The countdown to graduation

On April 1, after students had already spent two weeks distance learning, Santa Clara County closed schools for the remainder of the year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

For seniors everywhere, that meant giving up a number of traditions and spending the rest of their final year of high school isolated from one another.

Three seniors, Charlotte Lamm from Castilleja School, Denice Godinez from Eastside College Preparatory School and Liza Kolbasov from Gunn High School, agreed to share a glimpse of what their last month of high school looked like.

Weekly visual journalist Magali Gauthier visited them on several occasions throughout May to capture the sudden changes.

They swapped sitting at classroom desks for attending Zoom classes at home, hanging out with friends for skateboarding solo down suburban streets and attending live events for online streams.