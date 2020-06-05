PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on outdoor dining and retail, plus proposed school budget

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 8.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update from the Expanded Community Advisory Panel. It then plans to adopt an ordinance suspending the levy of assessment against businesses within the Downtown Business Improvement District; direct staff on next steps with the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan; consider establishing a pension funding policy; and discuss outdoor dining and retail. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8. View the full agenda here. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26, at youtube.com/c/cityofpaloalto, and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and by using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss COVID-19 updates, the proposed 2020-21 budget and a performance evaluation of law firms, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. View the full agenda here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee is scheduled to discuss the status update of the business registry audit; get an update on the audit of parking funds; and consider delaying the review of the council's travel policy protocols. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 7491 2350.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan with a focus on whether it's consistent with the Comprehensive Plan; and discuss the economic analysis of potential changes to the city's inclusionary below-market-rate program. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 26 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 950 2081 1983.