The countdown to graduation

Here are their stories in photos.
Charlotte Lamm
Charlotte Lamm, who has been skateboarding in her free time during her last month of senior year, practices a trick on a suburban Palo Alto street on May 20. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Charlotte Lamm chats with classmates during a Zoom English class over at her home in Palo Alto on May 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Charlotte Lamm brings painting materials onto her front porch in Palo Alto on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Charlotte Lamm has taken art classes for a number of years at Castilleja School. Photo taken May 26 by Magali Gauthier.
Charlotte Lamm paints on her front porch in Palo Alto on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Charlotte Lamm reviews passages from a book during a Zoom English class on May 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Denice Godinez
Denice Godinez watches a recorded announcement of Rotary Club of Menlo Park scholarships at Clark Park in Menlo Park on May 2. Godinez has found volunteer opportunities through the Rotary Club over the years. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Denice Godinez watches a recorded announcement of Rotary Club of Menlo Park at Clark Park in Menlo Park on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Denice Godinez and her brother, Diego Garcia, 7, play soccer at Kelly Park in Menlo Park on May 28. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Denice Godinez and her brother, Diego Garcia, 7, walk off the soccer field at Kelly Park in Menlo Park on May 28. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Liza Kolbasov
Liza Kolbasov rides her skateboard in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Liza Kolbasov, who has been skateboarding in her spare time, walks to a neighborhood with wide streets to practice on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Liza Kolbasov works on an English essay in her bedroom in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Liza Kolbasov tidies up her desk in her bedroom in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
