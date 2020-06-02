Palo Alto imposes 10-day curfew starting Tuesday night

Citing reports of potential criminal activity stemming from recent protests, Palo Alto plans to institute a curfew tonight at 8:30 p.m. and to keep it in place through next Thursday.
City Manager Ed Shikada notified business owners of the curfew in an email message earlier today. The curfew, he said, is "based on monitoring of potential criminal activity in the region."
The declaration of curfew, which Shikada issued Tuesday afternoon, will come a day after the city saw several peaceful protests by residents demanding justice and racial equality. Later that evening, at the City Council meeting, Shikada, Police Chief Robert Jonsen and other leaders condemned the May 25 killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minnesota and pledged to protect peaceful protesters.
Violation of the curfew, which will be in effect between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., is considered a misdemeanor.
San Mateo County also imposed a curfew on Tuesday afternoon, though the countywide curfew is slated to be limited to tonight and Wednesday. The San Mateo County curfew will similarly stretch from 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement that the county curfew is based on "looting and other criminal activities in the county as well as that in neighboring jurisdictions."
"While the county remains hopeful that protests will be peaceful, the County is aware of specific threats of civil unrest, including plans to conduct coordinated looting," the county's announcement states.
Today, Shikada clarified in an email to business owners that the curfew is "not due to lawful protests, which we support, but due to criminals taking advantage of current events as cover for their crimes." The declaration made a similar point and cited intelligence from the law enforcement community as the reason for the curfew.
That said, the city curfew will empower police officers to fine or arrest most individuals who are out at night. The declaration states that police are "authorized and charged, to the extent provided by law, with the responsibility of enforcing this curfew and are further authorized to arrest persons who do not obey this curfew after due notice, oral or written, has been given."
The declaration states that Palo Alto's law enforcement has observed "scouting behavior in Palo Alto, including in and around the Stanford Mall and downtown retail core."
"Local and regional law enforcement intelligence-gathering suggests that planning is underway for additional organized criminal activity that could very quickly threaten harm to persons and property, and that such activity is imminent," the declaration states.
The declaration claims that it is necessary to "immediately restrict the use of public areas throughout the city, including streets, roads, sidewalks, alleys, parks, plazas and other rights-of-way during the nighttime hours, according to the declaration."
The curfew means that the city will postpone its plan to allow outdoor dining, a program that was set to kick off Friday. The curfew will expire at 5 a.m. on June 11 and it will exempt public safety workers, emergency personnel or civilians engaged in police or emergency work. It also exempts utility workers, authorized representatives of any news service and homeless people; people traveling to and from essential workplaces; and people traveling to seek or provide medical care, according to the order.
In adopting the curfew, Palo Alto is joining a growing number of cities and counties that have already done so, including Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. In the Bay Area, Santa Rosa and San Francisco have instituted curfews, as have Contra Costa and Alameda counties, among others.
While some large cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have experienced looting before instituting curfews, Palo Alto is adopting it as a preventative measure. Shikada said the curfew strikes "a balance between ensuring peaceful and lawful protests, while safeguarding against the unlawful actions and organized criminal activity seen locally and throughout the Bay Area that could very quickly threaten harm to our community members and local property."
"The curfew is an important tool to keep our community and businesses safe during this challenging time," Shikada said in a statement.
Mayor Adrian Fine told this news organization that the action is based on "credible threats" about people targeting Palo Alto's commercial districts. He called the curfew a "preventative move" that is necessary for public safety.
"Folks can continue to exercise those rights peacefully and the city will protect them," Fine said. "We also have an obligation to protect private property and persons. There seem to be threats to that at the moment."
In anticipation of possible looting, numerous local businesses have already begun to board up their front doors. At Stanford Shopping Center, most of the entrances to the mall were blocked by barriers on Monday afternoon. The Apple store was boarded up and the jewelry store Shreve & Co. had a sign advising people that all merchandise has been removed from the premises. The Apple store on University Avenue was also boarded up and workers were installing boards on the side of Hotel Nobu on Hamilton Avenue.
Stanford Shopping Center has been particularly on edge since Sunday, when police in Menlo Park and Palo Alto received word that a large group of people was on the way to the mall to loot businesses, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. Menlo Park officers on the lookout for looters arrested two men who were on the way to the mall while allegedly in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.
Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen said in a statement Tuesday that the department is partnering with other Bay Area departments to protect communities.
"The threats to public safety continue in our region and a curfew is one tool of many to help us act more quickly to protect our community from harm," Jonsen said.
Happy to hear this. Hope Mountain View follows. The hit list looting tonight sounds horrifying.
So not only have we been sheltering in place for over 2 months, but there is a PREVENTATIVE curfew starting at 8:30 pm to 5am? We can no longer go for evening walks in our neighborhoods after 8:30 pm because of scouting activity near Stanford Mall and downtown core (even if we are not even close to either points)?
