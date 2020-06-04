'It was not the right decision': Palo Alto abruptly ends curfew

Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada on Thursday lifted the curfew that the city imposed on Tuesday, which prohibited residents from being in public spaces between 8:30 p.m. at 5 a.m., and which the city had initially planned to keep in place until June 11.
The curfew, which Shikada announced on Tuesday afternoon, was implemented as a way to protect businesses in commercial areas from potential damage stemming from recent protests. But after major backlash from residents and civil rights organizations, as well as the apparent de-escalation of conditions that had led to the curfew in the first place, city officials agreed on Thursday morning to end it immediately.
Shikada told this news organization that the police had not made any arrests related to residents violating the curfew, which he said was imposed to ensure public safety. The decision to institute the curfew was driven by incidents around Stanford Shopping Center, where police reportedly observed between 50 and 100 cars circling the mall on Sunday.
The city was one of many jurisdictions around the Bay Area that had instituted curfews this week relating to protests demanding racial equality and justice after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. But while other cities and counties limited its curfews to a few days (the San Mateo County curfew expired Thursday morning after two nights) or left their curfew orders open-ended (San Francisco ordered a new curfew for a few days until Wednesday night, when it announced that curfews would be lifted Thursday), Palo Alto's was an outlier because of its duration.
"We thought it would be better to place an end date and be conservatively long and not have to extend it," Shikada said. "Certainly, the public reaction was the opposite."
"In hindsight, it was not the right decision."
The imposition of the curfew attracted a quick backlash from civil rights advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which requested in a June 3 letter that Shikada immediately rescind it. Mayor Adrian Fine and Vice Mayor Tom DuBois had also expressed concern about the long duration, with DuBois saying he would like the council to schedule a special meeting to modify the curfew order.
Others questioned Shikada's power to declare the curfew, pointing to the fact that the city's "state of emergency" declaration was based on the COVID-19 pandemic and not on the recent spread of protests against police violence. Shikada said the order was made after consultation with the Office of the City Attorney and that it felt like "one continuous emergency, in terms of our ability to react and deploy our resources in ways that maintain our highest priority for public safety."
"We certainly did not take the action of implementing the curfew lightly," Shikada said. "It was certainly a difficult decision for us."
While Shikada said that he had consulted the council about his decisions, in the case of the curfew the consultation was "not sufficient."
"I will not claim to have taken every step perfectly," Shikada said. "At the same time, I believe our team has really acted with the full and complete best interest of the Palo Alto community at every step along the way and will continue to do so."
He also said that he and Police Chief Robert Jonsen had both determined that the conditions that had warranted the curfew no longer apply.
"We're both comfortable that the events have gone in the right direction and we are not having further incidents or concerns that justified the original establishment (of the curfew)," he said.
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
The incompetence in our City Hall is beyond belief.
Our Mayor, City Attorney, and City Manager can no longer be trusted to follow the law. They violate our civil rights, lose lawsuit after lawsuit, and have created a terrible environment for many residents.
It's time for a big, big change in City Hal.
Barron Park
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Glad to hear that the voices of Palo Alto are being heard and this curfew was been normalized with our neighbor cities.
We must always demand that the freedom of assembly isn't obstructed by unreasonable orders.
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ed Shikada needs to go. Forcing 66,000 residents to go on lockdown under a legally dubious justification is not a trivial mistake. It’s a power grab.
Fire him and look for a replacement. With. $400K salary, finding qualified candidates should be trivial.
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
In an environment where people are already anxious about aggressive and abusive use of police power, the City Council and the City Manager seem to have missed the point entirely: limited duration, time, geography and scope on a proper cufew -- not the entire city, at the dinner hour and for ten days. It's amazing how callous they have been with resident rights. And while offering no explanation beyond potential looting. The fact that they don't even think they need to provide the public with a compelling justification is alarming.
