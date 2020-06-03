City may freeze 'percent-for-art' program to redirect funds elsewhere

Citing budget challenges, Palo Alto is preparing to shelve a long-standing policy that requires city projects to include public art components such as sculptures, murals and digital displays.
The "percent-for-art" policy, which the City Council adopted in 2013 and which it expanded in 2014 to cover a greater breadth of projects, requires the city to spend 1% of the budget for a capital project on public art. Initially reserved mostly for new buildings, the policy was revised in 2014 to also cover new parks, landscaping projects, bridges, walls, tunnels and streets.
The council also will consider suspending a 2013 law that requires private developments to abide by the percent-for-art policy.
The council directed staff by a 4-3 vote on May 26 to return with an ordinance that would suspend the art requirement for private developments for two years. Staff will also bring back a policy that would freeze the percent-for-art program for municipal projects for the same duration. Mayor Adrian Fine, Councilwoman Alison Cormack and Councilwoman Liz Kniss all dissented.
The council's decision was spurred by the city's projected budget deficit of about $40 million in fiscal year 2021. To balance the books, the council agreed on May 26 to tentatively approve a budget that cuts more than 70 full-time positions at City Hall and slashes spending on everything from park maintenance and libraries to art programs and city-run shuttles.
Over a series of budget hearings in May, many residents urged the council to spare some of the more popular community services, including art and teen programs, and to look for cost savings in some of the city's major capital projects. Some residents and council members pointed to the roughly $716,000 that the city has earmarked for art installations at the city's public safety building, the most ambitious project on the infrastructure list. Construction on the $115-million police headquarters at 350 Sherman Ave. is set to launch immediately after workers finish building the new parking garage at an adjacent lot at 250 Sherman Ave.
Councilman Greg Tanaka was among those who questioned the need for the new art. In the case of the police building, the art component consists of three installations created by the artist Peter Wegner, each of which reflects on a function of police operations. Among them is "Chance Impression," which consists of thousands of red thumbtacks that form the shape of a giant fingerprint.
"I think right now, during extraordinary times, when we're looking to lay people off, when we are looking to cut a lot of the services that our community values — to me it just seems to be the right move," Tanaka said, referring to the suspension of the public art program. "If you ask the community, 'Would you rather have a $750,000 fingerprint or fund the art center?' I think most community members would probably want to fund the art center.
The question is largely moot, given that the city had already commissioned the artwork and that Wegner had already completed it. Kou lamented the fact that the money was spent well before construction had begun on the public safety building.
"There is some concern that while we're in this emergency period, that money might have been something we could have used in order to address some of the problems we have," Kou said.
Vice Mayor Tom DuBois cited the budget crunch when he proposed freezing the program for two years and having a check-in in the middle of the next fiscal year.
"For city projects, this is potentially money we can use to do other things," DuBois said.
Other council members were less enthusiastic about reducing funding for the public-art program, which Kniss said is a "baked-in part of our culture."
Just about every major project that the city has pursued over the past decade has had a significant art component. These range in styles from "Arpeggio V," a jagged arch sculpture that was designed by Bruce Beasley for the recently rebuilt Mitchell Park library, and "Confluence," a bronze fountain sculpture by Michael Szabo that went up as part of a recent upgrade of the California Avenue streetscape, to Damon Belanger's "Go with the Flow" — a school of painted fish on a raised crosswalk at Louis Road and Fielding Avenue.
"I don't want us to get in the habit of being out of the habit," Kniss said. "I doubt that it will really be a major problem in the next couple of years, in any event."
Councilwoman Alison Cormack agreed with Kniss and suggested that if the city pauses the program, it may never restart it.
"If we get out of the habit it will be really hard to get back in," Cormack said. "There are many things that make us special. I think the public art around town is definitely one of them."
Downtown North
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
That’s probably not legal.
Instead why don’t we require all citizens to wear masks over their eyes their ears and their mouth‘s and just live in a dark world and have the rich milk us for our vital organs and fluids like in the movie the matrix. Or soylent. Wait my argument is inconsistent we should ban movies American Taliban
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
If Kniss and Cormack had wanted to save the art programs, they should have been open to cutting their big, costly "infrastructure" projects., any of which could have funded arts programs for decades. But Ms. Cormack moved to shut off all discussion of possible cuts like eliminating a new fire station.
Barron Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Please redirect to public safety. Show some sense.
Downtown North
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
The Percent for Arts can be buffetted by PPP, private public partnerships. I ran for Council in 2009, 2012 and 2014 -- withdrew in 2018 when my mother was in hospice -- and still, as you can see, follow a number of issues fairly closely -- and I cut my teeth so to speak in that I was walking Cali Ave and ran into arts commissoner and friend Paula Z. Kirkeby z" l" and she introduced me to artist Bruce Beasley of Oakland, who like myself was a Dartmouth alum. I suggested that the Dartmouth alumni network could raise funds for Mr. Beasley's proposal. That never happened, because the project was switched instead to the new Mitchell Park library, but it lit a fire.
It's shameful we are cutting any programs. How many years did we give people like Facebook and Google and Palintir a free pass instead of taxing them? How many times did we let developers build baby build and not get much in the way of public benefit.
