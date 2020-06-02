Palo Alto imposes 10-day curfew starting Tuesday night

BREAKING NEWS: Palo Alto under 10-day curfew starting tonight

San Mateo County also imposed a curfew on Tuesday afternoon, though the countywide curfew is slated to be limited to tonight and Wednesday. The San Mateo County curfew will similarly stretch from 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The declaration of curfew , which Shikada issued Tuesday afternoon, will come a day after the city saw several peaceful protests by residents demanding justice and racial equality. Later that evening, at the City Council meeting, Shikada, Police Chief Robert Jonsen and other leaders condemned the May 25 killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota and pledged to protect peaceful protesters.

City Manager Ed Shikada notified business owners of the curfew in an email message earlier today. The curfew, he said, is "based on monitoring of potential criminal activity in the region."

That said, the city curfew will empower police officers to fine or arrest most individuals who are out at night. The declaration states that police are "authorized and charged, to the extent provided by law, with the responsibility of enforcing this curfew and are further authorized to arrest persons who do not obey this curfew after due notice, oral or written, has been given."

Today, Shikada clarified in an email to business owners that the curfew is "not due to lawful protests, which we support, but due to criminals taking advantage of current events as cover for their crimes." The declaration made a similar point and cited intelligence from the law enforcement community as the reason for the curfew.

County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement that the county curfew is based on "looting and other criminal activities in the county as well as that in neighboring jurisdictions."

While some large cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have experienced looting before instituting curfews, Palo Alto is adopting it as a preventative measure. Shikada said the curfew strikes "a balance between ensuring peaceful and lawful protests, while safeguarding against the unlawful actions and organized criminal activity seen locally and throughout the Bay Area that could very quickly threaten harm to our community members and local property."

In adopting the curfew, Palo Alto is joining a growing number of cities and counties that have already done so, including Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. In the Bay Area, Santa Rosa and San Francisco have instituted curfews, as have Contra Costa and Alameda counties, among others.

The curfew means that the city will postpone its plan to allow outdoor dining , a program that was set to kick off Friday. The curfew will expire at 5 a.m. on June 11 and it will exempt public safety workers, emergency personnel or civilians engaged in police or emergency work. It also exempts utility workers, authorized representatives of any news service and homeless people; people traveling to and from essential workplaces; and people traveling to seek or provide medical care, according to the order.

The declaration claims that it is necessary to "immediately restrict the use of public areas throughout the city, including streets, roads, sidewalks, alleys, parks, plazas and other rights-of-way during the nighttime hours, according to the declaration."

"Local and regional law enforcement intelligence-gathering suggests that planning is underway for additional organized criminal activity that could very quickly threaten harm to persons and property, and that such activity is imminent," the declaration states.

"The threats to public safety continue in our region and a curfew is one tool of many to help us act more quickly to protect our community from harm," Jonsen said.

Stanford Shopping Center has been particularly on edge since Sunday, when police in Menlo Park and Palo Alto received word that a large group of people was on the way to the mall to loot businesses, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. Menlo Park officers on the lookout for looters arrested two men who were on the way to the mall while allegedly in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.

In anticipation of possible looting, numerous local businesses have already begun to board up their front doors. At Stanford Shopping Center, most of the entrances to the mall were blocked by barriers on Monday afternoon. The Apple store was boarded up and the jewelry store Shreve & Co. had a sign advising people that all merchandise has been removed from the premises. The Apple store on University Avenue was also boarded up and workers were installing boards on the side of Hotel Nobu on Hamilton Avenue.

"Folks can continue to exercise those rights peacefully and the city will protect them," Fine said. "We also have an obligation to protect private property and persons. There seem to be threats to that at the moment."

Mayor Adrian Fine told this news organization that the action is based on "credible threats" about people targeting Palo Alto's commercial districts. He called the curfew a "preventative move" that is necessary for public safety.

