Guest Opinion: Palo Alto needs reform now

Our country continues to contend with the horrific killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Across the country, people are exercising their right to protest against these injustices. As a country and a city, we must face the reality that we have systemic issues that disproportionately affect black people and that need to be addressed now.

As a black man, a resident of Palo Alto, a pastor and a community leader, I have been a victim. I have seen and I have heard of incidents right here. Now is the time for the city to take an honest look in the mirror and realize that we have a lot of work to do to address the systemic disparities in Palo Alto. Below are the tangible steps that can be taken immediately:

Foothills Park: The current restrictions that limit access to Foothills Park is a black eye to our community. How can we say we are for equality and diversity when we limit access to our public spaces? This policy is a clear vestige of our community's desire to keep people out.

Police reform: We need to focus on strategies that prevent police violence against minorities.

Hiring: The city of Palo Alto's Police Department needs to implement a hiring policy that explicitly states it will not hire officers with prior disciplinary actions on their record.