Guest Opinion: Palo Alto needs reform now

Our country continues to contend with the horrific killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Across the country, people are exercising their right to protest against these injustices. As a country and a city, we must face the reality that we have systemic issues that disproportionately affect black people and that need to be addressed now.
As a black man, a resident of Palo Alto, a pastor and a community leader, I have been a victim. I have seen and I have heard of incidents right here. Now is the time for the city to take an honest look in the mirror and realize that we have a lot of work to do to address the systemic disparities in Palo Alto. Below are the tangible steps that can be taken immediately:
Foothills Park: The current restrictions that limit access to Foothills Park is a black eye to our community. How can we say we are for equality and diversity when we limit access to our public spaces? This policy is a clear vestige of our community's desire to keep people out.
Police reform: We need to focus on strategies that prevent police violence against minorities.
Hiring: The city of Palo Alto's Police Department needs to implement a hiring policy that explicitly states it will not hire officers with prior disciplinary actions on their record.
Practices: The Palo Alto Police Department needs to adopt Campaign Zero's #8cantwait required policies, which can lead to a 72% decrease in police violence.
Here are the 8 required actions:
• Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
• Require de-escalation.
• Require warning before shooting.
• Exhaust all alternatives before shooting.
• Establish a duty to intervene.
• Ban shooting at moving vehicles.
• Establish use of force continuum.
• Require comprehensive reporting
Training: Require implicit bias training for all city staff.
Diversity in workforce: Implement data-driven diversity and inclusion initiatives in hiring and promotion to increase the number of minorities in the city workforce.
Diversity in leadership: Increase diversity at different levels of leadership. If we do not have representation and a voice in the process, then we are not a diverse community.
Many have asked me what they can do and how can they effect change in our community. The answer is simple: Support and advocate for real and significant systemic change in Palo Alto. Communicate the importance of these needed changes to the mayor, City Council, city manager and other leaders.
Rev. Kaloma A. Smith is a community leader, pastor of the University A.M.E. Zion Church and the chair of the Human Relations Commission. He is writing this letter as black man who wants to live in a world that doesn't have a system stacked against him.
Comments
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The PAPD has adopted 2 of 8 components of the "8 Can't Wait" policies. They are:
-Require warning before shooting, and
-Duty to intervene
The Palo Alto City Council should adopt the other 6 components immediately given the huge effect it would have in reducing police violence in our city, mostly toward black and brown people.
That choke and strangleholds are allowed by the PAPD is appalling given it leads to many deaths every year in this country, and of course mostly of people of color. And to ban shooting at moving vehicles is a no brainer.
Requiring "comprehensive reporting" is badly needed here and was a factor in last years $572,500 payout by the city to settle the lawsuit filed by a Latino Palo Altan who was brutalized by a PAPD Sargeant, now retired with full benefits. There was no Use of Force Report filed by any Officer of that incident.
We currently have another claim filed with the city alleging PAPD brutality against another Latino Palo Altan who was hospitalized with broken face bones and a concussion at the hands of a veteran Police Agent. No charges were filed against the victim.
We can protest, we can hold signs - and we should. Black and Brown Lives Matter. But only actions show they matter, so the City must now take action to show it takes police violence seriously and means to stop it. It certainly can't deny, given recent incidents, that it happens here in Palo Alto.
Barron Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I meant to include the link to the "8 Can't Wait" site. It is interactive. Tap on each of the 8 boxes for a short explanation of each. And you can dial in towns to see which of the 8 if any they have adopted.
Web Link
Downtown North
31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
Ventura is a historically black neighborhood in Palo Alto.
I hope Rev. Kaloma Smith leans in on what becomes of that neighborhood, especially with Sobrato and Wheatley salivating at the profits in the upzoning deal. (Fry's and the expansion)
I also think Palo Alto could use a Black History Museum, as part of the Palo Alto History Museum.
In a related story, I hear that Verve Records is going to release a recording make here in 1968 of Thelonious Monk playing at Palo Alto High School soon after MKL was killed.
I had a Marcus Shelby concert on the books at The Mitch in April when the pandemic hit and when we reschedule that maybe we can have him double down on the socially conscious element of his work; for instance, he has done programs with Angela Davis. (Stanford Lively Arts does a lot of this as well, but we the town not gown can do our share, too). Marcus by the way came and played when Mildred Howard built her bottle house at King Plaza, a few years back.
I also want to shout out to the amazing George Floyd mural on cardboard that is taped to the plywood that it protecting the Apple store on Uni - it is so well done that it made me wonder if Apple itself or the landlord Elizabeth Wong had covertly commissioned it - i.e. are looters less likely to demolish something that seems hip to BLM.
There's a bench at Cubberley for Bill Green the US champion in 1980 in the 400 -- I actually think that if we re-open Cubberley we could change the name to Bill Green Center.
I usually don't tip my hand like this but I am really tripping on a Nicole Butler Lisa Harris jazz and voice program based on the writings of Octavia Butler, "earthseed".
I'm a white guy but a lot of my work in the arts involves my wanting to learn more about Black Culture.
Lastly, I think Aram James does a lot on the public safety front, and of course LaDoris Cordell is a treasure. Maybe we should name something for her.
Two hundred and fifty years ago some white people named this area for a very tall tree. It's time to name for something here for a pillar of justice like LaDoris.
Downtown North
18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
I also think that the scrutiny of Zach Perron and Wayne Benitez show that Palo Alto is very serious about the values that Rev. Kaloma Smith articulates here.