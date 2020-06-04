County supervisors pour $5M into COVID-19 financial relief program

"If we don't find a way to assist more of our vulnerable neighbors, we risk seeing more families and individuals forced to choose between paying for food or rent, or even worse, pushed onto the streets," Loving wrote. "We must do all we can together to avert this looming crisis of homelessness."

In an appeal to supervisors, Jennifer Loving, CEO of the nonprofit Destination: Home, wrote in a letter that thousands are struggling to pay for rent and other basic needs, all due to no fault of their own.

Nonprofits throughout Santa Clara County have scrambled in recent months to keep up with what they are calling an unprecedented need for help during the crisis, with lines around the block for pantry services and thousands seeking assistance to pay the rent.

The 5-0 vote on June 2 adds funding to Phase 2 of the county's COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program, which cuts checks to county residents who have lost income due to the coronavirus. The first phase of the program launched in March, but was used up just days after it was announced.

A nonprofit-led effort to help the households hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Santa Clara County got a shot in the arm Tuesday, with county supervisors voting to inject $5 million into the program.

Among those participating organizations is the Mountain View Day Worker Center, a nonprofit normally focused on providing jobs and job training services to vulnerable residents including retirees, immigrants and the homeless. Executive Director Maria Marroquin said the partnership makes sense — many of the center's workers are expected to qualify — and she is cautiously optimistic she has the staffing and resources ready to help.

Instead of being handled by Sacred Heart, the COVID-19 financial assistance will instead be administered by more than 20 nonprofits and 50 "grassroots" groups throughout the county in an attempt to broaden the reach.

Applicants must also have not received help from the first phase of the relief fund, and must prove they are ineligible for unemployment benefits or recent federal stimulus payments, for example, those who work in the gig economy and residents who are undocumented or living in a mixed-status household.

There are significant differences this time around, with far stricter eligibility guidelines that will likely prevent most county residents from applying. Destination: Home announced that the eligibility requirements will be reduced from 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) — about $104,000 for a family of four — to 30% of the AMI, which is just over $47,000.

A report from Destination: Home, which has spearheaded the effort, shows that Phase 1 of the program ended up with a disproportionate number of applications from the city of San Jose, up just shy of 75% of the total. North County cities were less likely to apply, including Mountain View (3.22%) and Palo Alto (1.41%). Phase 1 was largely routed through Sacred Heart Community Service, which is based in San Jose.

Taking a backseat for the program, at least for now, is the Community Services Agency (CSA) in Mountain View. Executive Director Tom Myers said the nonprofit has been "up to its eyebrows" handling applications for relief through a separate city-run relief program , and that he expects county applications will be handled by other groups in the city.

"The day workers are mostly hired for services and projects at peoples' homes, like gardening, and most all of them have stopped now," she said. "The shelter in place has been totally detrimental and has been affecting them tremendously."

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, she said the workers have had trouble finding employment, and public health restrictions are disrupting the day-to-day flow of meeting with employers, training on-site and eating meals with each other.

Like many of the grassroots groups, the Day Worker Center is primarily focused on taking applications from its own audience, Marroquin said, but she said they will accept applications from the community at large.

"I just feel like it's not going to be light enough outside to know exactly where we're placing our feet," Chavez said.

Board Chair Cindy Chavez said she sees the $5 million as emergency funding that will go to residents in need immediately, and that the board doesn't have time to wait for the ever-shifting financial state of the county to come into focus.

Though he voted in favor of the funding, Simitian said he is concerned that the county won't have money for services that he considers indispensable in the months ahead, and that supervisors should be cognizant of budget tradeoffs that they haven't had to consider during the last six years of economic prosperity.

"It does put us in this very difficult position of being asked to make allocations when we don't really know what our financial wherewithal is to make the allocations," said Supervisor Joe Simitian.

The $5 million chipped in Tuesday can only come from the general fund at this point, said County Executive Jeff Smith, and it's unclear whether the county will ever be reimbursed by federal funding sources. Making matters worse, the budgeting process for the 2020-21 fiscal year has been extended into August, giving supervisors little clarity on whether they can afford to fund the financial assistance program.

Though county supervisors unanimously approved the funding, it wasn't without serious reservations about what it will mean for the county's bottom line. Estimates from last month show Santa Clara County could face an ongoing deficit of $300 million due to declining revenue and heavy spending on COVID-19 response.

"We are in an economic whirlwind right now," Myers said, describing long waiting list. "We have had entire sectors of the economy completely implode on themselves, and you can't wipe out the gig economy and the service sector and not expect for need to skyrocket."

County supervisors pour $5M into COVID-19 financial relief program

Lower income families and immigrants will take priority under revamped eligibility guidelines