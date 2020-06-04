News

Saluting the class of 2020: A collection of stories, photos

Celebrating this year's graduating high school seniors

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 4, 2020, 10:33 am
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Palo Alto High School graduates Sophie Stier, Ivory Tang and Kaillee Correll toss their caps in the air in front of friends and family in their neighborhood on June 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

While high school graduates on the Midpeninsula won't be participating in traditional commencement ceremonies this year, celebrations are still taking place to mark the rite of passage. We've compiled a guide of stories and photos commemorating the milestone.

Graduation coverage:

Palo Alto's seniors celebrate an unconventional graduation from their cars, but not without joy

On the night that would have been the class of 2020's traditional graduation, Palo Alto's sidewalks and street corners were full of people cheering and waving as seniors and their families drove in an ebullient car parade around the city on June 3.

Finding their voices: Six seniors on their high school passions, dreams

We interviewed six graduating seniors from Palo Alto and East Palo Alto, whose varied accomplishments are well worth celebrating, now more than ever.

Photo essay: The countdown to graduation

From learning from at home on Zoom to skateboarding solo down suburban streets, three high school seniors share a glimpse of what their last month of school looked like.

List of local high school graduates:

Bellarmine College Preparatory

Castilleja School

East Palo Alto Academy

Henry M. Gunn High School

Kehillah Jewish High School

Menlo School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Mid-Peninsula High School

Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto Preparatory

Pinewood School

Saint Francis High School

Waldorf School of the Peninsula

Woodside Priory School

