The countdown to graduation

Three seniors show how they spent their final month of school while in quarantine

Liza Kolbasov works on an English essay in her bedroom in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Magali Gauthier / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 4, 2020, 9:12 am
On April 1, after students had already spent two weeks distance learning, Santa Clara County closed schools for the remainder of the year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

For seniors everywhere, that meant giving up a number of traditions and spending the rest of their final year of high school isolated from one another.

Three seniors, Charlotte Lamm from Castilleja School, Denice Godinez from Eastside College Preparatory School and Liza Kolbasov from Gunn High School, agreed to share a glimpse of what their last month of high school looked like.

Weekly visual journalist Magali Gauthier visited them on several occasions throughout May to capture the sudden changes.

They swapped sitting at classroom desks for attending Zoom classes at home, hanging out with friends for skateboarding solo down suburban streets and attending live events for online streams.

Here are their stories in photos.

Charlotte Lamm

Charlotte Lamm, who has been skateboarding in her free time during her last month of senior year, practices a trick on a suburban Palo Alto street on May 20. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Charlotte Lamm chats with classmates during a Zoom English class over at her home in Palo Alto on May 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Charlotte Lamm brings painting materials onto her front porch in Palo Alto on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Charlotte Lamm has taken art classes for a number of years at Castilleja School. Photo taken May 26 by Magali Gauthier.

Charlotte Lamm paints on her front porch in Palo Alto on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Charlotte Lamm reviews passages from a book during a Zoom English class on May 13. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Denice Godinez

Denice Godinez watches a recorded announcement of Rotary Club of Menlo Park scholarships at Clark Park in Menlo Park on May 2. Godinez has found volunteer opportunities through the Rotary Club over the years. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Denice Godinez watches a recorded announcement of Rotary Club of Menlo Park at Clark Park in Menlo Park on May 26. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Denice Godinez and her brother, Diego Garcia, 7, play soccer at Kelly Park in Menlo Park on May 28. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Denice Godinez and her brother, Diego Garcia, 7, walk off the soccer field at Kelly Park in Menlo Park on May 28. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Liza Kolbasov

Liza Kolbasov rides her skateboard in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Liza Kolbasov, who has been skateboarding in her spare time, walks to a neighborhood with wide streets to practice on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Liza Kolbasov works on an English essay in her bedroom in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Liza Kolbasov tidies up her desk in her bedroom in Palo Alto on May 22. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