Adobe-Meadow
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
Skikada does need to go. For a salary approaching half a million dollars a year we deserve a competent administrator who will serve the community as a whole, not special interests who consume out infrastructure while giving nothing back. We also need someone who can stand up to the people in Law enforcement who want to play soldier than protect and serve.
Barron Park
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Still no sufficient answers about the justification for this ill-advised curfew. Why did the alleged Sunday activity at the shopping mall warrant a response on Tuesday night, and not Sunday or Monday? And where were Palo Alto police during the nights of the curfew? Were they in our city protecting businesses from this vague “credible threat,” or were they on mutual aid assignments in other parts of the bay as Mayor Fine has suggested? Have Palo Alto police been involved in the violent crackdowns on peaceful protestors we’ve been seeing in our neighboring communities?
Downtown North
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Midtown
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Please understand that, in addition to the highly dubious and likely illegal overreach of their groundless ten day curfew, a key point here is that the Council and the City Manager didn't think they needed to even bother with an explanation or rationale to the public for such an unprecedented measure.
Fine said he disagreed and had been offered no explanation but went ahead with it anyway. Shikada offered no explanation except the vague looting reason and the Daily Post noted neither the City Manager nor Police Chief bothered to return their request for an answer as to the justification.
Apparently those who run our city assume residents will go along with whatever they decide, without input, discussion or consideration of the negative impacts. This has to change!
Downtown North
49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
If you were in the City Manager's position, there is no decision that you could make despite the available information that would be popular. If the downtown were looted and there was no curfew declared; there would be even more people up in arms. Please have sympathy for leaders making difficult decision and innocent business that are targets of threats.
Professorville
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
We still need protection and safety. Glad the curfew is over but we need to educate our residents to support anti-racism and not BLM. BLM is now a defund the police movement. This is dangerous. The LA mayor just jumped on board. We need our public safety heroes, the vast majority of which are heroes. We don't want lawlessness. Web Link
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Yes, he needs to go. The press release cancelling the curfew was laughable.
Good for Shikada that he managed to negotiate an EXTRA year's salary and vesting benefits if he gets fired but not so hot for the taxpayers.
The mismanagement and waste here is staggering. Try calling / emailing the Community Outreach Service the city keeps touting in their daily alerts with a simple question like I did yesterday: they have no information or training. Yet "management" fires librarians who cost much less and actually know their jobs! Shameful.
Monroe Park
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Hey Bill, I couldn't agree more with you. The park you spoke of is Foothills Park. It is a shame that Palo Alto still disciminating people on that. I'v been living in Palo Alto since 1980 and it is ridiculous to only allow one race to enter. I say race, cause most of Palo Alto residents are Caucasian or they are people with hight income. And regarding Palo Alto Police, I remembered that issue about stopping and questioning black and brown people. I was still studying at Stanford University and I had friends from Africa and Latin America that didn't feel comfortable walking in downtown PA. I am a son of swedish immigrants and I didn't have no issue at all walking in PA anytime of day or night. I don't know the city manager but if he thinks Palo Alto is diverse city he has lost his mind.
Downtown North
29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
That's how the city works. When you tell the truth they remove your comments. Thanks Mike, you know what I am talking about. Thanks PA Online for not publishing the truth.
College Terrace
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
@Downtown Business Owner: this is not an easy time to lead, but imposing a 10-day curfew was a huge over-reach and I understand it was not done correctly in the first place. Even San Francisco didn't go that far. Given the justification - potential looting - why not properly issue a limited order for commercial areas?
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Echoing Mike and Bill. A white friend born and raised here married a black guy and they lived downtown. Both respectable middle-aged lawyers who got tired of the husband being constantly hassled by the PA police whenever some black guy was accused of a crime, often by the SAME PA policeman who should have known the difference between a teen suspect and a middle-aged guy in a suit with a briefcase walking home from the train.
They moved to LA abut 4 years ago so their 2 biracial sons wouldn't encounter the same harassment.