How is this logical? Not only is this forcing people to exercising all at a specific time, but not everyone is free to exercise before 8:30 pm. Some of us work till 8pm or later.
We had Coronavirus pandemic upon us and were not shutting schools or city down, but we are PREVENTATIVELY putting in a curfew in our city for reports of scouting activity at Stanford Mall and downtown retail core?
Instead of putting more police patrol around downtown retail core and Stanford Mall, and connecting with local residents and students asking them to not hold protests after 8pm, Shakida is forcing everyone to enter their homes by 8:30pm?
What is our crazy police force budget for if not for extra patrolling near the 2 districts that are being targeted?
This is just too much.
Well. this will sure help the restaurants celebrate their reopening.
Temps are in their 90s today. It doesn't get cool enough until dusk to go outside and get some exercise.
Oh well. I suppose shelter in place is the new norm.
I'm a lifelong Palo Alto resident, and I am absolutely disgusted with the way that this is being handled. Where was this curfew during the height of the coronavirus outbreak? But as soon as the threat of "homies" and "hoodlums" coming to our rich, elitist, white, "peaceful" neighborhoods to protest emerges there's no hesitation to enact some ridiculous legislation just so you can start arresting Black people and other minorities as soon as the sun goes down. What looters? What even is scouting behavior? [Portion removed.]
It will be helpful for a lot of readers if the author clearly says the curfew hours in the title or at the beginning of the article.
Instead of curfews, which will do nothing to stop actual criminals, here's a list of things which demonstrably work to limit police violence:
Web Link
I look to our elected officials to impose these on the police.
This is just crazy. People should have the right to walk in their neighborhoods absent real threats of safety. I just can’t see how this qualifies. Asking people to socially distance and wear a mask for Covid I understand given the state of knowledge we have. But I saw protesters yesterday and they were peaceful and admirable. I just can’t see how this curfew is justified and believe it will cause more harm than good.
Adrian M. Fine only cares about capital (supporting companies like Palantir, other tech companies) and white people.
Monte Sereno city, Los Gatos, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Campbell, and Palo Alto are the most segregated, heavily white cities in the county, with populations that range from 55-78 percent white, 0-2 percent black, 2-18 percent Latino, and 14-33 percent Asian.
Our mayor wants to protect corporations and storefronts over our constitutional right to protest peacefully and go on a WALK IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
Understand this is about OUR MAYOR AND CITY wanting to arrest minorities protesting peacefully and protect tech companies.
An unsettling parallel: in March, governments said, in effect, “There’s a serious risk posed by COVID-19, and we can only protect you by confining you to your homes and arresting you if you don’t comply.” Now in June, we hear that “There’s a serious risk posed by violent roaming gangs operating at night, and we can only protect you by keeping you off the streets at night and arresting you if you don’t comply.” Yes, both risks are real and deserve to be met with effective action. But the disturbing similarity in both these policies is that when things get really dicey, those in authority declare they can’t protect you except by forcing you into hiding. Is this really the best we can do?
It makes no sense to issue this city-wide when you could clearly focus this effort and its enforcement on clearly defined areas such as Stanford Shopping Center, University Avenue, California Avenue and El Camino Real. If this is designed to stop looting then focus it on the specific areas where 99.9% of looting will most likely take place. Making it city-wide is complete and utter nonsense and will impact people just just normal stuff like walking the dog after dinner.
10 days of curfew for POTENTIAL looting of Stanford Mall and University Avenue? Which stores? The restaurants? Doubtful. At most it will be the Apple stores. Do they not have insurance policies?
So suddenly to PREVENT POSSIBLE looting, the ENTIRE city of Palo Alto must be in their homes by 8:30 pm?
So elderly residents, families with teenagers, families with children, all practicing social distancing in their evening walks, no matter how far they live from these 2 potential target areas, must be under a CURFEW?!
Whose brilliant idea was this?
We need to sacrifice our mental well being by being stuck indoors for 10 days straight by 8:30 pm for a few stores?
Again City of Palo Alto putting the needs of big business before its residents. Businesses who don't even pay taxes to the city while it's in budget deficit.
Nice to know Ed Shakida and likely Mayor Adrian Fine initiated and are supportive respectively of this ridiculous idea.
10 days of curfew. Let's keep putting the dollar needs of big businesses before Palo Alto residents. Always for the BIG businesses.
And let’s be real, this is all racially based. So long as the protesters look like they go to Stanford or Paly we are fine; but if they are POC then folks get worried and think we need “tracers”. Unbelievable.
So the looters and rioters who will be out there anyway are going to be charged with misdemeanors, right? ALL of them? If that's the case, then yay. If they're not and it's either a "warning" or a "slap on the wrist" then the curfew is a crock. On TV in every other city it seems to be mostly a crock. But maybe things will start to get real. This country is broken and I'm afraid it's beyond repair. We're doomed. If the virus doesn't kill us, the riots will. I'm all for protesting but when it turns into a riot and innocent people are hurt and businesses destroyed (probably owned by the very people these rioters/looters are trying to give voice to), then I'm not onboard. See you all on the flip side. I'm keeping a low profile so I don't get targeted.
