruction and expect students to be engaged learners simply because you’ve switched the teaching model. Homeschoolers learn that there is a necessary transition time, which is longer the longer kids have schooled in the Prussian model, and that transition time has some necessary components.
One of the telling signs that our district students (and most districts' students) have not learned to be self-directed is simply this idea that they couldn’t learn the AP material on their own when school switched to online. Or that students would get behind if they weren’t physically present in school. Don’t get me wrong, there are many advantages to students being in school. But the ability of students to learn isn’t and shouldn’t be one of them.
Schools are not doing students any favors if they are not teaching them, at every level, to be lifelong learners. They need to teach the basics, but along with that, the most important thing they can impart is how to be lifelong learners, not just in traditional ways, with the motivation to do so. Had they done this, when the pandemic hit, they could have focused on ensuring students had the basics of what they needed, with the confidence that they would all still be learning.
Even without online access, after an appropriate 2-week closure, a covid-tested librarian could have been taking a bookmobile around to all students without adequate online access. Just having the time to read could put many students way ahead of their peers upon return. But have the students learned to LOVE learning, and love reading? Again, the most important element there is helping students to be lifelong learners, helping them to be self-directed and independent.
There again, homeschoolers have learned a lot that schools could benefit from, especially since studies of homeschooling test scores show no achievement or gender gap (which makes sense when students’ educations are all customized, and also, that students are supported to be self-directed learners so their educations depend less on what they are given every year).