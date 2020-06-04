Spirit of activism spurs teen to launch Black Lives Matter protest in East Palo Alto

The demonstration was one of many this week held across the Bay Area and country to protest the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pushed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Protesters shouted, "No justice, no peace," which evolved into a call-and-response chant met with cries of "No racist a-- police." A few participants' prayers bookended the march and 20-year-old Jacob Virges passionately delivered a searing poem: "They killin' blacks so they can white out the truth and this is real / They said we trust in God on every dollar bill."

In a white T-shirt that read "Am I next," Stevenson led hundreds of protesters at the demonstration, which started at noon at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto and ended about a mile away at Bell Street Park. The event was part demonstration, part sermon and part spoken word.

"I felt like God was telling me, 'Use your voice and use the attitude and power you have to protest for what things are right,'" said Alanna Stevenson, a rising junior at Menlo-Atherton High School. "I don't care if my parents said no, all respect to them, but I was still going to protest even if I had no one behind me or if I had everyone behind me."

Menlo-Atherton's Black Student Union soon shared the post on its own social media platforms as well as Youth United for Community Action, which also provided staff and other resources on the day of the march. The city's Police Department also reached out to the Stevensons and offered to help redirect traffic as people marched.

(In 2006, members of Youth United for Community Action, an East Palo Alto-based youth organization focused on social justice and environmental issues, protested and filed a federal civil rights complaint against Romic, a hazardous waste management firm in East Palo Alto. About a year later, the plant was shut down. )

"In East Palo Alto, we value kids' voices," Shawneece said. "Someone reminded me of East Palo Alto history: It was youth who got Romic (Environmental Technologies) out of our community. It was youth who made a big difference in the community."

Alanna Stevenson, 15, speaks to East Palo Alto police Chief Albert Pardini about changes that need to occur within police departments while her father, Eric Stevenson, holds up a megaphone at Bell Street Park in East Palo Alto on June 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A protester holds a sign that reads "No Justice No Peace" during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 25, at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo on June 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Protesters kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds and many hold signs, including one that reads "We Will Rise," to honor George Floyd at a protest in Bell Street Park in East Palo Alto on June 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Shawneece Stevenson, Alanna's mother, was caught a little off guard when she found out her daughter already blasted plans for the protest over social media. But she wasn't so surprised that her 15-year-old, who went to her first march in East Palo Alto about eight years ago, would want to organize a protest.

But before the whole community sprang into action for Wednesday's protest in East Palo Alto, Stevenson had barely asked her for her parents' permission to protest. She had already shared a digital flyer with her peers on social media, where it quickly went viral.

In multiple speeches at Jack Farrell and Bell Street parks, elders repeatedly called on the younger generation in the crowd to vote, recalling Barack Obama's 2008 campaign when the former U.S. president used social media to mobilize a coalition of youth.

"I have a black brother; I have a black father; and I have black friends who are males at school," Ruffin said. "The fact that this happens means that it can happen to my brother, it could happen to my black friends ... it's just scary to think that it could happen to anyone."

Even for a death that occurred more than 2,000 miles away, Saqqara Ruffin, 16, of Pinole, said it was important that people marched in East Palo Alto and "get the word out everywhere."

"The color of your skin shouldn't be a reason for you to think something bad about somebody," said Delores Moore, a 13-year-old East Palo Alto resident. Moore, who watched the video of Floyd's killing, recalled her experience with racial prejudice going back as early as kindergarten, when she said her peers refused to play with her because she was black.

By Wednesday, hundreds of youth and adults from East Palo Alto and surrounding communities gathered at Jack Farrell Park, many of whom didn't know who exactly organized the protest, but were united by a common cause.

On Wednesday, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against Floyd for nearly nine minutes, received a more serious charge of second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in Floyd's death, who were initially fired, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"I want accountability," she said, "because all they did was fire the four police officers. That's not enough.

"The younger you are, the more you get to see and experience so many things and (it) opens up so many doors for yourself and other people around you," she said. "I feel like it's so important that they're out here and expressing themselves and saying, 'We need to be safe, and we need to speak out about what's going on.'"

Spirit of activism spurs teen to launch Black Lives Matter protest in East Palo Alto

George Floyd's death fuels hundreds to march, speak out