It looks like none of you have seen the hit list circulating for tonight. They (not BML, looters ruing it for peaceful BLM) are planning to start at RWC Target plaza and make their way south down el Camino to Hillsdale Mall. They’ve already made note to hit up targets, Safeway, Walgreens, CVS, pharmacies, small stores, etc. 9:30pm Stanford Mall, 10/10:30pm Hillsdale. And I’d imagine university Ave. This is not okay- to be safe, I’d much rather be inside tonight! At least for tonight, the police need everyone off the roads to control these looters (again, they aren’t BLM protesters, they’re criminals taking advantage of the situation).
This is the stupidest thing I have heard. This is a position taken in fear, assuming in advance that protests will be violent. All the protests I have seen so far in Palo Alto have been peaceful. Increase police presence around Stanford mall, Univ. avenue, but shutting down the entire city is an insult to its residents and our peaceful way of life. So if I need to run out to the store to get milk, or take a walk in my neighborhood, will I be teargassed? What's next? Tanks rolling down El Camino? Please reverse this immediately.
This is just stupid, especially on top of the excessive virus panic lockdowns. It would have made sense to block off the shopping districts, but not curfew the whole city while giving the cops more power than they already have. F Palo Alto and FTP ... they are just going to continue taking more and more power incrementally, hoping people just accept it quietly, but the result will be even more damage than if they'd been less kneejerk fascist.
My dog is not happy about this curfew: he needs walks throughout the day, including two between 8:30 pm and 5:00 am.
Take your shopping money out of Palo Alto, and out of Santa Clara County if you can make the drive (side benefit--you can get a haircut just over the county line). Vote out the current City Council. Defund the cops. Remember who did this to you and the slow way they did it to you, like boiling a frog.
My dog typically needs to go for a late night walk as he's elderly and can't wait until his morning walk otherwise. Will this be a problem?
Does anyone else think this move will encourage perpetrators who would engage in problematic behavior to target Palo Alto in particular?
The way this is being handled by Mayor Adrian Fine and City manager Ed Shakida, you would think we live in the Bronx or Queens or some deadly seedy part of town where streets are not well lit, and there drug dealers on every corner.
This is Palo Alto. The city where joggers run at night. Families come out for family evening walks. People walk their dogs. Elderly folks practicing social distancing come out. Tech workers working late also exercise late at night. People unable to handle high heats walk at night.
Suddenly we have an 8:30 pm curfew city wide for 10 days?
Seems city of Palo Alto always takes the easy way out, even if it harms the residents well being and health, just to make the city people and their jobs easier.
We've seen this approach with the city budget cuts, but now at it again.
Always protecting the big businesses. Stanford Mall. Apple stores. Who will stand up for the community desires? Seems it's definitely not Ed Shakida or Mayor Adrian Fine.
Curfews should be the most cautiously wielded tools of any government, as they criminalize the most basic of civic activities - walking peacefully down a public street. I've lived in the Bay Area for just under 40 years and I've never seen a city impose a 10-day curfew, the few we've had have been significantly shorter and in usually in response to natural disaster.
San Mateo only has a 2 day curfew but Palo Alto has a 10 day curfew.
Apparently living in Palo Alto is much more dangerous than living in Redwood city.
A 10 day curfew to protect the big businesses who don't pay a single cent of business taxes to our deficit laden city budget. But Palo Alto residents who pay extremely high taxes, we need to have a 10 day 8:30 pm curfew.
Thank you Shakida & Fine. We'll be thinking of you at the next election.
My son's non-white friend wants to know if he can ride his bike home after he gets off work downtown at 9:30PM. What do I tell him?
It's time to replace Adrian Fine and Ed Shikada. They've displayed nothing but incompetence, and have arbitrarily trampled the most basic rights of the citizens of Palo Alto.
Will the police be getting overtime for these 10 days?
Where is the ACLU - this is outrageous. A total chilling on First Amendment Free Speech rights to peacefully assemble and associate, petition governenment and dissent.
We read nearly every week of organized bands of thieves converging on Nordstoms, the Apple store or Lulu Lemons and running out with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. They often are from towns far and away and hit the same places over and over again.
Mayor Fine, Ed Shikada - will you ever reign in Chief Jonsen and the PAPD? Is Palo Alto to be run by fear and curfews and controlled by the police while their civil rights are taken away?
This action - and for 10 days (a clear over-reach) - seems designed to do no more than stifle dissent that is happening due to the police abuse primarily of people of color - black and brown.
Here the PAPD has a bad track record of this and now leads the charge to shut down local protest. It is all too pat. Using as an excuse people's fears that that gin up watching TV of far away places, and reports that are sketchy at best.
This hurts local businesses more that were about to open up.