People who think our civilization wil survive with just 1's and 0's and nothing in between - -by the way, there's an infinity in between -- or that arts, literature and music are trivial are people basically willing to be slaves to autocrats and dictators.
Why don't we discuss taxing capital?
A "PPP" is our current world's compromise on these issues.
I'd actually prefer fewer art pieces in public here and more heart felt ones, but that's a fine-tuning of the system and not tossing it on the bonfire.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Would you rather have a $750,000 fingerprint or fund the art center?'
That's like saying "Would you rather be bombed by Franco's fascist World War II bombers or volunteer at Addison -- ok, then you agree with me that we cannot afford a Picasso!"
I spoke at the council meeting last fall about Wegner's proposal - -and staff's still unexplained gutting of the project - -and Tanaka then totally misrepresented or was disingenuous about the issue. He reported a totally biased survey he did to falsely impugn the very popular Percent for Arts Program. And then I visited him in his office - which oddly is in a pantry behind the old Cubberley High cafeteria -- and he could not even sit still to hear me out. He taped it - -later editing some parts out - -and I taped it, I'll post a transcript.
I wish Robert Rauschenberg were here to erase DeKooning Greg Tanaka
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Today's public arts program evolved from work done organically by Greg and Julie Brown dating back to 1975. They were students here and then teachers here and, as most people know, there are numerous works of theirs downtown. The Palo Alto History Association book has Greg on the cover - -painting a version of he and Julie as burglars -- and Greg spoke at that meeting.
He passed away in 2014 but would be totally appalled at Council's action.
And you cannot say "well, we love the images of aliens in baby carriages we want more of those, but we don't want abstracted versions of law enforcement concepts" either. We have to leave room for differences in taste.
Web Link
Part of the reason we are in these recurring budget messes, in my opinion, is that we have leadership who only use half their brain and truly do not grasp "left brain" thinking. We need arts in policy, arts in the schools, arts in public, arts in our hearts. How many council members still have a beating bleeding pumping or thumping ticker? (We should outlaw poetic thinking while we are at it -- metaphor free zone -- these times require only truth and the facts, mam!)
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mayfield
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Putting the Public Art Program on hold doesn’t mean it won’t come back in a few years when our budget has recovered. The staff could be furloughed. The art is wonderful but it is not essential.
Putting the public safety building project and the new fire house on hold for a few years can help solve the budget problems. What isn’t a delay on those two expensive projects even under discussion?
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
If you are going to freeze the popular Percent for Art for two years, why don't we have a moratorium on building for two years too, which was in the Comp Plan for many years until the recent gutting of that document, our general plan?
And tax the billion dollar unicorns who graze on the public commons.
Downtown North
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
In my opinion, having worked in the arts for 26 years, and before that propaganda/advertising/pr and before that journalism, and having studied government at university, bad leaders fear art and fear anything that will inspire the citizens to think, or be creative; inherent in our democracy, even in Palo Alto is the idea that the voters are a bunch of sheep. So that's what I think when bureaucrats attack art.
Midtown
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I count myself as a supporter of the arts. However, Palo Alto seems to seek “status art” rather than look to it’s own local talent which would cost far less, (maybe nothing but the cost of hanging or installation) and not marry us to some art commission’s highbrow selections forever. Thumbtack finger prints by some “museum approved guy” who visited town for 2 days?? Really?
This is not the only art I have objected to over 45 yrs of living here. I find the majority of the selections in this city to be hideous. Painting the City Hall trees blue as a tribute to the beauty of trees? Creepy doll sculptures? Not a public benefit at all IMHO. I allow that others have the right to love them, but I suspect I am not alone. I find myself “explaining” our public art to visitors and it is embarrassing.
I favor an approach to public art spaces that is more homegrown, and which raises the profile of both new and accomplished, resident artists. Public spaces should be adorned with rotating artwork sourced from our own community—by talented PAUSD students, and amazing adult artists whose perspectives better reflect our history and environment than some commissioned work from an “art world famous artist”.
Why does Palo Alto always have to look snooty? Do we really need to impress someone? Sometimes less is more, and less expensive art = more funds toward amenities that actually get used. Maybe even toward truly affordable housing.
Fairmeadow
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Please no more crazy biking ideas which make the roads less safe for bikers. Ross Road is a disaster. A postman said that it's unsafe, he and delivery drivers cannot see the bikers well. Take the funding away from the Safe Routes to School folks, they are not doing their jobs properly, we are less safe with their interference. Another example: they expect us to ride on East Bayshore Road where all the cars cut through to the Dumbarton Bridge (there are bike logos painted on the pavement). What?!
And the $10 million bike bridge that leads to Google? How many people will use it?
College Terrace
19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
@2sense
"And the $10 million bike bridge that leads to Google? How many people will use it?"
A bit off topic, but for what it's worth but when the bike bridge budget was originally being discussed someone crunched the numbers and said it would work out to about $25 every time a person biked over it. Don't know whether that was over a set period or for the expected life of the bridge, but since then the budget has skyrocketed soif that number is correct it will have inflated along with the cost.